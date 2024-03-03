Revocar Fiducia Supplicans. Lista completa y definitiva de los firmantes   

Marco Tosatti Queridos amigos y enemigos de Stilum Curiae, hace algún tiempo publicamos este artículo, en el que informamos de una Petición Filial lanzada en todo el mundo para la revocación de Fiducia Supplicans. Este fue el texto del llamamiento: Llamamiento filial A todos los Cardenales y Obispos de la Iglesia Católica Eminencias, Excelencias: Nosotros, los abajo firmantes, sacerdotes, eruditos y autores católicos, les escribimos con motivo del último documento publicado por el Dicasterio para la Doctrina de la Fe, Fiducia Supplicans, que tanto escándalo ha causado en la Iglesia en este último período navideño. Como es sabido, una parte importante del episcopado mundial prácticamente lo ha rechazado, por su evidente ruptura con las Escrituras y la Tradición de la Iglesia. Veinte conferencias episcopales, decenas de prelados e incluso cardenales investidos de los más altos cargos, como el cardenal Müller y el cardenal Sarah, han expresado un juicio inequívoco de condena. Así como las Confraternidades del clero católico del Reino Unido, Estados Unidos y Australia. Nunca en la historia de la Iglesia católica un documento del Magisterio romano había sufrido un rechazo tan fuerte. De hecho, a pesar de su reafirmación explícita de la doctrina tradicional de la Iglesia sobre el matrimonio, resulta que la práctica pastoral que el documento permite está en directa oposición a ella. Tanto es así que el documento fue acogido muy favorablemente por esos pocos episcopados y prelados que durante décadas han apoyado abiertamente un cambio en la doctrina sobre la moral sexual. Es evidente que el mensaje práctico que transmite esta nueva Declaración es mucho más acorde con el programa y las ideas de quienes quieren cambiar la doctrina, que con la doctrina misma que el documento pretende mantener intacta. El documento intenta efectivamente introducir una separación entre doctrina y liturgia, por un lado, y práctica pastoral, por el otro. Pero esto es imposible: de hecho, la pastoral, como toda acción, presupone siempre una teoría y, por tanto, si la pastoral hace algo que no corresponde a la doctrina, lo que se propone es en realidad una doctrina diferente. La bendición de una pareja (ya sea “litúrgica” o “pastoral”) es, por así decirlo, un signo natural. El gesto concreto dice algo en forma natural, y en consecuencia tiene un efecto comunicativo natural e inmediato, que no puede ser modificado artificialmente por las advertencias verbales del documento. La bendición como tal, en el lenguaje universal de la humanidad, implica siempre una aprobación de lo que se bendice Por lo tanto, la señal concreta que se da con esta bendición, frente al mundo entero, es que las “parejas irregulares”, tanto extramaritales como homosexuales, según la Iglesia católica, ahora serían aceptables para Dios, precisamente en el tipo de unión que las configura específicamente como pareja. Tampoco tiene sentido separar “pareja” de “unión”, como intentó hacer el cardenal Fernández, ya que una pareja lo es por la unión que le da existencia. El hecho de que queden excluidos del acto otras circunstancias significativas y accidentales como el tiempo, el lugar o los adornos como flores y vestidos de novia no cambia la naturaleza del acto, ya que el gesto central y esencial permanece. Además, todos sabemos por experiencia cuánto valen esas “restricciones” y cuánto duran. El hecho es que el sacerdote bendice a dos personas que se presentan como pareja, en sentido sexual, y precisamente una pareja definida por su relación objetivamente pecaminosa. Por lo tanto -independientemente de las intenciones e interpretaciones del documento, o de las explicaciones que el sacerdote intente dar- esta acción será el signo visible y tangible de una doctrina diferente, que contradice la doctrina tradicional. Recordemos que la doctrina tradicional sobre la materia debe considerarse infalible, como lo confirman inequívocamente la Escritura y la Tradición, una tradición universal e ininterrumpida, ubique et semper. Y hay que recordar que se trata de una doctrina de derecho natural, que no permite ningún cambio. En la práctica, los fieles ni siquiera serán conscientes de las sutiles justificaciones teóricas introducidas por la Declaración, y mucho menos de las añadidas en la reciente aclaración sobre la Declaración. El mensaje que realmente se está enviando, y que inevitablemente el pueblo de Dios y el mundo entero registrarán y ya están registrando, es el siguiente: La Iglesia católica finalmente ha evolucionado y ahora acepta las uniones homosexuales y, más en general, las uniones extramatrimoniales. Esta situación justifica plenamente el rechazo decidido de muchas conferencias episcopales, de muchos prelados, de muchos estudiosos y de muchos simples laicos. En este contexto, no es en absoluto justificable, especialmente para un cardenal o un obispo, permanecer en silencio, ya que el escándalo que ya se ha verificado es grave y público y, si no se detiene, está destinado a amplificarse cada vez más. La amenaza no es menor sino más grave, porque el error proviene de la Sede romana, y está