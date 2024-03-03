Revocar Fiducia Supplicans. Lista completa y definitiva de los firmantes   

Marco Tosatti
Queridos amigos y enemigos de Stilum Curiae, hace algún tiempo publicamos este artículo, en el que informamos de una Petición Filial lanzada en todo el mundo para la revocación de Fiducia Supplicans.
Este fue el texto del llamamiento:
Llamamiento filial
A todos los Cardenales y Obispos de la Iglesia Católica
Eminencias, Excelencias:
Nosotros, los abajo firmantes, sacerdotes, eruditos y autores católicos, les escribimos con motivo del último documento publicado por el Dicasterio para la Doctrina de la Fe, Fiducia Supplicans, que tanto escándalo ha causado en la Iglesia en este último período navideño.
Como es sabido, una parte importante del episcopado mundial prácticamente lo ha rechazado, por su evidente ruptura con las Escrituras y la Tradición de la Iglesia. Veinte conferencias episcopales, decenas de prelados e incluso cardenales investidos de los más altos cargos, como el cardenal Müller y el cardenal Sarah, han expresado un juicio inequívoco de condena. Así como las Confraternidades del clero católico del Reino Unido, Estados Unidos y Australia. Nunca en la historia de la Iglesia católica un documento del Magisterio romano había sufrido un rechazo tan fuerte.
De hecho, a pesar de su reafirmación explícita de la doctrina tradicional de la Iglesia sobre el matrimonio, resulta que la práctica pastoral que el documento permite está en directa oposición a ella. Tanto es así que el documento fue acogido muy favorablemente por esos pocos episcopados y prelados que durante décadas han apoyado abiertamente un cambio en la doctrina sobre la moral sexual. Es evidente que el mensaje práctico que transmite esta nueva Declaración es mucho más acorde con el programa y las ideas de quienes quieren cambiar la doctrina, que con la doctrina misma que el documento pretende mantener intacta.
El documento intenta efectivamente introducir una separación entre doctrina y liturgia, por un lado, y práctica pastoral, por el otro. Pero esto es imposible: de hecho, la pastoral, como toda acción, presupone siempre una teoría y, por tanto, si la pastoral hace algo que no corresponde a la doctrina, lo que se propone es en realidad una doctrina diferente.
La bendición de una pareja (ya sea “litúrgica” o “pastoral”) es, por así decirlo, un signo natural. El gesto concreto dice algo en forma natural, y en consecuencia tiene un efecto comunicativo natural e inmediato, que no puede ser modificado artificialmente por las advertencias verbales del documento. La bendición como tal, en el lenguaje universal de la humanidad, implica siempre una aprobación de lo que se bendice
Por lo tanto, la señal concreta que se da con esta bendición, frente al mundo entero, es que las “parejas irregulares”, tanto extramaritales como homosexuales, según la Iglesia católica, ahora serían aceptables para Dios, precisamente en el tipo de unión que las configura específicamente como pareja. Tampoco tiene sentido separar “pareja” de “unión”, como intentó hacer el cardenal Fernández, ya que una pareja lo es por la unión que le da existencia.
El hecho de que queden excluidos del acto otras circunstancias significativas y accidentales como el tiempo, el lugar o los adornos como flores y vestidos de novia no cambia la naturaleza del acto, ya que el gesto central y esencial permanece. Además, todos sabemos por experiencia cuánto valen esas “restricciones” y cuánto duran.
El hecho es que el sacerdote bendice a dos personas que se presentan como pareja, en sentido sexual, y precisamente una pareja definida por su relación objetivamente pecaminosa. Por lo tanto -independientemente de las intenciones e interpretaciones del documento, o de las explicaciones que el sacerdote intente dar- esta acción será el signo visible y tangible de una doctrina diferente, que contradice la doctrina tradicional.
Recordemos que la doctrina tradicional sobre la materia debe considerarse infalible, como lo confirman inequívocamente la Escritura y la Tradición, una tradición universal e ininterrumpida, ubique et semper. Y hay que recordar que se trata de una doctrina de derecho natural, que no permite ningún cambio.
En la práctica, los fieles ni siquiera serán conscientes de las sutiles justificaciones teóricas introducidas por la Declaración, y mucho menos de las añadidas en la reciente aclaración sobre la Declaración.
El mensaje que realmente se está enviando, y que inevitablemente el pueblo de Dios y el mundo entero registrarán y ya están registrando, es el siguiente: La Iglesia católica finalmente ha evolucionado y ahora acepta las uniones homosexuales y, más en general, las uniones extramatrimoniales.
Esta situación justifica plenamente el rechazo decidido de muchas conferencias episcopales, de muchos prelados, de muchos estudiosos y de muchos simples laicos. En este contexto, no es en absoluto justificable, especialmente para un cardenal o un obispo, permanecer en silencio, ya que el escándalo que ya se ha verificado es grave y público y, si no se detiene, está destinado a amplificarse cada vez más. La amenaza no es menor sino más grave, porque el error proviene de la Sede romana, y está destinado a escandalizar a todos los fieles, y sobre todo a los pequeños, a los simples fieles que no tienen forma de orientarse y defenderse en esta confusión: “Cualquiera que haga tropezar a uno de estos pequeños que creen en mí, más le valdría que le colgaran al cuello una piedra de molino y lo hundieran en lo profundo del mar” (Mt 18, 6).
Los pastores y todos aquellos que tienen alguna responsabilidad en la Iglesia se han erigido en centinelas: “Si el centinela ve venir la espada y no toca el cuerno, para que el pueblo no sea advertido, y cuando viene la espada mata a uno de ellos, perecerá por su culpa, pero yo pediré al centinela que dé cuenta de su sangre” (Ez.33, 6).
En vista de lo anterior, les imploramos fervientemente:
(1) Sigan el ejemplo valiente de muchos hermanos obispos en todo el mundo: prohíban inmediatamente la aplicación de este documento en sus diócesis.
