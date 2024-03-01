Revocare Fiducia Supplicans. Ecco la Lista Completa e Definitiva dei Firmatari.
Marco Tosatti
Cari amici e nemici di Stilum Curiae, qualche tempo fa abbiamo pubblicato questo articolo, in cui si dava notizia di una Petizione Filiale lanciata in tutto il mondo per la revoca di Fiducia Supplicans.
Questo era il testo dell’appello:
Appello filiale
A tutti i Cardinali e Vescovi della Chiesa Cattolica
Eminenze, Eccellenze:
Noi sottoscritti, sacerdoti, studiosi e autori cattolici, vi scriviamo in occasione dell’ultimo documento pubblicato dal Dicastero per la Dottrina della Fede, Fiducia Supplicans, che tanto scandalo ha suscitato nella Chiesa in questo ultimo periodo natalizio.
Come è noto, una parte rilevante dell’episcopato mondiale lo ha praticamente rifiutato, per la sua evidente rottura con la Scrittura e la Tradizione della Chiesa. Venti conferenze episcopali, decine di singoli prelati e persino cardinali investiti delle più alte cariche, come il cardinale Müller e il cardinale Sarah, hanno espresso un giudizio di condanna inequivocabile. Così come le Confraternite del clero cattolico del Regno Unito, degli Stati Uniti e dell’Australia. Mai nella storia della Chiesa cattolica un documento del Magistero romano ha subito un così forte rifiuto.
Infatti, nonostante la sua esplicita riaffermazione della dottrina tradizionale della Chiesa sul matrimonio, risulta che la pratica pastorale che il documento consente è in diretta opposizione ad essa. Tanto che il documento è stato accolto molto favorevolmente da quei pochi episcopati e prelati che da decenni sostengono apertamente un cambiamento della dottrina sulla morale sessuale.È evidente che il messaggio pratico che questa nuova dichiarazione trasmette è molto più in linea con il programma e le idee di coloro che vogliono cambiare la dottrina, che con la dottrina stessa che il documento pretende di mantenere intatta.
Il documento tenta effettivamente di introdurre una separazione tra dottrina e liturgia da un lato, e pratica pastorale dall’altro. Ma questo è impossibile: infatti, la pastorale, come ogni azione, presuppone sempre una teoria e, quindi, se la pastorale compie qualcosa che non corrisponde alla dottrina, ciò che viene proposto è in realtà una dottrina diversa.
La benedizione di una coppia (sia essa “liturgica” o “pastorale”) è, per così dire, un segno naturale. Il gesto concreto dice qualcosa in modo naturale, e quindi ha un effetto comunicativo naturale e immediato, che non può essere modificato artificialmente dalle avvertenze verbali del documento. La benedizione in quanto tale, nel linguaggio universale dell’umanità, implica sempre un’approvazione di ciò che viene benedetto.
Pertanto, il segno concreto che viene dato con tale benedizione, di fronte al mondo intero, è che le “coppie irregolari”, sia extraconiugali che omosessuali, secondo la Chiesa cattolica, sarebbero ora accettabili a Dio, proprio nel tipo di unione che le configura specificamente come coppie. Né ha senso separare “coppia” da “unione”, come ha cercato di fare il card. Fernández, poiché una coppia è tale per via dell’unione che le dà esistenza.
Il fatto che siano escluse dall’atto altre circostanze significative e accidentali come il momento, il luogo, o ornamenti come i fiori e gli abiti da sposa, non cambia la natura dell’atto, poiché il gesto centrale ed essenziale rimane. Inoltre, sappiamo tutti per esperienza quanto valgono tali “restrizioni” e quanto durano.
Il fatto è che il sacerdote sta impartendo una benedizione a due persone che si presentano come una coppia, in senso sessuale, e precisamente una coppia definita dalla sua relazione oggettivamente peccaminosa. Pertanto – a prescindere dalle intenzioni e dalle interpretazioni del documento, o dalle spiegazioni che il sacerdote può cercare di dare – questa azione sarà il segno visibile e tangibile di una dottrina diversa, che contraddice la dottrina tradizionale.
Ricordiamo che la dottrina tradizionale in materia deve essere considerata infallibile, in quanto confermata inequivocabilmente dalla Scrittura e dalla Tradizione, una tradizione universale e ininterrotta, ubique et semper. E va ricordato che si tratta di una dottrina di diritto naturale, che non ammette alcun cambiamento.
In pratica, i fedeli non saranno nemmeno a conoscenza delle sottili giustificazioni teoriche introdotte dalla Dichiarazione, tanto meno di quelle aggiunte nel recente chiarimento sulla Dichiarazione.
Il messaggio che viene effettivamente lanciato, e che il popolo di Dio e il mondo intero inevitabilmente registreranno e stanno già registrando, è il seguente: La Chiesa cattolica si è finalmente evoluta e ora accetta le unioni omosessuali e, più in generale, le unioni extraconiugali.