destinado a escandalizar a todos los fieles, y sobre todo a los pequeños, a los simples fieles que no tienen forma de orientarse y defenderse en esta confusión: “Cualquiera que haga tropezar a uno de estos pequeños que creen en mí, más le valdría que le colgaran al cuello una piedra de molino y lo hundieran en lo profundo del mar” (Mt 18, 6). Los pastores y todos aquellos que tienen alguna responsabilidad en la Iglesia se han erigido en centinelas: “Si el centinela ve venir la espada y no toca el cuerno, para que el pueblo no sea advertido, y cuando viene la espada mata a uno de ellos, perecerá por su culpa, pero yo pediré al centinela que dé cuenta de su sangre” (Ez.33, 6). En vista de lo anterior, les imploramos fervientemente: (1) Sigan el ejemplo valiente de muchos hermanos obispos en todo el mundo: prohíban inmediatamente la aplicación de este documento en sus diócesis. (2) Pidan directamente al Papa que retire urgentemente este desafortunado documento, que está en contradicción tanto con la Escritura como con la Tradición universal e ininterrumpida de la Iglesia y que claramente produce un grave escándalo. En este momento difícil, una palabra clara de verdad sería el mejor ejemplo de vuestra entrega fiel y valiente al pueblo de Dios que os ha sido confiado, un signo de fidelidad a la verdadera misión del Papado y al mismo tiempo la mejor ayuda para el propio Papa, una elocuente “corrección fraterna”, que necesita urgentemente en este último y más crítico período de su pontificado y probablemente de su vida. Si se actúa con prontitud, todavía hay alguna esperanza de que pueda salvar su pontificado y su persona misma de una mancha que, de otro modo, podría pesarle en forma indeleble, no sólo en la historia, sino también en la eternidad. A continuación la lista completa de los firmantes, recibida de la amiga y colega Maike Hickson, de LifeSiteNews: Firmantes adicionales, 1 de marzo de 2024 Most Rev. Joseph Strickland, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas Matt C. Abbott, B.A., A.A.S., Catholic commentator/journalist, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin Kellée Abner, MD, Pope John Paul II Bioethics Commission, West Virginia Dennis Adams, MD, San Jose, California Ruth Albrecht, internal medicine doctor, member of Doctors for Life, Germany Msgr. Richard C. Antall, Pastor, Holy Name of Jesus Parish, Cleveland, Ohio Deacon Tony Anthony, Holy Guardian Angels Church, Irvington, Kentucky, and St Rose of Lima church, Cloverport, Kentucky Louis C. Argenta, MD, Professor of Surgery, North Carolina Gavin Ashenden, PhD, former senior lecturer in the Psychology of Religion at the University of Sussex, Associate Editor of the Catholic Herald, UK Rev. José Manuel Alonso Ampuero, Fidei Donum priest in Perú Chupryna Anhelina, LLM (Master of Laws), barrister, National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine Rev. Leo F. Arnone, CDR, CHC, USNR, Pastor of St. Aloysius and St. Francis Xavier parishes and All Saints Catholic School, Cresson, Pennsylvania, Altoona-Johnstown Diocese Mercedes Aroz, former Congresswoman and Senator in the Spanish Parliament Ada Baccari, former Chancellor and General Director of the Accademia Nazionale dei Lincei, Rome, Italy Kathelyne Baeten, doctor in pharmaceutical sciences, Flandres, Belgium Rev. Michael Baker, MIC, Darien, Illinois Prof. Andrea Balbo, PhD, University of Turin, Italy Kasandra Barker, Change Point Pregnancy and Parenting Center, Hot Springs, Arkansas Dr. Gianpaolo Barra, founder and editor emeritus of Il Timone, Milan, Italy Monika Gabriela Bartoszewicz, MA, MLitt, PhD, Associate Professor of Political Science, UiT The Arctic University of Norway Rev. Christopher Basden, Rector, St Augustine’s Shrine, Ramsgate, Kent, UK Mark Baumeister, PhD, Senior Scientist, IVD Diagnostics, Austin, Texas Rev. David M. Baunach, Pastor, St. Eustachius and St. Cecilia, Portageville and Kennett, Missouri Philip M. Beattie BA(Hons)(Leeds), MBA(Glasgow), MSc (Warwick), Dip. Stats (Dublin), Economist and University Senior Lecturer Faculty of Economics, Management and Accountancy (FEMA), University of Malta; President, Maltese Society for Christian Civilisation Pro Malta Christiana. Deacon James Beaudette, Archdiocese of Santa Fe Rev. Daniel J. Becker, PhD, priest of the Diocese of Worcester, Massachusetts; Chaplain, St Benedict Center in Harvard, Massachusetts Ambrus Béla, anthropologist, publicist, international policy analyst, Cluj-Napoca, România Deacon Joseph Bell, MTh, Chancellor, Diocese of Reno, Nevada Fr Lee Bennett, Priest of the Personal Ordinariate of Our Lady of Walsingham, Parochial Administrator of the Parishes of Ss. Thomas Aquinas and Stephen Harding in the Diocese of Shrewsbury, UK Federico Bennicelli, MD, Genoa, Italy Rev. Paolo Berti, priest of the Diocese of Rome, missionary in Ethiopia Marco Bianchetti, MD, Oberkirch, Switzerland Leonora Bianchi, PhD, Board of Directors of a Catholic school, Italy Rev. Ewald Billharz, pastor of the Archdiocese Freiburg, Emmingen-Liptingen, Germany Rev. Viktor Bilous, Rector of the Seminary, professor of the moral theology, Gorodok, Ukraine Rev. Jean-Jacques Binda Mbungu, pastor of the parish of Saint Ferdinand, Diocese of Boma, Democratic Republic of Congo Francesco Biuso, PhD, Philosophy