(2) Pidan directamente al Papa que retire urgentemente este desafortunado documento, que está en contradicción tanto con la Escritura como con la Tradición universal e ininterrumpida de la Iglesia y que claramente produce un grave escándalo.
En este momento difícil, una palabra clara de verdad sería el mejor ejemplo de vuestra entrega fiel y valiente al pueblo de Dios que os ha sido confiado, un signo de fidelidad a la verdadera misión del Papado y al mismo tiempo la mejor ayuda para el propio Papa, una elocuente “corrección fraterna”, que necesita urgentemente en este último y más crítico período de su pontificado y probablemente de su vida. Si se actúa con prontitud, todavía hay alguna esperanza de que pueda salvar su pontificado y su persona misma de una mancha que, de otro modo, podría pesarle en forma indeleble, no sólo en la historia, sino también en la eternidad.
A continuación la lista completa de los firmantes, recibida de la amiga y colega Maike Hickson, de LifeSiteNews:
Firmantes adicionales, 1 de marzo de 2024
Most Rev. Joseph Strickland, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas
Matt C. Abbott, B.A., A.A.S., Catholic commentator/journalist, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Kellée Abner, MD, Pope John Paul II Bioethics Commission, West Virginia
Dennis Adams, MD, San Jose, California
Ruth Albrecht, internal medicine doctor, member of Doctors for Life, Germany
Msgr. Richard C. Antall, Pastor, Holy Name of Jesus Parish, Cleveland, Ohio
Deacon Tony Anthony, Holy Guardian Angels Church, Irvington, Kentucky, and St Rose of Lima church, Cloverport, Kentucky
Louis C. Argenta, MD, Professor of Surgery, North Carolina
Gavin Ashenden, PhD, former senior lecturer in the Psychology of Religion at the University of Sussex, Associate Editor of the Catholic Herald, UK
Rev. José Manuel Alonso Ampuero, Fidei Donum priest in Perú
Chupryna Anhelina, LLM (Master of Laws), barrister, National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine
Rev. Leo F. Arnone, CDR, CHC, USNR, Pastor of St. Aloysius and St. Francis Xavier parishes and All Saints Catholic School, Cresson, Pennsylvania, Altoona-Johnstown Diocese
Mercedes Aroz, former Congresswoman and Senator in the Spanish Parliament
Ada Baccari, former Chancellor and General Director of the Accademia Nazionale dei Lincei, Rome, Italy
Kathelyne Baeten, doctor in pharmaceutical sciences, Flandres, Belgium
Rev. Michael Baker, MIC, Darien, Illinois
Prof. Andrea Balbo, PhD, University of Turin, Italy
Kasandra Barker, Change Point Pregnancy and Parenting Center, Hot Springs, Arkansas
Dr. Gianpaolo Barra, founder and editor emeritus of Il Timone, Milan, Italy
Monika Gabriela Bartoszewicz, MA, MLitt, PhD, Associate Professor of Political Science, UiT The Arctic University of Norway
Rev. Christopher Basden, Rector, St Augustine’s Shrine, Ramsgate, Kent, UK
Mark Baumeister, PhD, Senior Scientist, IVD Diagnostics, Austin, Texas
Rev. David M. Baunach, Pastor, St. Eustachius and St. Cecilia, Portageville and Kennett, Missouri
Philip M. Beattie BA(Hons)(Leeds), MBA(Glasgow), MSc (Warwick), Dip. Stats (Dublin), Economist and University Senior Lecturer Faculty of Economics, Management and Accountancy (FEMA), University of Malta; President, Maltese Society for Christian Civilisation Pro Malta Christiana.
Deacon James Beaudette, Archdiocese of Santa Fe
Rev. Daniel J. Becker, PhD, priest of the Diocese of Worcester, Massachusetts; Chaplain, St Benedict Center in Harvard, Massachusetts
Ambrus Béla, anthropologist, publicist, international policy analyst, Cluj-Napoca, România
Deacon Joseph Bell, MTh, Chancellor, Diocese of Reno, Nevada
Fr Lee Bennett, Priest of the Personal Ordinariate of Our Lady of Walsingham, Parochial Administrator of the Parishes of Ss. Thomas Aquinas and Stephen Harding in the Diocese of Shrewsbury, UK
Federico Bennicelli, MD, Genoa, Italy
Rev. Paolo Berti, priest of the Diocese of Rome, missionary in Ethiopia
Marco Bianchetti, MD, Oberkirch, Switzerland
Leonora Bianchi, PhD, Board of Directors of a Catholic school, Italy
Rev. Ewald Billharz, pastor of the Archdiocese Freiburg, Emmingen-Liptingen, Germany
Rev. Viktor Bilous, Rector of the Seminary, professor of the moral theology, Gorodok, Ukraine
Rev. Jean-Jacques Binda Mbungu, pastor of the parish of Saint Ferdinand, Diocese of Boma, Democratic Republic of Congo
Francesco Biuso, PhD, Philosophy of Law, Sorbonne; Franciscan tertiary, Paris, France
Christoph Blath, Pro Sancta Ecclesia, editor of IK Nachrichten, Germany
Isaac Block, MA Phil, STM, teacher, Houston, Texas
Robert Bogdański, Catholic journalist and publicist, Bieniewice, Poland
Rev. Ihor Bohachevsky, priest of the UGCC, administrator of the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in the village of Hrabova, Ukraine
Alberto Bonifacio, President of Association Regina della Pace, Lecco, Italy
Prof. Alberto Bosi, Honorary Full Professor of Haematology, University of Florence, Italy
Don Armando Bosani, parish priest, Italy
Dr Giuseppe Bracchi, JCD, ecclesiastical lawyer at the Umbrian Regional Ecclesiastical Court, Montefiascone, Italy
Don Stefano Braconi, former electrical engineer, priest, and hermit, diocese of Arezzo, Italy