Questa situazione giustifica pienamente il rifiuto deciso di tante conferenze episcopali, di tanti prelati, di tanti studiosi e di tanti semplici laici. In questo contesto, non è assolutamente giustificabile, soprattutto per un cardinale o un vescovo, rimanere in silenzio, poiché lo scandalo che si è già verificato è grave e pubblico e, se non viene fermato, è destinato ad amplificarsi sempre di più. La minaccia non diventa più piccola ma più grave, perché l’errore proviene dalla Sede romana, ed è destinato a scandalizzare tutti i fedeli, e soprattutto i piccoli, i semplici fedeli che non hanno modo di orientarsi e difendersi in questa confusione: “Chiunque offende uno di questi piccoli che credono in me, sarebbe meglio per lui se gli fosse appesa al collo una macina d’asino e fosse annegato nel profondo del mare” (Mt 18,6).
I pastori e tutti coloro che hanno qualche responsabilità nella Chiesa sono stati costituiti come sentinelle: “Se la sentinella vede arrivare la spada e non suona il corno, perché il popolo non sia avvertito, e quando arriva la spada uccide uno di loro, perirà a causa sua, ma io chiederò conto alla sentinella del suo sangue” (Ez.33,6).
Alla luce di quanto sopra, vi imploriamo con fervore di:
(1) Seguite l’esempio coraggioso di tanti fratelli vescovi in tutto il mondo: vietate immediatamente l’applicazione di questo documento nella vostra diocesi.
(2) Chiedete direttamente al Papa di ritirare con urgenza questo infelice documento, che è in contraddizione sia con la Scrittura che con la Tradizione universale e ininterrotta della Chiesa e che produce chiaramente un grave scandalo.
In questo difficile momento, una chiara parola di verità sarebbe il miglior esempio della vostra fedele e coraggiosa dedizione al popolo di Dio che vi è stato affidato, un segno di fedeltà alla vera missione del Papato e allo stesso tempo il miglior aiuto per il Papa stesso, una eloquente “correzione fraterna”, di cui ha urgente bisogno in questo ultimo e più critico periodo del suo pontificato e probabilmente della sua vita. Se agite tempestivamente, c’è ancora qualche speranza che egli possa salvare il suo pontificato e la sua stessa persona da una macchia che altrimenti potrebbe pesare su di lui in modo indelebile, non solo nella storia, ma anche nell’eternità.
Ed ecco la lista completa dei firmatari, ricevuta dall’amica e collega Maike Hickson di LifeSiteNews:
Additional Signatories, March 1, 2024
Most Rev. Joseph Strickland, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas
Matt C. Abbott, B.A., A.A.S., Catholic commentator/journalist, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Kellée Abner, MD, Pope John Paul II Bioethics Commission, West Virginia
Dennis Adams, MD, San Jose, California
Ruth Albrecht, internal medicine doctor, member of Doctors for Life, Germany
Msgr. Richard C. Antall, Pastor, Holy Name of Jesus Parish, Cleveland, Ohio
Deacon Tony Anthony, Holy Guardian Angels Church, Irvington, Kentucky, and St Rose of Lima church, Cloverport, Kentucky
Louis C. Argenta, MD, Professor of Surgery, North Carolina
Gavin Ashenden, PhD, former senior lecturer in the Psychology of Religion at the University of Sussex, Associate Editor of the Catholic Herald, UK
Rev. José Manuel Alonso Ampuero, Fidei Donum priest in Perú
Chupryna Anhelina, LLM (Master of Laws), barrister, National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine
Rev. Leo F. Arnone, CDR, CHC, USNR, Pastor of St. Aloysius and St. Francis Xavier parishes and All Saints Catholic School, Cresson, Pennsylvania, Altoona-Johnstown Diocese
Mercedes Aroz, former Congresswoman and Senator in the Spanish Parliament
Ada Baccari, former Chancellor and General Director of the Accademia Nazionale dei Lincei, Rome, Italy
Kathelyne Baeten, doctor in pharmaceutical sciences, Flandres, Belgium
Rev. Michael Baker, MIC, Darien, Illinois
Prof. Andrea Balbo, PhD, University of Turin, Italy
Kasandra Barker, Change Point Pregnancy and Parenting Center, Hot Springs, Arkansas
Dr. Gianpaolo Barra, founder and editor emeritus of Il Timone, Milan, Italy
Monika Gabriela Bartoszewicz, MA, MLitt, PhD, Associate Professor of Political Science, UiT The Arctic University of Norway
Rev. Christopher Basden, Rector, St Augustine’s Shrine, Ramsgate, Kent, UK
Mark Baumeister, PhD, Senior Scientist, IVD Diagnostics, Austin, Texas
Rev. David M. Baunach, Pastor, St. Eustachius and St. Cecilia, Portageville and Kennett, Missouri
Philip M. Beattie BA(Hons)(Leeds), MBA(Glasgow), MSc(Warwick), Dip. Stats (Dublin), Economist and University Senior Lecturer Faculty of Economics, Management and Accountancy (FEMA), University of Malta; President, Maltese Society for Christian Civilisation Pro Malta Christiana.