of Law, Sorbonne; Franciscan tertiary, Paris, France Christoph Blath, Pro Sancta Ecclesia, editor of IK Nachrichten, Germany Isaac Block, MA Phil, STM, teacher, Houston, Texas Robert Bogdański, Catholic journalist and publicist, Bieniewice, Poland Rev. Ihor Bohachevsky, priest of the UGCC, administrator of the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in the village of Hrabova, Ukraine Alberto Bonifacio, President of Association Regina della Pace, Lecco, Italy Prof. Alberto Bosi, Honorary Full Professor of Haematology, University of Florence, Italy Don Armando Bosani, parish priest, Italy Dr Giuseppe Bracchi, JCD, ecclesiastical lawyer at the Umbrian Regional Ecclesiastical Court, Montefiascone, Italy Don Stefano Braconi, former electrical engineer, priest, and hermit, diocese of Arezzo, Italy Antonio Brandi, president of Pro Vita e Famiglia Onlus, Rome, Italy James L. Brewer III, MD, Lovingston, Virginia Frances Brown, PhD, Professor Emeritus, History, Kentucky Anna Buoncristiani, author, Pisa, Italy Biagio Buonomo, PhD, Professor of Ancient History, former culture editor of L’Osservatore Romano (1990–2011), Naples, Italy Itria Burrai, MD, retired Professor of Internal Medicine, Università Cattolica, Roma, Italy Rev. David Butler, MA, consecrated hermit, UK Lucia Buttaro, judge, Bari, Italy Rev. Gerard M. Byrne, STB, parish priest, St Thomas Aquinas and All Saints Parish, Bletchley, UK Paul A. Byrne, MD, President, Life Guardian Foundation Gian Pietro Caliari, PhD, International Relations, MA Political Science and International Law, MA Philosophy, Brescia, Italy Very Rev. Donald Calloway, MIC, Vicar Provincial, Marian Fathers, Steubenville, Ohio Dr. Kenneth R. Calvert, Professor of Ancient History, Hillsdale College, Michigan Isobel F. C. Camp, lecturer in philosophy, Rome, Italy Rev. Dwight P. Campbell, STD, JD, Pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel and St. Therese of Lisieux Parishes, Kenosha, Wisconsin Mario Caponnetto, university professor emeritus, author, Argentina Deacon Kurt Carlson, MD, Sierra Vista, Arizona Pedro Erik Carneiro, PhD in International Relations, author of Teoria e Tradição Católica (2016) and Ética Católica para Economia (2019), Brazil Rev. John Carney, priest of the archdiocese Santa Fe, New Mexico Rev. Thomas Carr, Mphil, DPhil Theology from Oxford, former Professor of Philosophy and Religious Studies, President of the Lay Dominican Chapter of Ave Maria, Florida Rosemere Carrareto, lawyer, Mato Grosso do Sul, Brazil Deacon Joey Carrion, Miami, Florida Harry D. Carrozza, MD, past President of the Philadelphia & Tucson Catholic Physicians Guild Luigi Casalini, editor of the Italian blog Messainlatino, Italy Rev. Father James Cascione, CSsR, MDiv, MRE, Roman Catholic priest, Saint Clement’s Mission House, Ephrata, Pennsylvania Rev. Eloy Castaldo Párroco, degree in dogmatic theology from the Pontifical Gregorian University, parish priest, Chile Rev. Alberto Castellani, rector of the Sanctuary Madonna del Cerro, Sassoferrato, Italy Rev. Carlos Mauricio Castelló Escrig, Castellón, Spain John Castiglia, MD, Scottsdale, Arizona Rev. Timothy W. Castor, parish priest, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Sturgis, Diocese of Rapid City, South Dakota Rev. Edmund A. Castronovo, Pastor, Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Verona, New York Silvia Francescotti Cavaliere, MD Psychiatrist, Lausanne, Switzerland Giovanni Ceroni, MA Bioethics, John Paul II Institute for Studies on Marriage and the Family, Rome, Italy Rev. Paul Chandler, PhD, administrator, Sacred Heart Parish, Inverell, NSW, 2360, Australia Phillip Chavez, PhD, Executive Director, TheMensAcademy.org, Temecula, California Davide Checchi, MD, Rome, Italy Rev. Zachariah Chichester, STL, Diocese of Albany, New York Maria Chodyko, PhD, Warsaw, Poland Dr. Claudio Circelli, doctor of sociology, teacher, journalist, book author, Italy Rev. Bailey Clemens, priest, Diocese of Baker, Oregon Rev. Antonio Clementi, Cura di Vetralla, Italy Angula Cletus, BDSP, CEO Lushuma General Enterprise, Yola Adamawa State, Nigeria Giovanni Codevilla, former professor of Comparative Ecclesiastical Law, University of Trieste, Italy Michel Collin, professor of philosophy at Institution des Chartreux and Ircom, Lyon, France Rev. Timothy Combs, OP, Chaplain, St. Thomas Academy, St. Paul, Minnesota Andrew Comiskey, Founder/Director of Desert Stream Ministries/Living Waters, Grandview, Missouri Rev. Edward B. Connolly, MDiv, Med, pastor emeritus, St. Joseph Parish and St. Vincent dePaul Parish, Girardville, Pennsylvania John Connolly, PhD, Research and Development Chemistry, Peabody, Massachusetts David Conversi, PhD, Associate Professor, Psychology, La Sapienza, Rome, Italy Deacon Karl T. Cooper, Professor of Theology, Magdalen College of the Liberal Arts, Warner, New Hampshire Maria José Côrte-Real Freire de Andrade, clinical psychologist, Coimbra, Portugal Stephen Alexander Coston, Sr., book author, Saint Petersburg, Florida Roberto Culivicchi, Esq., canonist, former lawyer at ecclesiastical tribunals in Italy Kenneth C. Dagel, PhD, Watertown, South Dakota Martin Daly, BA, H.Dip in Education, MA in theological studies of marriage and family, John Paul II Institute, Pontifical Lateran, County