Antonio Brandi, president of Pro Vita e Famiglia Onlus, Rome, Italy
James L. Brewer III, MD, Lovingston, Virginia
Frances Brown, PhD, Professor Emeritus, History, Kentucky
Anna Buoncristiani, author, Pisa, Italy
Biagio Buonomo, PhD, Professor of Ancient History, former culture editor of L’Osservatore Romano (1990–2011), Naples, Italy
Itria Burrai, MD, retired Professor of Internal Medicine, Università Cattolica, Roma, Italy
Rev. David Butler, MA, consecrated hermit, UK
Lucia Buttaro, judge, Bari, Italy
Rev. Gerard M. Byrne, STB, parish priest, St Thomas Aquinas and All Saints Parish, Bletchley, UK
Paul A. Byrne, MD, President, Life Guardian Foundation
Gian Pietro Caliari, PhD, International Relations, MA Political Science and International Law, MA Philosophy, Brescia, Italy
Very Rev. Donald Calloway, MIC, Vicar Provincial, Marian Fathers, Steubenville, Ohio
Dr. Kenneth R. Calvert, Professor of Ancient History, Hillsdale College, Michigan
Isobel F. C. Camp, lecturer in philosophy, Rome, Italy
Rev. Dwight P. Campbell, STD, JD, Pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel and St. Therese of Lisieux Parishes, Kenosha, Wisconsin
Mario Caponnetto, university professor emeritus, author, Argentina
Deacon Kurt Carlson, MD, Sierra Vista, Arizona
Pedro Erik Carneiro, PhD in International Relations, author of Teoria e Tradição Católica (2016) and Ética Católica para Economia (2019), Brazil
Rev. John Carney, priest of the archdiocese Santa Fe, New Mexico
Rev. Thomas Carr, Mphil, DPhil Theology from Oxford, former Professor of Philosophy and Religious Studies, President of the Lay Dominican Chapter of Ave Maria, Florida
Rosemere Carrareto, lawyer, Mato Grosso do Sul, Brazil
Deacon Joey Carrion, Miami, Florida
Harry D. Carrozza, MD, past President of the Philadelphia & Tucson Catholic Physicians Guild
Luigi Casalini, editor of the Italian blog Messainlatino, Italy
Rev. Father James Cascione, CSsR, MDiv, MRE, Roman Catholic priest, Saint Clement’s Mission House, Ephrata, Pennsylvania
Rev. Eloy Castaldo Párroco, degree in dogmatic theology from the Pontifical Gregorian University, parish priest, Chile
Rev. Alberto Castellani, rector of the Sanctuary Madonna del Cerro, Sassoferrato, Italy
Rev. Carlos Mauricio Castelló Escrig, Castellón, Spain
John Castiglia, MD, Scottsdale, Arizona
Rev. Timothy W. Castor, parish priest, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Sturgis, Diocese of Rapid City, South Dakota
Rev. Edmund A. Castronovo, Pastor, Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Verona, New York
Silvia Francescotti Cavaliere, MD Psychiatrist, Lausanne, Switzerland
Giovanni Ceroni, MA Bioethics, John Paul II Institute for Studies on Marriage and the Family, Rome, Italy
Rev. Paul Chandler, PhD, administrator, Sacred Heart Parish, Inverell, NSW, 2360, Australia
Phillip Chavez, PhD, Executive Director, TheMensAcademy.org, Temecula, California
Davide Checchi, MD, Rome, Italy
Rev. Zachariah Chichester, STL, Diocese of Albany, New York
Maria Chodyko, PhD, Warsaw, Poland
Dr. Claudio Circelli, doctor of sociology, teacher, journalist, book author, Italy
Rev. Bailey Clemens, priest, Diocese of Baker, Oregon
Rev. Antonio Clementi, Cura di Vetralla, Italy
Angula Cletus, BDSP, CEO Lushuma General Enterprise, Yola Adamawa State, Nigeria
Giovanni Codevilla, former professor of Comparative Ecclesiastical Law, University of Trieste, Italy
Michel Collin, professor of philosophy at Institution des Chartreux and Ircom, Lyon, France
Rev. Timothy Combs, OP, Chaplain, St. Thomas Academy, St. Paul, Minnesota
Andrew Comiskey, Founder/Director of Desert Stream Ministries/Living Waters, Grandview, Missouri
Rev. Edward B. Connolly, MDiv, Med, pastor emeritus, St. Joseph Parish and St. Vincent dePaul Parish, Girardville, Pennsylvania
John Connolly, PhD, Research and Development Chemistry, Peabody, Massachusetts
David Conversi, PhD, Associate Professor, Psychology, La Sapienza, Rome, Italy
Deacon Karl T. Cooper, Professor of Theology, Magdalen College of the Liberal Arts, Warner, New Hampshire
Maria José Côrte-Real Freire de Andrade, clinical psychologist, Coimbra, Portugal
Stephen Alexander Coston, Sr., book author, Saint Petersburg, Florida
Roberto Culivicchi, Esq., canonist, former lawyer at ecclesiastical tribunals in Italy
Kenneth C. Dagel, PhD, Watertown, South Dakota
Martin Daly, BA, H.Dip in Education, MA in theological studies of marriage and family, John Paul II Institute, Pontifical Lateran, County Mayo, Ireland
Fr Joseph de Dinechin, MEP, parish priest of St Francis of Assisi parish in Hualien City, Taiwan
Rev. John C. De Celles, STL, Pastor, St. Raymond of Penafort Parish, Springfield, Virginia
Rev. Sabino Decorato, parish priest, Gattico Veruno, Novara, Italy
Francisco José Fernández de la Cigoña, author at Infovaticana, Madrid, Spain
Rev. Pio Vito De Mattia, moral theologian, canonist in matrimonial jurisprudence, Italy
Rev. Phillip W. DeVous, Pastor, St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Flemingsburg and St. Rose of Lima Parish, May’s Lick, Kentucky
Francisco José Fernández de la Cigoña, Catholic author and blogger, Madrid, Spain
João Pedro de Sousa Mendonça Correia, JCD, attorney at law, canonist, Faculty of Canon Law, Pontifical University of Salamanca, Lisbon, Portugal