Deacon James Beaudette, Archdiocese of Santa Fe
Rev. Daniel J. Becker, PhD, priest of the Diocese of Worcester, Massachusetts; Chaplain, St Benedict Center in Harvard, Massachusetts
Ambrus Béla, anthropologist, publicist, international policy analyst, Cluj-Napoca, România
Deacon Joseph Bell, MTh, Chancellor, Diocese of Reno, Nevada
Fr Lee Bennett, Priest of the Personal Ordinariate of Our Lady of Walsingham, Parochial Administrator of the Parishes of Ss. Thomas Aquinas and Stephen Harding in the Diocese of Shrewsbury, UK
Federico Bennicelli, MD, Genoa, Italy
Rev. Paolo Berti, priest of the Diocese of Rome, missionary in Ethiopia
Marco Bianchetti, MD, Oberkirch, Switzerland
Leonora Bianchi, PhD, Board of Directors of a Catholic school, Italy
Rev. Ewald Billharz, pastor of the Archdiocese Freiburg, Emmingen-Liptingen, Germany
Rev. Viktor Bilous, Rector of the Seminary, professor of the moral theology, Gorodok, Ukraine
Rev. Jean-Jacques Binda Mbungu, pastor of the parish of Saint Ferdinand, Diocese of Boma, Democratic Republic of Congo
Francesco Biuso, PhD, Philosophy of Law, Sorbonne; Franciscan tertiary, Paris, France
Christoph Blath, Pro Sancta Ecclesia, editor of IK Nachrichten, Germany
Isaac Block, MA Phil, STM, teacher, Houston, Texas
Robert Bogdański, Catholic journalist and publicist, Bieniewice, Poland
Rev. Ihor Bohachevsky, priest of the UGCC, administrator of the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in the village of Hrabova, Ukraine
Alberto Bonifacio, President of Association Regina della Pace, Lecco, Italy
Prof. Alberto Bosi, Honorary Full Professor of Haematology, University of Florence, Italy
Don Armando Bosani, parish priest, Italy
Dr Giuseppe Bracchi, JCD, ecclesiastical lawyer at the Umbrian Regional Ecclesiastical Court, Montefiascone, Italy
Don Stefano Braconi, former electrical engineer, priest, and hermit, diocese of Arezzo, Italy
Antonio Brandi, president of Pro Vita e Famiglia Onlus, Rome, Italy
James L. Brewer III, MD, Lovingston, Virginia
Frances Brown, PhD, Professor Emeritus, History, Kentucky
Anna Buoncristiani, author, Pisa, Italy
Biagio Buonomo, PhD, Professor of Ancient History, former culture editor of L’Osservatore Romano (1990–2011), Naples, Italy
Itria Burrai, MD, retired Professor of Internal Medicine, Università Cattolica, Roma, Italy
Rev. David Butler, MA, consecrated hermit, UK
Lucia Buttaro, judge, Bari, Italy
Rev. Gerard M. Byrne, STB, parish priest, St Thomas Aquinas and All Saints Parish, Bletchley, UK
Paul A. Byrne, MD, President, Life Guardian Foundation
Gian Pietro Caliari, PhD, International Relations, MA Political Science and International Law, MA Philosophy, Brescia, Italy
Very Rev. Donald Calloway, MIC, Vicar Provincial, Marian Fathers, Steubenville, Ohio
Dr. Kenneth R. Calvert, Professor of Ancient History, Hillsdale College, Michigan
Isobel F. C. Camp, lecturer in philosophy, Rome, Italy
Rev. Dwight P. Campbell, STD, JD, Pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel and St. Therese of Lisieux Parishes, Kenosha, Wisconsin
Mario Caponnetto, university professor emeritus, author, Argentina
Deacon Kurt Carlson, MD, Sierra Vista, Arizona
Pedro Erik Carneiro, PhD in International Relations, author of Teoria e Tradição Católica (2016) and Ética Católica para Economia (2019), Brazil
Rev. John Carney, priest of the archdiocese Santa Fe, New Mexico
Rev. Thomas Carr, Mphil, DPhil Theology from Oxford, former Professor of Philosophy and Religious Studies, President of the Lay Dominican Chapter of Ave Maria, Florida
Rosemere Carrareto, lawyer, Mato Grosso do Sul, Brazil
Deacon Joey Carrion, Miami, Florida
Harry D. Carrozza, MD, past President of the Philadelphia & Tucson Catholic Physicians Guild
Luigi Casalini, editor of the Italian blog Messainlatino, Italy
Rev. Father James Cascione, CSsR, MDiv, MRE, Roman Catholic priest, Saint Clement’s Mission House, Ephrata, Pennsylvania
Rev. Eloy Castaldo Párroco, degree in dogmatic theology from the Pontifical Gregorian University, parish priest, Chile
Rev. Alberto Castellani, rector of the Sanctuary Madonna del Cerro, Sassoferrato, Italy
Rev. Carlos Mauricio Castelló Escrig, Castellón, Spain
John Castiglia, MD, Scottsdale, Arizona
Rev. Timothy W. Castor, parish priest, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Sturgis, Diocese of Rapid City, South Dakota
Rev. Edmund A. Castronovo, Pastor, Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Verona, New York