Mayo, Ireland Fr Joseph de Dinechin, MEP, parish priest of St Francis of Assisi parish in Hualien City, Taiwan Rev. John C. De Celles, STL, Pastor, St. Raymond of Penafort Parish, Springfield, Virginia Rev. Sabino Decorato, parish priest, Gattico Veruno, Novara, Italy Francisco José Fernández de la Cigoña, author at Infovaticana, Madrid, Spain Rev. Pio Vito De Mattia, moral theologian, canonist in matrimonial jurisprudence, Italy Rev. Phillip W. DeVous, Pastor, St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Flemingsburg and St. Rose of Lima Parish, May’s Lick, Kentucky Francisco José Fernández de la Cigoña, Catholic author and blogger, Madrid, Spain João Pedro de Sousa Mendonça Correia, JCD, attorney at law, canonist, Faculty of Canon Law, Pontifical University of Salamanca, Lisbon, Portugal Rev. Alvaro Delgado, Associate Pastor, St. Anthony Church, Manteca, California George Delgado, MD, President, Steno Institute, San Diego, California Jose María Delgado, MD, Professor of Oncology, Brigade General, Madrid, Spain Kevin D. Dello Iacono, Masters in Biblical Studies, Scituate, Rhode Island Giorgio De Pol, PhD Economy, Hamburg, Germany Frances DiBetta, MA theology, THd cand., teacher of theology, Red Bank Catholic High School, Monmouth County, New Jersey Rev. Louis Di Rocco, BA, St. Michael’s College, University of Toronto; STB, Angelicum, Rome, priest, Archdiocese of Kingston, Canada Rev. Antonio Diufain Mora, parish priest of San Severiano, Diocese of Cadiz and Ceuta, Spain Rev. Denis M. Donahue, MA, Pastor, St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, Falls Church, Virginia William E. Dotterweich, founder of Evangelium Vitae Medal at the University of Notre Dame, Indiana Rev. Mark Desser, Catholic Mission of Tadjourah, Djibouti Rev. Dr. Christopher Dowd, OP, Lecturer, Catholic Theological College, Melbourne, Australia Johann du Toit, attorney, Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng Province, South Africa Deacon Tom Dushney, MA, Kentucky Mike Dycus, former director of Central Nebraska’s United for Life, Nebraska Veronica Eberhart, MD, Encourage Apostolate, Colorado Springs, Colorado Mag. Dr. theol. Franz Ehgartner, Pfarrer, St. Peter i. Sulmtale, Austria Sam Entile, MA Theology, author, Naperville, Illinois Prof. Dr. Thomas Eppacher, retired pastor, Rainbach im Mühlkreis, Austria Deacon Arnaldo Espinel, theologian, Houston, Texas Luís Filipe Esquível Freire de Andrade, lawyer, Portugal Deacon David Etters, MA, Diocese of Lansing, Michigan Dr. Richard J. Fafara, PhD, Professor of Philosophy; Fellow of the Adler‐Aquinas Institute Robert Faraci, PhD, retired Associate Professor of Occupational Therapy, Seton Hall University, New Jersey Tonny-Leonard Farauanu, STM, STL, BSc, Cluj-Napoca, Romania Ignacio García Fariña, economist and MBA IESE, Tenerife, Spain Albert Felicitas, B.Ed., B.R.E., M.R.E Dr. James Fennessy, MA, MSW, JD, LCSW, Matawan, New Jersey Dr. Eileen Fera, licensed clinical psychologist in Illinois Rev. Alessandro Fini, Parish Church of San Lorenzo Martire, Marano sul Panaro, Italy Anna-Maria Fischer, assistent doctor, Pamitz, Mecklenburg, Germany Thomas M. Fitzpatrick, MD, retired Associate Professor, Oregon Timothy Flanders, Editor, OnePeterFive Rev. Ronnie P. Floyd, STL, Pastor, Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Parish, Grand Rapids, Michigan Carlo Giuliano Foresti, lawyer, Salò, Italy Deacon Keith Fournier, JD, MTS, MPhil, Constitutional Lawyer, Moral Theologian, President and Founder, Common Good Foundation, Tyler, Texas Christina Fox, B.A. (Hons.) and B.Div. (Hons.), author and teacher Samuel S. Frankel, Jr., Esq., LL.M., Fort Lauderdale, Florida Dr. Edgar A. Gamboa, physician and surgeon, Prunedale, California Matt Gasper, Managing Editor, Catholic Family News Rev. Janvier Gbénou, PhD in philosophy, priest, Benin Republic Judith Marie Gentle, PhD, theology, USA Dr. Marie I. George, Professor of Philosophy, St. John’s University, New York Rev. Theophan (Roman) Geto, Greek Catholic priest, Ukraine Brad Gholston, MA Theology and Christian Ministry, Knoxville, Tennesee Dr. Marta Ginebra-McCormack, MD, Naperville, Illinois Eric Salvatore Giunta, Attorney at Law, Tallahassee, Florida Maria Santina Gliozzo, MD, Pavarolo, Italy Guilhem Golfin, PhD Philosophy, Paris, France Dr. Jules Gomes, Rome, Italy Melissa Gonzalez Porras, missionary, Costa Rica Dr. Artur Górecki, historian, educator, rector of Collegium Intermarium; former Director of the Department of General Education and Core Curriculum at the Ministry of Education, Poland Agostino Grassilli, pastoral theologian, Studio Teologico Accademico Bolognese, Bologna, Italy Lucia Grasso, biologist, Genoa, Italy Deacon Joseph F. Gray, Eden, New York Deacon Michael A. Grella, Diocese of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Julie Grimstad, Vice President, Healthcare Advocacy & Leadership Organization, Bedford, Texas Wojciech Grzywacz, Catholic journalist, Toruń, Poland Rev. Sylvère Gschwend, pastor in the Dioese of Strasbourg, Tagsdorf, France Deacon Joe Guzman, Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma John P. Haigh, AIA, Associate Professor of Architecture & Department Chair, Benedictine College, Atchison, Kansas Dr. Don Hall, ND, Lexington, Kentucky Patrick