Rev. Alvaro Delgado, Associate Pastor, St. Anthony Church, Manteca, California
George Delgado, MD, President, Steno Institute, San Diego, California
Jose María Delgado, MD, Professor of Oncology, Brigade General, Madrid, Spain
Kevin D. Dello Iacono, Masters in Biblical Studies, Scituate, Rhode Island
Giorgio De Pol, PhD Economy, Hamburg, Germany
Frances DiBetta, MA theology, THd cand., teacher of theology, Red Bank Catholic High School, Monmouth County, New Jersey
Rev. Louis Di Rocco, BA, St. Michael’s College, University of Toronto; STB, Angelicum, Rome, priest, Archdiocese of Kingston, Canada
Rev. Antonio Diufain Mora, parish priest of San Severiano, Diocese of Cadiz and Ceuta, Spain
Rev. Denis M. Donahue, MA, Pastor, St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, Falls Church, Virginia
William E. Dotterweich, founder of Evangelium Vitae Medal at the University of Notre Dame, Indiana
Rev. Mark Desser, Catholic Mission of Tadjourah, Djibouti
Rev. Dr. Christopher Dowd, OP, Lecturer, Catholic Theological College, Melbourne, Australia
Johann du Toit, attorney, Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng Province, South Africa
Deacon Tom Dushney, MA, Kentucky
Mike Dycus, former director of Central Nebraska’s United for Life, Nebraska
Veronica Eberhart, MD, Encourage Apostolate, Colorado Springs, Colorado
Mag. Dr. theol. Franz Ehgartner, Pfarrer, St. Peter i. Sulmtale, Austria
Sam Entile, MA Theology, author, Naperville, Illinois
Prof. Dr. Thomas Eppacher, retired pastor, Rainbach im Mühlkreis, Austria
Deacon Arnaldo Espinel, theologian, Houston, Texas
Luís Filipe Esquível Freire de Andrade, lawyer, Portugal
Deacon David Etters, MA, Diocese of Lansing, Michigan
Dr. Richard J. Fafara, PhD, Professor of Philosophy; Fellow of the Adler‐Aquinas Institute
Robert Faraci, PhD, retired Associate Professor of Occupational Therapy, Seton Hall University, New Jersey
Tonny-Leonard Farauanu, STM, STL, BSc, Cluj-Napoca, Romania
Ignacio García Fariña, economist and MBA IESE, Tenerife, Spain
Albert Felicitas, B.Ed., B.R.E., M.R.E
Dr. James Fennessy, MA, MSW, JD, LCSW, Matawan, New Jersey
Dr. Eileen Fera, licensed clinical psychologist in Illinois
Rev. Alessandro Fini, Parish Church of San Lorenzo Martire, Marano sul Panaro, Italy
Anna-Maria Fischer, assistent doctor, Pamitz, Mecklenburg, Germany
Thomas M. Fitzpatrick, MD, retired Associate Professor, Oregon
Timothy Flanders, Editor, OnePeterFive
Rev. Ronnie P. Floyd, STL, Pastor, Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Parish, Grand Rapids, Michigan
Carlo Giuliano Foresti, lawyer, Salò, Italy
Deacon Keith Fournier, JD, MTS, MPhil, Constitutional Lawyer, Moral Theologian, President and Founder, Common Good Foundation, Tyler, Texas
Christina Fox, B.A. (Hons.) and B.Div. (Hons.), author and teacher
Samuel S. Frankel, Jr., Esq., LL.M., Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Dr. Edgar A. Gamboa, physician and surgeon, Prunedale, California
Matt Gasper, Managing Editor, Catholic Family News
Rev. Janvier Gbénou, PhD in philosophy, priest, Benin Republic
Judith Marie Gentle, PhD, theology, USA
Dr. Marie I. George, Professor of Philosophy, St. John’s University, New York
Rev. Theophan (Roman) Geto, Greek Catholic priest, Ukraine
Brad Gholston, MA Theology and Christian Ministry, Knoxville, Tennesee
Dr. Marta Ginebra-McCormack, MD, Naperville, Illinois
Eric Salvatore Giunta, Attorney at Law, Tallahassee, Florida
Maria Santina Gliozzo, MD, Pavarolo, Italy
Guilhem Golfin, PhD Philosophy, Paris, France
Dr. Jules Gomes, Rome, Italy
Melissa Gonzalez Porras, missionary, Costa Rica
Dr. Artur Górecki, historian, educator, rector of Collegium Intermarium; former Director of the Department of General Education and Core Curriculum at the Ministry of Education, Poland
Agostino Grassilli, pastoral theologian, Studio Teologico Accademico Bolognese, Bologna, Italy
Lucia Grasso, biologist, Genoa, Italy
Deacon Joseph F. Gray, Eden, New York
Deacon Michael A. Grella, Diocese of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Julie Grimstad, Vice President, Healthcare Advocacy & Leadership Organization, Bedford, Texas
Wojciech Grzywacz, Catholic journalist, Toruń, Poland
Rev. Sylvère Gschwend, pastor in the Dioese of Strasbourg, Tagsdorf, France
Deacon Joe Guzman, Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma
John P. Haigh, AIA, Associate Professor of Architecture & Department Chair, Benedictine College, Atchison, Kansas
Dr. Don Hall, ND, Lexington, Kentucky
Patrick Harrison, PhD, Warsaw, Poland
Colin Harte, PhD Theology, Dorset, England
Dr. Winnie B. Heartstrong, PhD, Hagerstown, Maryland
Dr. Joachim Heimerl, priest, Vienna, Austria
Federico Hernández Aguilar, poet, writer, and Catholic columnist, El Salvador
Olha Herasymenko, author and journalist, member of Una Voce Ukraine, Kyiv, Ukraine
Patricia Hershwitzky, Ed.S., educator and author, Palm Bay, Florida
Joseph M. Horejsi, MD, Seal Beach, California
Rev. Laszlo Horvath OFM, chaplain to Hungarian and German communities in Adelaide, South Australia
Gary W. Houchens, PhD, Director, Educational Leadership Doctoral Program, Professor, School of Leadership & Professional Studies, Western Kentucky University