Silvia Francescotti Cavaliere, MD Psychiatrist, Lausanne, Switzerland
Giovanni Ceroni, MA Bioethics, John Paul II Institute for Studies on Marriage and the Family, Rome, Italy
Rev. Paul Chandler, PhD, administrator, Sacred Heart Parish, Inverell, NSW, 2360, Australia
Phillip Chavez, PhD, Executive Director, TheMensAcademy.org, Temecula, California
Davide Checchi, MD, Rome, Italy
Rev. Zachariah Chichester, STL, Diocese of Albany, New York
Maria Chodyko, PhD, Warsaw, Poland
Dr. Claudio Circelli, doctor of sociology, teacher, journalist, book author, Italy
Rev. Bailey Clemens, priest, Diocese of Baker, Oregon
Rev. Antonio Clementi, Cura di Vetralla, Italy
Angula Cletus, BDSP, CEO Lushuma General Enterprise, Yola Adamawa State, Nigeria
Giovanni Codevilla, former professor of Comparative Ecclesiastical Law, University of Trieste, Italy
Michel Collin, professor of philosophy at Institution des Chartreux and Ircom, Lyon, France
Rev. Timothy Combs, OP, Chaplain, St. Thomas Academy, St. Paul, Minnesota
Andrew Comiskey, Founder/Director of Desert Stream Ministries/Living Waters, Grandview, Missouri
Rev. Edward B. Connolly, MDiv, Med, pastor emeritus, St. Joseph Parish and St. Vincent dePaul Parish, Girardville, Pennsylvania
John Connolly, PhD, Research and Development Chemistry, Peabody, Massachusetts
David Conversi, PhD, Associate Professor, Psychology, La Sapienza, Rome, Italy
Deacon Karl T. Cooper, Professor of Theology, Magdalen College of the Liberal Arts, Warner, New Hampshire
Maria José Côrte-Real Freire de Andrade, clinical psychologist, Coimbra, Portugal
Stephen Alexander Coston, Sr., book author, Saint Petersburg, Florida
Roberto Culivicchi, Esq., canonist, former lawyer at ecclesiastical tribunals in Italy
Kenneth C. Dagel, PhD, Watertown, South Dakota
Martin Daly, BA, H.Dip in Education, MA in theological studies of marriage and family, John Paul II Institute, Pontifical Lateran, County Mayo, Ireland
Fr Joseph de Dinechin, MEP, parish priest of St Francis of Assisi parish in Hualien City, Taiwan
Rev. John C. De Celles, STL, Pastor, St. Raymond of Penafort Parish, Springfield, Virginia
Rev. Sabino Decorato, parish priest, Gattico Veruno, Novara, Italy
Francisco José Fernández de la Cigoña, author at Infovaticana, Madrid, Spain
Rev. Pio Vito De Mattia, moral theologian, canonist in matrimonial jurisprudence, Italy
Rev. Phillip W. DeVous, Pastor, St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Flemingsburg and St. Rose of Lima Parish, May’s Lick, Kentucky
Francisco José Fernández de la Cigoña, Catholic author and blogger, Madrid, Spain
João Pedro de Sousa Mendonça Correia, JCD, attorney at law, canonist, Faculty of Canon Law, Pontifical University of Salamanca, Lisbon, Portugal
Rev. Alvaro Delgado, Associate Pastor, St. Anthony Church, Manteca, California
George Delgado, MD, President, Steno Institute, San Diego, California
Jose María Delgado, MD, Professor of Oncology, Brigade General, Madrid, Spain
Kevin D. Dello Iacono, Masters in Biblical Studies, Scituate, Rhode Island
Giorgio De Pol, PhD Economy, Hamburg, Germany
Frances DiBetta, MA theology, THd cand., teacher of theology, Red Bank Catholic High School, Monmouth County, New Jersey
Rev. Louis Di Rocco, BA, St. Michael’s College, University of Toronto; STB, Angelicum, Rome, priest, Archdiocese of Kingston, Canada
Rev. Antonio Diufain Mora, parish priest of San Severiano, Diocese of Cadiz and Ceuta, Spain
Rev. Denis M. Donahue, MA, Pastor, St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, Falls Church, Virginia
William E. Dotterweich, founder of Evangelium Vitae Medal at the University of Notre Dame, Indiana
Rev. Mark Desser, Catholic Mission of Tadjourah, Djibouti
Rev. Dr. Christopher Dowd, OP, Lecturer, Catholic Theological College, Melbourne, Australia
Johann du Toit, attorney, Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng Province, South Africa
Deacon Tom Dushney, MA, Kentucky
Mike Dycus, former director of Central Nebraska’s United for Life, Nebraska
Veronica Eberhart, MD, Encourage Apostolate, Colorado Springs, Colorado
Mag. Dr. theol. Franz Ehgartner, Pfarrer, St. Peter i. Sulmtale, Austria
Sam Entile, MA Theology, author, Naperville, Illinois
Prof. Dr. Thomas Eppacher, retired pastor, Rainbach im Mühlkreis, Austria
Deacon Arnaldo Espinel, theologian, Houston, Texas
Luís Filipe Esquível Freire de Andrade, lawyer, Portugal