Harrison, PhD, Warsaw, Poland Colin Harte, PhD Theology, Dorset, England Dr. Winnie B. Heartstrong, PhD, Hagerstown, Maryland Dr. Joachim Heimerl, priest, Vienna, Austria Federico Hernández Aguilar, poet, writer, and Catholic columnist, El Salvador Olha Herasymenko, author and journalist, member of Una Voce Ukraine, Kyiv, Ukraine Patricia Hershwitzky, Ed.S., educator and author, Palm Bay, Florida Joseph M. Horejsi, MD, Seal Beach, California Rev. Laszlo Horvath OFM, chaplain to Hungarian and German communities in Adelaide, South Australia Gary W. Houchens, PhD, Director, Educational Leadership Doctoral Program, Professor, School of Leadership & Professional Studies, Western Kentucky University Rev. Michael Hughes, Pastor, St Gertrudes Church, Toronto, Canada Nataliia Hrom, Strilky Youth Centre, Lviv, Ukraine Olena Hural, radiologist, Germany Rev. Marcos Antonio Hurtado de Mendoza Infantes, hospital chaplain, Madrid, Spain Roberto Iemmi, MD, Reggio Emilia, Italy Stefano Imperiali, judge, author, Naples, Italy Rev. Bernard Jacob, PhD Theology, France Michał Jędryka, journalist and Catholic publicist, Bydgoszcz, Poland Deacon Patrick Jones, Colorado Springs, Colorado Sr. Judith-Marie de Saint Laurent, Belgium Laerta Kakariqi, Associate Professor, pharmacologist, Tirana, Albania Rev. Remigiusz Kalski, SJ, parish priest of Saint Michael Archangel Parish, Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan Rev. Anthony Kazarnowicz, Associate Pastor, Diocese of Worcester, Massachusetts Dan Kennedy, LifeTalk on Sacred Heart Radio Seattle, board member & former CEO of Human Life of Washington, Seattle, Washington Rev. Dennis W. Kleinmann, Pastor, Saint Veronica Catholic Church, Chantilly, Virginia Rev. Daniel-Maria Klimek, priest, professor of spirituality, and author, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Rev. Peter Klos, STL, parish priest of the Blessed Triniy Parish in Amsterdam, The Netherlands Artem R. Klymenko, Master of Law, Honored Lawyer of Ukraine, Barrister, Kiev, Ukraine Dr. hab. Zdzisława Kobylińska, teacher, philosopher, journalist, Olsztyn-Dobre Miasto, Poland Rainer Kochinke, religion teacher and author, Rheine, Germany Christel Koehler, OV, PhD (designata), Theology Professor, Collège des Bernardins, Paris, France Edward Korczynski, author, Sebastian, Florida Rev. Dr. Mgr. Jiri Korda, Pastor of Roman Catholic parish Zruc nad Sazavou, Czech Republic Maciej Koziołek, founder and representative of the association of lay Catholics “Przybądźcie Wierni,” Myszczyn, Poland Mary Ann Kreitzer, Catholic author, Woodstock, Virginia Rev. Jan Krutewicz, MDiv, priest, Archdiocese of Chicago, resident at McDonagh House, South Holland, Illinois Rev. Cyril Kubánek, Zlonice, Diocese of Prague, Czech Republic Rev. Krzysztof Kukulka OFMConv., former superior in Uzbekistan Father Roman Laba, OSPPE, PhD biblical theology, parish priest in the Roman Catholic parish in Brovary, Ukraine Albert Lamoureux, MA, LMHC, NCC, CCMHC, Catholic psychotherapist in private practice, Lumen Counseling, Jacksonville, Florida Ingo Langner, editor-in-chief, CATO Verlag, Berlin, Germany Rev. John T. Lankeit, Diocese of Phoenix, Arizona Ester Maria Ledda and Dorotea Lancellotti, founders of the website Cooperatores Veritatis, Italy Rev. James Lehrberger, O.Cist, Ph.D, Associate Professor Emeritus of Philosophy, University of Dallas, Texas Rev. Paul Lester, Archdiocese of Birmingham, UK Justin Leugers, MD, South Bend, Indiana John Gerard Lewis, author, Lenexa, Kansas Maryanne M. Linkes, JD, USA Deacon Earl H. Lombardo, Trenton, New Jersey Rev. John P. Lovell, Diocese of Rockford and Co-founder of the Coalition for Canceled Priests Deacon Steve Lowe, currently assigned to Saint Mary’s, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Mt. Carmel, Illinois Oswaldo Javier Lozano de la Garza, Former Assistant Professor of Theological Anthropology and Theology of the Body, John Paul II Institute in Monterrey, México Dr. Martin Luder, theologian and author, Ketter, South Africa Dr. Colm Mac Carthy, FCFP, CCFP, Assistant Clinical Professor in Family Medicine at the University of Alberta (retired), Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Jan Maciejewski, writer and essayist, columnist of national newspaper Rzeczpospolita, Poland Rev. Gordon J. MacRae, AB, STM, MDiv, author, BeyondTheseStoneWalls.com, Concord, New Hampshire Dr. Leo H. Madden, Professor Emeritus of Theology, Ohio Dominican University, Columbus, Ohio William Mahrt, professor, music, Stanford University; President, Church Music Association of America Rev. Jean-Paul Tidi Makambila, Master in Moral Theology, parish priest, Diocese of Matadi, Democratic Republic of Congo Dr. Radomír Malý, PhD, Catholic, church historian and publicist, former university professor of church history, Brno, Czech Republic Randal Mandock, PhD, retired professor of physics, director of religious education, Atlanta, Georgia Michaël Manuel, Professor of Biology, Sorbonne University, Paris, France Pasquale Marinaccio, author, Foggia, Italy Pablo Augusto Marini, BA Philosophy UNSTA, BA Religious Education FASTA, Buenos Aires, Argentina Dr. Taylor Marshall, Texas Mary Wade Martin, MD, FACOG, Pauls Valley, Oklahoma Laura Mauri, university researcher, Gorgonzola, Italy Jose G. Melendez