Rev. Michael Hughes, Pastor, St Gertrudes Church, Toronto, Canada
Nataliia Hrom, Strilky Youth Centre, Lviv, Ukraine
Olena Hural, radiologist, Germany
Rev. Marcos Antonio Hurtado de Mendoza Infantes, hospital chaplain, Madrid, Spain
Roberto Iemmi, MD, Reggio Emilia, Italy
Stefano Imperiali, judge, author, Naples, Italy
Rev. Bernard Jacob, PhD Theology, France
Michał Jędryka, journalist and Catholic publicist, Bydgoszcz, Poland
Deacon Patrick Jones, Colorado Springs, Colorado
Sr. Judith-Marie de Saint Laurent, Belgium
Laerta Kakariqi, Associate Professor, pharmacologist, Tirana, Albania
Rev. Remigiusz Kalski, SJ, parish priest of Saint Michael Archangel Parish, Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
Rev. Anthony Kazarnowicz, Associate Pastor, Diocese of Worcester, Massachusetts
Dan Kennedy, LifeTalk on Sacred Heart Radio Seattle, board member & former CEO of Human Life of Washington, Seattle, Washington
Rev. Dennis W. Kleinmann, Pastor, Saint Veronica Catholic Church, Chantilly, Virginia
Rev. Daniel-Maria Klimek, priest, professor of spirituality, and author, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Rev. Peter Klos, STL, parish priest of the Blessed Triniy Parish in Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Artem R. Klymenko, Master of Law, Honored Lawyer of Ukraine, Barrister, Kiev, Ukraine
Dr. hab. Zdzisława Kobylińska, teacher, philosopher, journalist, Olsztyn-Dobre Miasto, Poland
Rainer Kochinke, religion teacher and author, Rheine, Germany
Christel Koehler, OV, PhD (designata), Theology Professor, Collège des Bernardins, Paris, France
Edward Korczynski, author, Sebastian, Florida
Rev. Dr. Mgr. Jiri Korda, Pastor of Roman Catholic parish Zruc nad Sazavou, Czech Republic
Maciej Koziołek, founder and representative of the association of lay Catholics “Przybądźcie Wierni,” Myszczyn, Poland
Mary Ann Kreitzer, Catholic author, Woodstock, Virginia
Rev. Jan Krutewicz, MDiv, priest, Archdiocese of Chicago, resident at McDonagh House, South Holland, Illinois
Rev. Cyril Kubánek, Zlonice, Diocese of Prague, Czech Republic
Rev. Krzysztof Kukulka OFMConv., former superior in Uzbekistan
Father Roman Laba, OSPPE, PhD biblical theology, parish priest in the Roman Catholic parish in Brovary, Ukraine
Albert Lamoureux, MA, LMHC, NCC, CCMHC, Catholic psychotherapist in private practice,
Lumen Counseling, Jacksonville, Florida
Ingo Langner, editor-in-chief, CATO Verlag, Berlin, Germany
Rev. John T. Lankeit, Diocese of Phoenix, Arizona
Ester Maria Ledda and Dorotea Lancellotti, founders of the website Cooperatores Veritatis, Italy
Rev. James Lehrberger, O.Cist, Ph.D, Associate Professor Emeritus of Philosophy, University of Dallas, Texas
Rev. Paul Lester, Archdiocese of Birmingham, UK
Justin Leugers, MD, South Bend, Indiana
John Gerard Lewis, author, Lenexa, Kansas
Maryanne M. Linkes, JD, USA
Deacon Earl H. Lombardo, Trenton, New Jersey
Rev. John P. Lovell, Diocese of Rockford and Co-founder of the Coalition for Canceled Priests
Deacon Steve Lowe, currently assigned to Saint Mary’s, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Mt. Carmel, Illinois
Oswaldo Javier Lozano de la Garza, Former Assistant Professor of Theological Anthropology and Theology of the Body, John Paul II Institute in Monterrey, México
Dr. Martin Luder, theologian and author, Ketter, South Africa
Dr. Colm Mac Carthy, FCFP, CCFP, Assistant Clinical Professor in Family Medicine at the University of Alberta (retired), Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Jan Maciejewski, writer and essayist, columnist of national newspaper Rzeczpospolita, Poland
Rev. Gordon J. MacRae, AB, STM, MDiv, author, BeyondTheseStoneWalls.com, Concord, New Hampshire
Dr. Leo H. Madden, Professor Emeritus of Theology, Ohio Dominican University, Columbus, Ohio
William Mahrt, professor, music, Stanford University; President, Church Music Association of America
Rev. Jean-Paul Tidi Makambila, Master in Moral Theology, parish priest, Diocese of Matadi, Democratic Republic of Congo
Dr. Radomír Malý, PhD, Catholic, church historian and publicist, former university professor of church history, Brno, Czech Republic
Randal Mandock, PhD, retired professor of physics, director of religious education, Atlanta, Georgia
Michaël Manuel, Professor of Biology, Sorbonne University, Paris, France
Pasquale Marinaccio, author, Foggia, Italy
Pablo Augusto Marini, BA Philosophy UNSTA, BA Religious Education FASTA, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Dr. Taylor Marshall, Texas
Mary Wade Martin, MD, FACOG, Pauls Valley, Oklahoma
Laura Mauri, university researcher, Gorgonzola, Italy
Jose G. Melendez III, JD, Texas
Professor Ki-Ti Mao Miau, Theology Professor at the University of Rúhé zuò dào fēi chuántǒng, Hong Kong
Deacon Michael Marsili, western Kentucky
Dr. rer. nat. Lukas Matuschek, Brühl, Germany
Rev. Michal Matysik, representative of Fidei Donum Polish Priests in Zambia
James M. May, PhD, Professor of Classics Emeritus, Northfield, Minnesota
Nicholas F. Mazza, PhD (Educational Leadership), MA (Theology), MA (Sociology), author, Myrtle Beach, North Carolina
Rev. Dr. Eunan McDonnell, SDB
Enrique A. McDougal, MBA-UQAM, Professor of PUCMM, author, Dominican Republic
Kieran J. McGuire, Ed.D.