Deacon David Etters, MA, Diocese of Lansing, Michigan
Dr. Richard J. Fafara, PhD, Professor of Philosophy; Fellow of the Adler‐Aquinas Institute
Robert Faraci, PhD, retired Associate Professor of Occupational Therapy, Seton Hall University, New Jersey
Tonny-Leonard Farauanu, STM, STL, BSc, Cluj-Napoca, Romania
Ignacio García Fariña, economist and MBA IESE, Tenerife, Spain
Albert Felicitas, B.Ed., B.R.E., M.R.E
Dr. James Fennessy, MA, MSW, JD, LCSW, Matawan, New Jersey
Dr. Eileen Fera, licensed clinical psychologist in Illinois
Rev. Alessandro Fini, Parish Church of San Lorenzo Martire, Marano sul Panaro, Italy
Anna-Maria Fischer, assistent doctor, Pamitz, Mecklenburg, Germany
Thomas M. Fitzpatrick, MD, retired Associate Professor, Oregon
Timothy Flanders, Editor, OnePeterFive
Rev. Ronnie P. Floyd, STL, Pastor, Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Parish, Grand Rapids, Michigan
Carlo Giuliano Foresti, lawyer, Salò, Italy
Deacon Keith Fournier, JD, MTS, MPhil, Constitutional Lawyer, Moral Theologian, President and Founder, Common Good Foundation, Tyler, Texas
Christina Fox, B.A. (Hons.) and B.Div. (Hons.), author and teacher
Samuel S. Frankel, Jr., Esq., LL.M., Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Dr. Edgar A. Gamboa, physician and surgeon, Prunedale, California
Matt Gasper, Managing Editor, Catholic Family News
Rev. Janvier Gbénou, PhD in philosophy, priest, Benin Republic
Judith Marie Gentle, PhD, theology, USA
Dr. Marie I. George, Professor of Philosophy, St. John’s University, New York
Rev. Theophan (Roman) Geto, Greek Catholic priest, Ukraine
Brad Gholston, MA Theology and Christian Ministry, Knoxville, Tennesee
Dr. Marta Ginebra-McCormack, MD, Naperville, Illinois
Eric Salvatore Giunta, Attorney at Law, Tallahassee, Florida
Maria Santina Gliozzo, MD, Pavarolo, Italy
Guilhem Golfin, PhD Philosophy, Paris, France
Dr. Jules Gomes, Rome, Italy
Melissa Gonzalez Porras, missionary, Costa Rica
Dr. Artur Górecki, historian, educator, rector of Collegium Intermarium; former Director of the Department of General Education and Core Curriculum at the Ministry of Education, Poland
Agostino Grassilli, pastoral theologian, Studio Teologico Accademico Bolognese, Bologna, Italy
Lucia Grasso, biologist, Genoa, Italy
Deacon Joseph F. Gray, Eden, New York
Deacon Michael A. Grella, Diocese of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Julie Grimstad, Vice President, Healthcare Advocacy & Leadership Organization, Bedford, Texas
Wojciech Grzywacz, Catholic journalist, Toruń, Poland
Rev. Sylvère Gschwend, pastor in the Dioese of Strasbourg, Tagsdorf, France
Deacon Joe Guzman, Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma
John P. Haigh, AIA, Associate Professor of Architecture & Department Chair, Benedictine College, Atchison, Kansas
Dr. Don Hall, ND, Lexington, Kentucky
Patrick Harrison, PhD, Warsaw, Poland
Colin Harte, PhD Theology, Dorset, England
Dr. Winnie B. Heartstrong, PhD, Hagerstown, Maryland
Dr. Joachim Heimerl, priest, Vienna, Austria
Federico Hernández Aguilar, poet, writer, and Catholic columnist, El Salvador
Olha Herasymenko, author and journalist, member of Una Voce Ukraine, Kyiv, Ukraine
Patricia Hershwitzky, Ed.S., educator and author, Palm Bay, Florida
Joseph M. Horejsi, MD, Seal Beach, California
Rev. Laszlo Horvath OFM, chaplain to Hungarian and German communities in Adelaide, South Australia
Gary W. Houchens, PhD, Director, Educational Leadership Doctoral Program, Professor, School of Leadership & Professional Studies, Western Kentucky University
Rev. Michael Hughes, Pastor, St Gertrudes Church, Toronto, Canada
Nataliia Hrom, Strilky Youth Centre, Lviv, Ukraine
Olena Hural, radiologist, Germany
Rev. Marcos Antonio Hurtado de Mendoza Infantes, hospital chaplain, Madrid, Spain
Roberto Iemmi, MD, Reggio Emilia, Italy
Stefano Imperiali, judge, author, Naples, Italy
Rev. Bernard Jacob, PhD Theology, France
Michał Jędryka, journalist and Catholic publicist, Bydgoszcz, Poland
Deacon Patrick Jones, Colorado Springs, Colorado
Sr. Judith-Marie de Saint Laurent, Belgium
Laerta Kakariqi, Associate Professor, pharmacologist, Tirana, Albania
Rev. Remigiusz Kalski, SJ, parish priest of Saint Michael Archangel Parish, Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
Rev. Anthony Kazarnowicz, Associate Pastor, Diocese of Worcester, Massachusetts