III, JD, Texas Professor Ki-Ti Mao Miau, Theology Professor at the University of Rúhé zuò dào fēi chuántǒng, Hong Kong Deacon Michael Marsili, western Kentucky Dr. rer. nat. Lukas Matuschek, Brühl, Germany Rev. Michal Matysik, representative of Fidei Donum Polish Priests in Zambia James M. May, PhD, Professor of Classics Emeritus, Northfield, Minnesota Nicholas F. Mazza, PhD (Educational Leadership), MA (Theology), MA (Sociology), author, Myrtle Beach, North Carolina Rev. Dr. Eunan McDonnell, SDB Enrique A. McDougal, MBA-UQAM, Professor of PUCMM, author, Dominican Republic Kieran J. McGuire, Ed.D. Pilar Calva Mercado, MD, MA Bioethics, specialist in human genetics, Mexico Terkula Marvins Mgbajimeh, engineer, Protestant evangelist, Abuja, Nigeria Andrzej Mikosz, lawyer, former Minister of the State Treasury, Poland Leila Miller, Catholic author and speaker, Phoenix, Arizona Brad Miner, Senior Fellow, Faith & Reason Institute; Senior Editor, TheCatholicThing.org Deacon Mario G. Mirabelli, PhD, Horsham, Pennsylvania Charles Molineaux, KM, JCL, writer, McLean, Virginia Prof. Dr. Ramón Mollá, Valencia, Spain Albert Monillas, Diocese of Camden, BA Philosophy, MA Theology, Doctorate in Educational Leadership; theology teacher; residing in dioceses of Phoenix and Gallup Cecilia Montinovo, Doctor of Ancient Literature, Italy Dario Montrasio, theologian, philosopher of logic and epistemology, religion teacher, Milan, Italy Mark Moorhead, MA Theology, author, podcaster, former theology teacher for the Diocese of Youngstown, Ohio Luis E. Moreno, MA History, MA Theology/Philosophy Dr. Olga Muñoz Reyes, JD, Pro-life Association Pronacer, Ecuador Peter D. Murphy, MA, MTS, MLIS, Canada Mykola Myshovskyi, priest, Vinnytsia, Ukraine Stephen Alan Isaac Nagy, Past Grand Knight, Knights of Columbus, Amherst Council #1619; President, Laymen’s Academy for Oecumenical Studies, Amherst, Massachusetts Rev. Charles Nahm, BSc, DDS, STD, Toronto, Ontario, Canada Rev. Joshua Nance, Pastor of Our Lady of the Hills Mission, Glenwood, West Virginia Michael T. Napierkowski, MD, Denver, Colorado Carmine Napolitano, MD, Chief Department of General and Oncologic Surgery, Salerno, Italy Dr. Roberta Nataloni, pediatrician, Fernandina Beach, Florida Iryna Nesterova, MD, general practitioner, Turku, Finland Dr Mark Stephen Nesti, PhD, psychologist, author, retired professor, Scotland Dr. Claude E. Newbury, MB, BCh, DTM&H, DCH, MFGP, DOH, DPH, DA, MMed, South Africa Daniel O’Connor, MA, Adjunct Professor of Philosophy and Religion, State University of New York Community College, Hudson Valley, New York Timothy J. O’Donnell, MA Theology, professor of philosophy and ethics, Ivy Tech Community College, North Vernon, Indiana Rev. Joseph O’Hara, priest of Diocese of LaCrosse, Wisconsin Slawomir Olejniczak, President of Father Piotr Skarga Association, Krakow, Poland Muzychko Olexander, historian, professor, Odessa, Ukraine Sean Ollech, board member, Prince George Prolife; catechist, Diocese of Austin, Texas Dr. Marcin Olszówka, PhD, Collegium Intermarium, Warsaw, Poland Leonardo Arana Orono, Catholic author, Norwalk, Connecticut Dr. James O’Rourke, professor emeritus of philosophy, St. Anselm College, New Hampshire Rev. Jakub Ostrożański RCI, Parochial Vicar, San Lorenzo Parish, Trezzano sul Naviglio, Italy Artur Paczyna, former President of the Main Council of the Silesian Association of the Faithful Latin Tradition (2006–2016), Poland Frank Padilla, Papal Knight, Noble Knighthood of the Pontifical Order of St Sylvester; Founder, Missionary Families of Christ; Member, Pontifical Council for the Family (2003–2015), Manila, Philippines Rev. Guy Pagès, Catholic priest, Paris, France Javier Paredes, PhD, retired Professor of Contemporary History, Universidad de Alcalá, Spain James B. Parker, PhD, clinical-medical psychology, South Dakota Dr. Jacopo Parravicini, Assistant Professor of Experimental Physics, University of Florence, Italy Dante Pastorelli, PhD, Governor of the Confraternity of S. Girolamo e S. Francesco Poverino, Florence, Italy Rev. Eoin W. Patten, MA(Hons) STB, parish priest, Diocese of Paisley, Scotland Rev. Jeffrey A. Paveglio, Chaplain, US Army, Columbia, South Carolina Rev. Domenico Pedullà, Montfort Missionary, Zambia Deacon Edward Peitler, PhD, Front Royal, Virginia Alessandro Perazzo, MD, Chiavari, Italy Rev. Nuno Serras Pereira, OFM, Lisbon, Portugal Marcos Vera Perez, BA Philosophy, Director of the Centro Televisivo Tekton, Founder of the Centro de Jóvenes de San José y de Hijos de San José, Spain José A. Pérez-Stuart, MA Psych, Mexico City, Mexico Dr. Kamiile Peter, St Joseph the Worker Parish, Bimbilla, NR, Ghana; Chairman of Catholic Men’s Society and Medical Director of Alaafie Medical Centre, Bimbilla, Ghana Dr. Hierdie Petisie, PhD, writer, catechist and pro-life activist, n-Verleentheid, South Africa Evan Pham, MA Theology, BPhil, Assistant Headmaster and Humanities Instructor, Chesterton Academy of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Detroit, Michigan Pater Victor Theodor Pilip, parochial administrator, Chasliwtsi, Ukraine Marian Piłka, former vice-chairman of the foreign affairs committee of the Polish parliament, Poland Levi J. Pingleton, editor-in-chief of TruthWorthy, Moberly, Missouri Rev. Giles