Pilar Calva Mercado, MD, MA Bioethics, specialist in human genetics, Mexico
Terkula Marvins Mgbajimeh, engineer, Protestant evangelist, Abuja, Nigeria
Andrzej Mikosz, lawyer, former Minister of the State Treasury, Poland
Leila Miller, Catholic author and speaker, Phoenix, Arizona
Brad Miner, Senior Fellow, Faith & Reason Institute; Senior Editor, TheCatholicThing.org
Deacon Mario G. Mirabelli, PhD, Horsham, Pennsylvania
Charles Molineaux, KM, JCL, writer, McLean, Virginia
Prof. Dr. Ramón Mollá, Valencia, Spain
Albert Monillas, Diocese of Camden, BA Philosophy, MA Theology, Doctorate in Educational Leadership; theology teacher; residing in dioceses of Phoenix and Gallup
Cecilia Montinovo, Doctor of Ancient Literature, Italy
Dario Montrasio, theologian, philosopher of logic and epistemology, religion teacher, Milan, Italy
Mark Moorhead, MA Theology, author, podcaster, former theology teacher for the Diocese of Youngstown, Ohio
Luis E. Moreno, MA History, MA Theology/Philosophy
Dr. Olga Muñoz Reyes, JD, Pro-life Association Pronacer, Ecuador
Peter D. Murphy, MA, MTS, MLIS, Canada
Mykola Myshovskyi, priest, Vinnytsia, Ukraine
Stephen Alan Isaac Nagy, Past Grand Knight, Knights of Columbus, Amherst Council #1619; President, Laymen’s Academy for Oecumenical Studies, Amherst, Massachusetts
Rev. Charles Nahm, BSc, DDS, STD, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Rev. Joshua Nance, Pastor of Our Lady of the Hills Mission, Glenwood, West Virginia
Michael T. Napierkowski, MD, Denver, Colorado
Carmine Napolitano, MD, Chief Department of General and Oncologic Surgery, Salerno, Italy
Dr. Roberta Nataloni, pediatrician, Fernandina Beach, Florida
Iryna Nesterova, MD, general practitioner, Turku, Finland
Dr Mark Stephen Nesti, PhD, psychologist, author, retired professor, Scotland
Dr. Claude E. Newbury, MB, BCh, DTM&H, DCH, MFGP, DOH, DPH, DA, MMed, South Africa
Daniel O’Connor, MA, Adjunct Professor of Philosophy and Religion, State University of New York Community College, Hudson Valley, New York
Timothy J. O’Donnell, MA Theology, professor of philosophy and ethics, Ivy Tech Community College, North Vernon, Indiana
Rev. Joseph O’Hara, priest of Diocese of LaCrosse, Wisconsin
Slawomir Olejniczak, President of Father Piotr Skarga Association, Krakow, Poland
Muzychko Olexander, historian, professor, Odessa, Ukraine
Sean Ollech, board member, Prince George Prolife; catechist, Diocese of Austin, Texas
Dr. Marcin Olszówka, PhD, Collegium Intermarium, Warsaw, Poland
Leonardo Arana Orono, Catholic author, Norwalk, Connecticut
Dr. James O’Rourke, professor emeritus of philosophy, St. Anselm College, New Hampshire
Rev. Jakub Ostrożański RCI, Parochial Vicar, San Lorenzo Parish, Trezzano sul Naviglio, Italy
Artur Paczyna, former President of the Main Council of the Silesian Association of the Faithful Latin Tradition (2006–2016), Poland
Frank Padilla, Papal Knight, Noble Knighthood of the Pontifical Order of St Sylvester; Founder, Missionary Families of Christ; Member, Pontifical Council for the Family (2003–2015), Manila, Philippines
Rev. Guy Pagès, Catholic priest, Paris, France
Javier Paredes, PhD, retired Professor of Contemporary History, Universidad de Alcalá, Spain
James B. Parker, PhD, clinical-medical psychology, South Dakota
Dr. Jacopo Parravicini, Assistant Professor of Experimental Physics, University of Florence, Italy
Dante Pastorelli, PhD, Governor of the Confraternity of S. Girolamo e S. Francesco Poverino, Florence, Italy
Rev. Eoin W. Patten, MA(Hons) STB, parish priest, Diocese of Paisley, Scotland
Rev. Jeffrey A. Paveglio, Chaplain, US Army, Columbia, South Carolina
Rev. Domenico Pedullà, Montfort Missionary, Zambia
Deacon Edward Peitler, PhD, Front Royal, Virginia
Alessandro Perazzo, MD, Chiavari, Italy
Rev. Nuno Serras Pereira, OFM, Lisbon, Portugal
Marcos Vera Perez, BA Philosophy, Director of the Centro Televisivo Tekton, Founder of the Centro de Jóvenes de San José y de Hijos de San José, Spain
José A. Pérez-Stuart, MA Psych, Mexico City, Mexico
Dr. Kamiile Peter, St Joseph the Worker Parish, Bimbilla, NR, Ghana; Chairman of Catholic Men’s Society and Medical Director of Alaafie Medical Centre, Bimbilla, Ghana
Dr. Hierdie Petisie, PhD, writer, catechist and pro-life activist, n-Verleentheid, South Africa
Evan Pham, MA Theology, BPhil, Assistant Headmaster and Humanities Instructor, Chesterton Academy of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Detroit, Michigan
Pater Victor Theodor Pilip, parochial administrator, Chasliwtsi, Ukraine
Marian Piłka, former vice-chairman of the foreign affairs committee of the Polish parliament, Poland
Levi J. Pingleton, editor-in-chief of TruthWorthy, Moberly, Missouri
Rev. Giles Pinnock, hospital chaplain, London, England
Alyssa L. Pitstick, STD, theologian, USA
Sr. Antonella Pitzalis, Diploma ITCG Orroli, Sardegna, Italy