Dan Kennedy, LifeTalk on Sacred Heart Radio Seattle, board member & former CEO of Human Life of Washington, Seattle, Washington
Rev. Dennis W. Kleinmann, Pastor, Saint Veronica Catholic Church, Chantilly, Virginia
Rev. Daniel-Maria Klimek, priest, professor of spirituality, and author, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Rev. Peter Klos, STL, parish priest of the Blessed Triniy Parish in Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Artem R. Klymenko, Master of Law, Honored Lawyer of Ukraine, Barrister, Kiev, Ukraine
Dr. hab. Zdzisława Kobylińska, teacher, philosopher, journalist, Olsztyn-Dobre Miasto, Poland
Rainer Kochinke, religion teacher and author, Rheine, Germany
Christel Koehler, OV, PhD (designata), Theology Professor, Collège des Bernardins, Paris, France
Edward Korczynski, author, Sebastian, Florida
Rev. Dr. Mgr. Jiri Korda, Pastor of Roman Catholic parish Zruc nad Sazavou, Czech Republic
Maciej Koziołek, founder and representative of the association of lay Catholics “Przybądźcie Wierni,” Myszczyn, Poland
Mary Ann Kreitzer, Catholic author, Woodstock, Virginia
Rev. Jan Krutewicz, MDiv, priest, Archdiocese of Chicago, resident at McDonagh House, South Holland, Illinois
Rev. Cyril Kubánek, Zlonice, Diocese of Prague, Czech Republic
Rev. Krzysztof Kukulka OFMConv., former superior in Uzbekistan
Father Roman Laba, OSPPE, PhD biblical theology, parish priest in the Roman Catholic parish in Brovary, Ukraine
Albert Lamoureux, MA, LMHC, NCC, CCMHC, Catholic psychotherapist in private practice,
Lumen Counseling, Jacksonville, Florida
Ingo Langner, editor-in-chief, CATO Verlag, Berlin, Germany
Rev. John T. Lankeit, Diocese of Phoenix, Arizona
Ester Maria Ledda and Dorotea Lancellotti, founders of the website Cooperatores Veritatis, Italy
Rev. James Lehrberger, O.Cist, Ph.D, Associate Professor Emeritus of Philosophy, University of Dallas, Texas
Rev. Paul Lester, Archdiocese of Birmingham, UK
Justin Leugers, MD, South Bend, Indiana
John Gerard Lewis, author, Lenexa, Kansas
Maryanne M. Linkes, JD, USA
Deacon Earl H. Lombardo, Trenton, New Jersey
Rev. John P. Lovell, Diocese of Rockford and Co-founder of the Coalition for Canceled Priests
Deacon Steve Lowe, currently assigned to Saint Mary’s, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Mt. Carmel, Illinois
Oswaldo Javier Lozano de la Garza, Former Assistant Professor of Theological Anthropology and Theology of the Body, John Paul II Institute in Monterrey, México
Dr. Martin Luder, theologian and author, Ketter, South Africa
Dr. Colm Mac Carthy, FCFP, CCFP, Assistant Clinical Professor in Family Medicine at the University of Alberta (retired), Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Jan Maciejewski, writer and essayist, columnist of national newspaper Rzeczpospolita, Poland
Rev. Gordon J. MacRae, AB, STM, MDiv, author, BeyondTheseStoneWalls.com, Concord, New Hampshire
Dr. Leo H. Madden, Professor Emeritus of Theology, Ohio Dominican University, Columbus, Ohio
William Mahrt, professor, music, Stanford University; President, Church Music Association of America
Rev. Jean-Paul Tidi Makambila, Master in Moral Theology, parish priest, Diocese of Matadi, Democratic Republic of Congo
Dr. Radomír Malý, PhD, Catholic, church historian and publicist, former university professor of church history, Brno, Czech Republic
Randal Mandock, PhD, retired professor of physics, director of religious education, Atlanta, Georgia
Michaël Manuel, Professor of Biology, Sorbonne University, Paris, France
Pasquale Marinaccio, author, Foggia, Italy
Pablo Augusto Marini, BA Philosophy UNSTA, BA Religious Education FASTA, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Dr. Taylor Marshall, Texas
Mary Wade Martin, MD, FACOG, Pauls Valley, Oklahoma
Laura Mauri, university researcher, Gorgonzola, Italy
Jose G. Melendez III, JD, Texas
Professor Ki-Ti Mao Miau, Theology Professor at the University of Rúhé zuò dào fēi chuántǒng, Hong Kong
Deacon Michael Marsili, western Kentucky
Dr. rer. nat. Lukas Matuschek, Brühl, Germany
Rev. Michal Matysik, representative of Fidei Donum Polish Priests in Zambia
James M. May, PhD, Professor of Classics Emeritus, Northfield, Minnesota
Nicholas F. Mazza, PhD (Educational Leadership), MA (Theology), MA (Sociology), author, Myrtle Beach, North Carolina
Rev. Dr. Eunan McDonnell, SDB
Enrique A. McDougal, MBA-UQAM, Professor of PUCMM, author, Dominican Republic
Kieran J. McGuire, Ed.D.