Pinnock, hospital chaplain, London, England Alyssa L. Pitstick, STD, theologian, USA Sr. Antonella Pitzalis, Diploma ITCG Orroli, Sardegna, Italy Rev. Jerry J. Pokorsky, Pastor, Saint Catherine Catholic Church, Great Falls, VA Francesca Romana Poleggi, Directive Committee, ProVita & Famiglia, Onlus, Italy Claudio Prandini, pedagogist, author, Reggio Emilia, Italy Dr. Charles P. Prezzia, MD, MPH, MMM, FRSM, Past President of the Catholic Medical Association, Clinton, Pennsylvania Deacon Michael D. Quinlan, JD, LLM, St. Louis, Missouri Kateryna Rabey, Family Foundations Program, Khmelnytsky, Ukraine Marco Radaelli, Professor of Philosophy, Italy Federico María Rago, BA Philosophy, Argentina Dr. John C. Rao, D.Phil., Oxford, Chairman, The Roman Forum; Associate Professor of History at St. John’s University (1979–2022), New York Juan Jesús Ramírez Revilla, moral theologian, León Guanajuato, México Renacito R. Ramos, MD, DFM, Family Physician, Mary Johnston Hospital, Manila, Philippines Lance L. Ravella, AB Phil., MA Phil., Vallejo, California Rosaria Redaelli, MD, Carate Brianza, Italy Dr. Peter A. Redpath, Professor of Philosophy at St. John’s University, New York (1979–2010); Aquinas School of Leadership, Management, and Organizational Development, Cave Creek, Arizona Sr Maria Edith Renfrew (Dr Anne Renfrew, retired Obstetrician/Gynaecologist and General Practitioner), a consecrated diocesan hermit in Arisaig, Scotland Rev. John Rice, Shaftesbury, UK Rev. Riccardo Riccioni, Franciscan priest, Morogoro, Tanzania Jay Richards, PhD, Director, Richard and Helen DeVos Center for Life, Religion, and Family and the William E. Simon Senior Research Fellow in American Principles and Public Policy, The Heritage Foundation, Washington, DC Deacon Dan Rindge, MA, Beverly Beach, Florida Deacon James Rock, St. Theresa and St Mary’s, New Hampshire Hermes Rodrigues Nery, Professor of Bioethics, Pontifícia Universidade Católica do Rio de Janeiro, Coordenador Nacional do Movimento Legislação e Vida, Brazil Rev. David Rodríguez Cuadrado, Madrid, Spain Rev. Michael E. Rodríguez, STB, Diocese of El Paso, Texas; Spiritual Advisor to The Fatima Center Deacon John Roisen, Archdiocese of Dubuque, Archangels Catholic Cluster, Forest City, Iowa Rev. Arthur F. Rojas, JD, Pastor, Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary/Sacred Heart Parish, Port Ewen and Esopus, New York Rev. Darrell Roman, priest of the Archdiocese of Detroit, Michigan Iryna Romaniv, lawyer, Ukraine Rev. Ennio Ronchi, Salesian priest, Italy Brunella Rosano Berardo, sociologist, Cuneo, Italy Giorgio Rosini, MD, Ravenna, Italy Rose-Ann Rumpus, MA, marriage, family and youth ministries, Hampshire, UK Rev. Yasintus Runesi, priest, Formator at St. Raphael Minor Seminary, Archdiocese of Kupang, Indonesia Tonio Russo, PhD Philosophy, Montecatini Terme, Italy Dr. Arne Sahlström, MD, consultant orthopaedic surgeon, Marbella, Spain Rev. José Gregorio Salazar Monroy, Parish Church of Coromoto, Ciudad Guayana, Venezuela Raúl Salcedo Dominguez, MD, University Professor, Mexico City, Mexico Jose A. Sanabria MD, Leesburg, Virginia Teresa Sarmento Pimentel, MA Ethics and Political Philosophy, PHD Bioethics, Portuguese Catholic University, Porto, Portugal Rev. Timothy Sauppé, pastor of St. Mary’s, Westville, and St. Isaac Jogues, Georgetown, Illinois Mag. theol. Christian Schmaranzer, Gosau, Austria Paul A. Scott, PhD, FRSA, FRAS, FRHistS, FCIL, CL, Professor of French, University of Kansas Rev. Adam C. Sedar, MA, MDiv, Pastor of St. Nicholas Parish, Walnutport, Pennsylvania Bruno de Seguins Pazzis, Honorary Chancellor and Vice-president of the Association Française des Membres de l’Ordre de Malte Prof. Dr. Phil. Habil. Josef Maria Seifert, Founding Rector of the International Academy of Philosophy in the Principality of Liechtenstein, senior lecturer at the Ludwig Maximilan University of Munich, Germany Rev. Michael Sellers, BA, parish priest in Teesside, Diocese of Middlesbrough, England Rev. Aglae Serretti, hermit monk, Eremo Santissima Trinità Collelungo, Pisa, Italy Robert W. Shaffern, PhD, Professor of History, University of Scranton, Pennsylvania Timothy Shea, Radio Host, The Reckoning, TNT Radio David Joseph Sheehan, author, Crowley (Fort Worth), Texas Ivanna Sheremet, Catholica Universitas Lublinensis Ioannis Pauli II, Lic. Theol. Spir., Montréal, Canada Liubov Sheremet, Ivano-Frankivsk Medical University, Montréal, Canada Stefano Silvetti, public official, lawyer in canon law, Rome, Italy Sean Skedzielewski, MA, JD, scholar of Ancient Greek philosophy, former adjunct professor of philosophy, attorney in the State of New York Rev. Roman Skrypniuk, priest of the Greek Catholic Ukrainian Church, Eparchy of Kolomia, Ukraine Janet E. Smith, Former Fr. Michael J. McGiveny Chair of Life Ethics (2000–2019), Sacred Heart Major Seminary, Detroit, Michigan Jeanne Smits, journalist, editor-in-chief of Reinformation.tv, France Rev. Grzegorz Sniadoch, Institute of the Good Shepherd, Poland Mgr Jozef Šoška, Catholic priest, censor of the diocese of Žilina, Slovakia Joana Sousa Coutinho, retired associate professor at the Faculty of Engineering, University of Porto, Portugal Carla Roberta Souza Pola, Biologist, Brazil Dragutin Spajić, engineer of technology, Catholic