Rev. Jerry J. Pokorsky, Pastor, Saint Catherine Catholic Church, Great Falls, VA
Francesca Romana Poleggi, Directive Committee, ProVita & Famiglia, Onlus, Italy
Claudio Prandini, pedagogist, author, Reggio Emilia, Italy
Dr. Charles P. Prezzia, MD, MPH, MMM, FRSM, Past President of the Catholic Medical Association, Clinton, Pennsylvania
Deacon Michael D. Quinlan, JD, LLM, St. Louis, Missouri
Kateryna Rabey, Family Foundations Program, Khmelnytsky, Ukraine
Marco Radaelli, Professor of Philosophy, Italy
Federico María Rago, BA Philosophy, Argentina
Dr. John C. Rao, D.Phil., Oxford, Chairman, The Roman Forum; Associate Professor of History at St. John’s University (1979–2022), New York
Juan Jesús Ramírez Revilla, moral theologian, León Guanajuato, México
Renacito R. Ramos, MD, DFM, Family Physician, Mary Johnston Hospital, Manila, Philippines
Lance L. Ravella, AB Phil., MA Phil., Vallejo, California
Rosaria Redaelli, MD, Carate Brianza, Italy
Dr. Peter A. Redpath, Professor of Philosophy at St. John’s University, New York (1979–2010); Aquinas School of Leadership, Management, and Organizational Development, Cave Creek, Arizona
Sr Maria Edith Renfrew (Dr Anne Renfrew, retired Obstetrician/Gynaecologist and General Practitioner), a consecrated diocesan hermit in Arisaig, Scotland
Rev. John Rice, Shaftesbury, UK
Rev. Riccardo Riccioni, Franciscan priest, Morogoro, Tanzania
Jay Richards, PhD, Director, Richard and Helen DeVos Center for Life, Religion, and Family and the William E. Simon Senior Research Fellow in American Principles and Public Policy, The Heritage Foundation, Washington, DC
Deacon Dan Rindge, MA, Beverly Beach, Florida
Deacon James Rock, St. Theresa and St Mary’s, New Hampshire
Hermes Rodrigues Nery, Professor of Bioethics, Pontifícia Universidade Católica do Rio de Janeiro, Coordenador Nacional do Movimento Legislação e Vida, Brazil
Rev. David Rodríguez Cuadrado, Madrid, Spain
Rev. Michael E. Rodríguez, STB, Diocese of El Paso, Texas; Spiritual Advisor to The Fatima Center
Deacon John Roisen, Archdiocese of Dubuque, Archangels Catholic Cluster, Forest City, Iowa
Rev. Arthur F. Rojas, JD, Pastor, Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary/Sacred Heart Parish, Port Ewen and Esopus, New York
Rev. Darrell Roman, priest of the Archdiocese of Detroit, Michigan
Iryna Romaniv, lawyer, Ukraine
Rev. Ennio Ronchi, Salesian priest, Italy
Brunella Rosano Berardo, sociologist, Cuneo, Italy
Giorgio Rosini, MD, Ravenna, Italy
Rose-Ann Rumpus, MA, marriage, family and youth ministries, Hampshire, UK
Rev. Yasintus Runesi, priest, Formator at St. Raphael Minor Seminary, Archdiocese of Kupang, Indonesia
Tonio Russo, PhD Philosophy, Montecatini Terme, Italy
Dr. Arne Sahlström, MD, consultant orthopaedic surgeon, Marbella, Spain
Rev. José Gregorio Salazar Monroy, Parish Church of Coromoto, Ciudad Guayana, Venezuela
Raúl Salcedo Dominguez, MD, University Professor, Mexico City, Mexico
Jose A. Sanabria MD, Leesburg, Virginia
Teresa Sarmento Pimentel, MA Ethics and Political Philosophy, PHD Bioethics, Portuguese Catholic University, Porto, Portugal
Rev. Timothy Sauppé, pastor of St. Mary’s, Westville, and St. Isaac Jogues, Georgetown, Illinois
Mag. theol. Christian Schmaranzer, Gosau, Austria
Paul A. Scott, PhD, FRSA, FRAS, FRHistS, FCIL, CL, Professor of French, University of Kansas
Rev. Adam C. Sedar, MA, MDiv, Pastor of St. Nicholas Parish, Walnutport, Pennsylvania
Bruno de Seguins Pazzis, Honorary Chancellor and Vice-president of the Association Française des Membres de l’Ordre de Malte
Prof. Dr. Phil. Habil. Josef Maria Seifert, Founding Rector of the International Academy of Philosophy in the Principality of Liechtenstein, senior lecturer at the Ludwig Maximilan University of Munich, Germany
Rev. Michael Sellers, BA, parish priest in Teesside, Diocese of Middlesbrough, England
Rev. Aglae Serretti, hermit monk, Eremo Santissima Trinità Collelungo, Pisa, Italy
Robert W. Shaffern, PhD, Professor of History, University of Scranton, Pennsylvania
Timothy Shea, Radio Host, The Reckoning, TNT Radio
David Joseph Sheehan, author, Crowley (Fort Worth), Texas
Ivanna Sheremet, Catholica Universitas Lublinensis Ioannis Pauli II, Lic. Theol. Spir., Montréal, Canada
Liubov Sheremet, Ivano-Frankivsk Medical University, Montréal, Canada
Stefano Silvetti, public official, lawyer in canon law, Rome, Italy
Sean Skedzielewski, MA, JD, scholar of Ancient Greek philosophy, former adjunct professor of philosophy, attorney in the State of New York
Rev. Roman Skrypniuk, priest of the Greek Catholic Ukrainian Church, Eparchy of Kolomia, Ukraine
Janet E. Smith, Former Fr. Michael J. McGiveny Chair of Life Ethics (2000–2019), Sacred Heart Major Seminary, Detroit, Michigan
Jeanne Smits, journalist, editor-in-chief of Reinformation.tv, France