Pilar Calva Mercado, MD, MA Bioethics, specialist in human genetics, Mexico
Terkula Marvins Mgbajimeh, engineer, Protestant evangelist, Abuja, Nigeria
Andrzej Mikosz, lawyer, former Minister of the State Treasury, Poland
Leila Miller, Catholic author and speaker, Phoenix, Arizona
Brad Miner, Senior Fellow, Faith & Reason Institute; Senior Editor, TheCatholicThing.org
Deacon Mario G. Mirabelli, PhD, Horsham, Pennsylvania
Charles Molineaux, KM, JCL, writer, McLean, Virginia
Prof. Dr. Ramón Mollá, Valencia, Spain
Albert Monillas, Diocese of Camden, BA Philosophy, MA Theology, Doctorate in Educational Leadership; theology teacher; residing in dioceses of Phoenix and Gallup
Cecilia Montinovo, Doctor of Ancient Literature, Italy
Dario Montrasio, theologian, philosopher of logic and epistemology, religion teacher, Milan, Italy
Mark Moorhead, MA Theology, author, podcaster, former theology teacher for the Diocese of Youngstown, Ohio
Luis E. Moreno, MA History, MA Theology/Philosophy
Dr. Olga Muñoz Reyes, JD, Pro-life Association Pronacer, Ecuador
Peter D. Murphy, MA, MTS, MLIS, Canada
Mykola Myshovskyi, priest, Vinnytsia, Ukraine
Stephen Alan Isaac Nagy, Past Grand Knight, Knights of Columbus, Amherst Council #1619; President, Laymen’s Academy for Oecumenical Studies, Amherst, Massachusetts
Rev. Charles Nahm, BSc, DDS, STD, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Rev. Joshua Nance, Pastor of Our Lady of the Hills Mission, Glenwood, West Virginia
Michael T. Napierkowski, MD, Denver, Colorado
Carmine Napolitano, MD, Chief Department of General and Oncologic Surgery, Salerno, Italy
Dr. Roberta Nataloni, pediatrician, Fernandina Beach, Florida
Iryna Nesterova, MD, general practitioner, Turku, Finland
Dr Mark Stephen Nesti, PhD, psychologist, author, retired professor, Scotland
Dr. Claude E. Newbury, MB, BCh, DTM&H, DCH, MFGP, DOH, DPH, DA, MMed, South Africa
Daniel O’Connor, MA, Adjunct Professor of Philosophy and Religion, State University of New York Community College, Hudson Valley, New York
Timothy J. O’Donnell, MA Theology, professor of philosophy and ethics, Ivy Tech Community College, North Vernon, Indiana
Rev. Joseph O’Hara, priest of Diocese of LaCrosse, Wisconsin
Slawomir Olejniczak, President of Father Piotr Skarga Association, Krakow, Poland
Muzychko Olexander, historian, professor, Odessa, Ukraine
Sean Ollech, board member, Prince George Prolife; catechist, Diocese of Austin, Texas
Dr. Marcin Olszówka, PhD, Collegium Intermarium, Warsaw, Poland
Leonardo Arana Orono, Catholic author, Norwalk, Connecticut
Dr. James O’Rourke, professor emeritus of philosophy, St. Anselm College, New Hampshire
Rev. Jakub Ostrożański RCI, Parochial Vicar, San Lorenzo Parish, Trezzano sul Naviglio, Italy
Artur Paczyna, former President of the Main Council of the Silesian Association of the Faithful Latin Tradition (2006–2016), Poland
Frank Padilla, Papal Knight, Noble Knighthood of the Pontifical Order of St Sylvester; Founder, Missionary Families of Christ; Member, Pontifical Council for the Family (2003–2015), Manila, Philippines
Rev. Guy Pagès, Catholic priest, Paris, France
Javier Paredes, PhD, retired Professor of Contemporary History, Universidad de Alcalá, Spain
James B. Parker, PhD, clinical-medical psychology, South Dakota
Dr. Jacopo Parravicini, Assistant Professor of Experimental Physics, University of Florence, Italy
Dante Pastorelli, PhD, Governor of the Confraternity of S. Girolamo e S. Francesco Poverino, Florence, Italy
Rev. Eoin W. Patten, MA(Hons) STB, parish priest, Diocese of Paisley, Scotland
Rev. Jeffrey A. Paveglio, Chaplain, US Army, Columbia, South Carolina
Rev. Domenico Pedullà, Montfort Missionary, Zambia
Deacon Edward Peitler, PhD, Front Royal, Virginia
Alessandro Perazzo, MD, Chiavari, Italy
Rev. Nuno Serras Pereira, OFM, Lisbon, Portugal
Marcos Vera Perez, BA Philosophy, Director of the Centro Televisivo Tekton, Founder of the Centro de Jóvenes de San José y de Hijos de San José, Spain
José A. Pérez-Stuart, MA Psych, Mexico City, Mexico
Dr. Kamiile Peter, St Joseph the Worker Parish, Bimbilla, NR, Ghana; Chairman of Catholic Men’s Society and Medical Director of Alaafie Medical Centre, Bimbilla, Ghana
Dr. Hierdie Petisie, PhD, writer, catechist and pro-life activist, n-Verleentheid, South Africa
Evan Pham, MA Theology, BPhil, Assistant Headmaster and Humanities Instructor, Chesterton Academy of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Detroit, Michigan
Pater Victor Theodor Pilip, parochial administrator, Chasliwtsi, Ukraine
Marian Piłka, former vice-chairman of the foreign affairs committee of the Polish parliament, Poland