author, Zagreb, Croatia Dr. Richard A. Spinello, Professor of Management and Philosophy, Boston College and St. John’s Seminary, Boston, Massachusetts Dr Zlatko Šram, retired scholar in social sciences, Šibenik, Croatia Michael Stannard, PhD, Philosophy Instructor, Clovis Community College, Fresno, California Gerd Steffens, Dip.Theol., Düren, Germany Dino Stella, MA Religious Sciences, Villorba, Italy Joey W. Storer, PhD, President, Saginaw Latin Mass Association, Michigan Thomas Stork, specialist in and author on Catholic Social Teaching, Westerville, Ohio Father Gabriel Sukharsky, Director of Caritas-Spes in the Diocese of Kamianets-Podilskyi, Ukraine Eliud Elia Tamakililo, Vice Chairperson of Youth Catholic Worker, Dar es salaam, Tanzania Trey Tagert, MTS, Adjunct Professor of Banking and Financial Services at Collin College, Lubbock, Texas Charles G. Tate, JD, retired State District Judge, Ardmore, Oklahoma Darrick Taylor, PhD, Adjunct Assistant Professor, Department of Humanities and Foreign Languages, Santa Fe College, Gainesville, Florida Imre Téglásy, PhD, founder and president of Alpha Alliance for Life, Hungary Rev. Ed Tomlinson, priest, St Anselm Pembury, Ordinariate of Our Lady of Walsingham, UK Deacon James H. Toner, PhD, Stokesdale, NC, Professor Emeritus of Leadership & Ethics, U.S. Air War College Marco Tosatti, vaticanista and book author, Rome, Italy Rev. Marino Tozzi, S. Reparata in Terra del Sole Parish Church, Forlì-Cesena, Italy Dr. Will Turek, DO, Family Doctor, Columbus, Ohio Edward Shirley Turner III, MA, International Academy of Philosophy, Lunenburg, Massachusetts Michael Arthur Vacca, MTheol, JD, Director of Ministry, Bioethics, and Membership Experience, Catholic Bioethicist, Christ Medicus Foundation José María Valderas Gallardo, PhD Philosophy, biologist, Barcelona, Spain Pedro Vázquez, retired professor of physics, Carlos III University, the Engineers School, Leganés, Madrid, Spain Vik van Brantegem, Editor, Korazym.org, Macerata Campania, Italy Adrie van der Hoeven, MSc, biophysicist, the Netherlands Deacon Richard J. Vehige, Archdiocese of Saint Louis, past President of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Saint Louis, Missouri Lee J. Verallo, writer, Cebu City, Philippines Rev. Francisco Miguel Vidal Martín-Toledano, Orihuela-Alicante, Spain Rev. Carlos Miguel Viego, PhD, Chaplain, Thomas Aquinas College, Northfield, Massachusetts Rev. Ronald M. Vierling, Fairview Village, Pennsylvania Rev. Leonard F. Villa, Pastor, St Paul the Apostle Church, Yonkers, New York Dr. Andre Villeneuve, Sacred Heart Major Seminary, Associate Professor of Old Testament and Biblical Languages, Florida Dr. Mauro Visigalli, Rotal Lawyer, Canon Law Services, Las Vegas Dean C. Waldt, JD, MDiv, Venice, Florida John Bernard Walsh, former Cabinet Secretary for Community Affairs and Director of Communications for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston Dr. Christine M. Ward, Co-founder of the Theology of the Body Network UK; Lecturer (Sexual Ethics, Christian Anthropology), Maryvale Institute, Birmingham, UK Bernadette Waterman Ward, Professor, English, University of Dallas Jonathan Scott Weinberg, author, Overland Park, Kansas Dr. Marcel Andrew Widzisz, retired professor of Classics and Catholic teacher, Lynchburg, Virginia Yves Willemaers, historian, editor of the blog “belgicatho,” Verviers, Belgium Dr. med. Christian Winkler, Rainbach im Mühlkreis, Austria Rev. Dr. Artur Wójtowicz, PhD (Philosophy), Sydney, Australia Piotr Wołochowicz, PhD Pastoral Theology, Director of the Family Life Mission Poland Ministry, Warsaw, Poland Mr. Andres Wong, 40 Days For Life South Bay Leader, San Diego, California Dr David Woods, Senior Lecturer, Department of Classics, University College Cork, Cork, Ireland Evan Wormsbecher, MA Theology, Texas Paul T. Yarbrough, Esq., Evergreen, Colorado Vicki Yamasaki, Founder and Chair, Corpus Christi for Unity and Peace, Carmel, Indiana Iryna Yermak (Sr. Maria Beata Michaela), master of formation of the St. Hyacinth Fraternity, Kyiv, Ukraine Valentyna Volodymyrivna Zilinska, economist, Ukraine Gerard Zuniga, retired theology teacher; President, Advocates for the Holy Family, Lexington, Kentucky Dr Jacek Zurek, historian, Warsaw, Poland Publicado en Italiano el 1 de marzo de 2024, en https://www.marcotosatti.com/ 2024/03/01/revocare-fiducia- supplicans-ecco-la-lista- completa-e-definitiva-dei- firmatari/ Traducción al español por: José Arturo Quarracino §§§ Ayuda a Stilum Curiae IBAN: IT79N0200805319000400690898 BIC/SWIFT: UNCRITM1E35 §§§ José Arturo Quarracino Roque Esteves Correa 150 B1834FUD Temperley (Pcia. Bs. As.) ARGENTINA Tel: (0054 11) 6698-7437 Cel: (0054 11) (15) 4975-8863 —– Forwarded Message —– From: marco eugenio Tosatti < marco eugenio Tosatti < metosatti@gmail.com Sent: Friday, March 1, 2024 at 05:22:13 AM GMT-3 Subject: Stilum Curiae Revocare Fiducia Supplicans. Ecco la Lista Completa e Definitiva dei Firmatari. Revocare Fiducia Supplicans. Ecco la Lista Completa e Definitiva dei Fir… Marco Tosatti Cari amici e nemici di Stilum Curiae, qualche tempo fa abbiamo pubblicato questo articolo, in cui …

Revocar Fiducia Supplicans. Lista completa y definitiva de los firmantes.docx

112K Visualizza come HTML Esegui la scansione e scarica