Rev. Grzegorz Sniadoch, Institute of the Good Shepherd, Poland
Mgr Jozef Šoška, Catholic priest, censor of the diocese of Žilina, Slovakia
Joana Sousa Coutinho, retired associate professor at the Faculty of Engineering, University of Porto, Portugal
Carla Roberta Souza Pola, Biologist, Brazil
Dragutin Spajić, engineer of technology, Catholic author, Zagreb, Croatia
Dr. Richard A. Spinello, Professor of Management and Philosophy, Boston College and St. John’s Seminary, Boston, Massachusetts
Dr Zlatko Šram, retired scholar in social sciences, Šibenik, Croatia
Michael Stannard, PhD, Philosophy Instructor, Clovis Community College, Fresno, California
Gerd Steffens, Dip.Theol., Düren, Germany
Dino Stella, MA Religious Sciences, Villorba, Italy
Joey W. Storer, PhD, President, Saginaw Latin Mass Association, Michigan
Thomas Stork, specialist in and author on Catholic Social Teaching, Westerville, Ohio
Father Gabriel Sukharsky, Director of Caritas-Spes in the Diocese of Kamianets-Podilskyi, Ukraine
Eliud Elia Tamakililo, Vice Chairperson of Youth Catholic Worker, Dar es salaam, Tanzania
Trey Tagert, MTS, Adjunct Professor of Banking and Financial Services at Collin College, Lubbock, Texas
Charles G. Tate, JD, retired State District Judge, Ardmore, Oklahoma
Darrick Taylor, PhD, Adjunct Assistant Professor, Department of Humanities and Foreign Languages, Santa Fe College, Gainesville, Florida
Imre Téglásy, PhD, founder and president of Alpha Alliance for Life, Hungary
Rev. Ed Tomlinson, priest, St Anselm Pembury, Ordinariate of Our Lady of Walsingham, UK
Deacon James H. Toner, PhD, Stokesdale, NC, Professor Emeritus of Leadership & Ethics, U.S. Air War College
Marco Tosatti, vaticanista and book author, Rome, Italy
Rev. Marino Tozzi, S. Reparata in Terra del Sole Parish Church, Forlì-Cesena, Italy
Dr. Will Turek, DO, Family Doctor, Columbus, Ohio
Edward Shirley Turner III, MA, International Academy of Philosophy, Lunenburg, Massachusetts
Michael Arthur Vacca, MTheol, JD, Director of Ministry, Bioethics, and Membership Experience, Catholic Bioethicist, Christ Medicus Foundation
José María Valderas Gallardo, PhD Philosophy, biologist, Barcelona, Spain
Pedro Vázquez, retired professor of physics, Carlos III University, the Engineers School, Leganés, Madrid, Spain
Vik van Brantegem, Editor, Korazym.org, Macerata Campania, Italy
Adrie van der Hoeven, MSc, biophysicist, the Netherlands
Deacon Richard J. Vehige, Archdiocese of Saint Louis, past President of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Saint Louis, Missouri
Lee J. Verallo, writer, Cebu City, Philippines
Rev. Francisco Miguel Vidal Martín-Toledano, Orihuela-Alicante, Spain
Rev. Carlos Miguel Viego, PhD, Chaplain, Thomas Aquinas College, Northfield, Massachusetts
Rev. Ronald M. Vierling, Fairview Village, Pennsylvania
Rev. Leonard F. Villa, Pastor, St Paul the Apostle Church, Yonkers, New York
Dr. Andre Villeneuve, Sacred Heart Major Seminary, Associate Professor of Old Testament and Biblical Languages, Florida
Dr. Mauro Visigalli, Rotal Lawyer, Canon Law Services, Las Vegas
Dean C. Waldt, JD, MDiv, Venice, Florida
John Bernard Walsh, former Cabinet Secretary for Community Affairs and Director of Communications for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston
Dr. Christine M. Ward, Co-founder of the Theology of the Body Network UK; Lecturer (Sexual Ethics, Christian Anthropology), Maryvale Institute, Birmingham, UK
Bernadette Waterman Ward, Professor, English, University of Dallas
Jonathan Scott Weinberg, author, Overland Park, Kansas
Dr. Marcel Andrew Widzisz, retired professor of Classics and Catholic teacher, Lynchburg, Virginia
Yves Willemaers, historian, editor of the blog “belgicatho,” Verviers, Belgium
Dr. med. Christian Winkler, Rainbach im Mühlkreis, Austria
Rev. Dr. Artur Wójtowicz, PhD (Philosophy), Sydney, Australia
Piotr Wołochowicz, PhD Pastoral Theology, Director of the Family Life Mission Poland Ministry, Warsaw, Poland
Mr. Andres Wong, 40 Days For Life South Bay Leader, San Diego, California
Dr David Woods, Senior Lecturer, Department of Classics, University College Cork, Cork, Ireland
Evan Wormsbecher, MA Theology, Texas
Paul T. Yarbrough, Esq., Evergreen, Colorado
Vicki Yamasaki, Founder and Chair, Corpus Christi for Unity and Peace, Carmel, Indiana
Iryna Yermak (Sr. Maria Beata Michaela), master of formation of the St. Hyacinth Fraternity, Kyiv, Ukraine
Valentyna Volodymyrivna Zilinska, economist, Ukraine
Gerard Zuniga, retired theology teacher; President, Advocates for the Holy Family, Lexington, Kentucky
Dr Jacek Zurek, historian, Warsaw, Poland
Publicado en Italiano el 1 de marzo de 2024, en https://www.marcotosatti.com/2024/03/01/revocare-fiducia-supplicans-ecco-la-lista-completa-e-definitiva-dei-firmatari/
Traducción al español por: José Arturo Quarracino