Levi J. Pingleton, editor-in-chief of TruthWorthy, Moberly, Missouri
Rev. Giles Pinnock, hospital chaplain, London, England
Alyssa L. Pitstick, STD, theologian, USA
Sr. Antonella Pitzalis, Diploma ITCG Orroli, Sardegna, Italy
Rev. Jerry J. Pokorsky, Pastor, Saint Catherine Catholic Church, Great Falls, VA
Francesca Romana Poleggi, Directive Committee, ProVita & Famiglia, Onlus, Italy
Claudio Prandini, pedagogist, author, Reggio Emilia, Italy
Dr. Charles P. Prezzia, MD, MPH, MMM, FRSM, Past President of the Catholic Medical Association, Clinton, Pennsylvania
Deacon Michael D. Quinlan, JD, LLM, St. Louis, Missouri
Kateryna Rabey, Family Foundations Program, Khmelnytsky, Ukraine
Marco Radaelli, Professor of Philosophy, Italy
Federico María Rago, BA Philosophy, Argentina
Dr. John C. Rao, D.Phil., Oxford, Chairman, The Roman Forum; Associate Professor of History at St. John’s University (1979–2022), New York
Juan Jesús Ramírez Revilla, moral theologian, León Guanajuato, México
Renacito R. Ramos, MD, DFM, Family Physician, Mary Johnston Hospital, Manila, Philippines
Lance L. Ravella, AB Phil., MA Phil., Vallejo, California
Rosaria Redaelli, MD, Carate Brianza, Italy
Dr. Peter A. Redpath, Professor of Philosophy at St. John’s University, New York (1979–2010); Aquinas School of Leadership, Management, and Organizational Development, Cave Creek, Arizona
Sr Maria Edith Renfrew (Dr Anne Renfrew, retired Obstetrician/Gynaecologist and General Practitioner), a consecrated diocesan hermit in Arisaig, Scotland
Rev. John Rice, Shaftesbury, UK
Rev. Riccardo Riccioni, Franciscan priest, Morogoro, Tanzania
Jay Richards, PhD, Director, Richard and Helen DeVos Center for Life, Religion, and Family and the William E. Simon Senior Research Fellow in American Principles and Public Policy, The Heritage Foundation, Washington, DC
Deacon Dan Rindge, MA, Beverly Beach, Florida
Deacon James Rock, St. Theresa and St Mary’s, New Hampshire
Hermes Rodrigues Nery, Professor of Bioethics, Pontifícia Universidade Católica do Rio de Janeiro, Coordenador Nacional do Movimento Legislação e Vida, Brazil
Rev. David Rodríguez Cuadrado, Madrid, Spain
Rev. Michael E. Rodríguez, STB, Diocese of El Paso, Texas; Spiritual Advisor to The Fatima Center
Deacon John Roisen, Archdiocese of Dubuque, Archangels Catholic Cluster, Forest City, Iowa
Rev. Arthur F. Rojas, JD, Pastor, Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary/Sacred Heart Parish, Port Ewen and Esopus, New York
Rev. Darrell Roman, priest of the Archdiocese of Detroit, Michigan
Iryna Romaniv, lawyer, Ukraine
Rev. Ennio Ronchi, Salesian priest, Italy
Brunella Rosano Berardo, sociologist, Cuneo, Italy
Giorgio Rosini, MD, Ravenna, Italy
Rose-Ann Rumpus, MA, marriage, family and youth ministries, Hampshire, UK
Rev. Yasintus Runesi, priest, Formator at St. Raphael Minor Seminary, Archdiocese of Kupang, Indonesia
Tonio Russo, PhD Philosophy, Montecatini Terme, Italy
Dr. Arne Sahlström, MD, consultant orthopaedic surgeon, Marbella, Spain
Rev. José Gregorio Salazar Monroy, Parish Church of Coromoto, Ciudad Guayana, Venezuela
Raúl Salcedo Dominguez, MD, University Professor, Mexico City, Mexico
Jose A. Sanabria MD, Leesburg, Virginia
Teresa Sarmento Pimentel, MA Ethics and Political Philosophy, PHD Bioethics, Portuguese Catholic University, Porto, Portugal
Rev. Timothy Sauppé, pastor of St. Mary’s, Westville, and St. Isaac Jogues, Georgetown, Illinois
Mag. theol. Christian Schmaranzer, Gosau, Austria
Paul A. Scott, PhD, FRSA, FRAS, FRHistS, FCIL, CL, Professor of French, University of Kansas
Rev. Adam C. Sedar, MA, MDiv, Pastor of St. Nicholas Parish, Walnutport, Pennsylvania
Bruno de Seguins Pazzis, Honorary Chancellor and Vice-president of the Association Française des Membres de l’Ordre de Malte
Prof. Dr. Phil. Habil. Josef Maria Seifert, Founding Rector of the International Academy of Philosophy in the Principality of Liechtenstein, senior lecturer at the Ludwig Maximilan University of Munich, Germany
Rev. Michael Sellers, BA, parish priest in Teesside, Diocese of Middlesbrough, England
Rev. Aglae Serretti, hermit monk, Eremo Santissima Trinità Collelungo, Pisa, Italy
Robert W. Shaffern, PhD, Professor of History, University of Scranton, Pennsylvania
Timothy Shea, Radio Host, The Reckoning, TNT Radio
David Joseph Sheehan, author, Crowley (Fort Worth), Texas
Ivanna Sheremet, Catholica Universitas Lublinensis Ioannis Pauli II, Lic. Theol. Spir., Montréal, Canada
Liubov Sheremet, Ivano-Frankivsk Medical University, Montréal, Canada
Stefano Silvetti, public official, lawyer in canon law, Rome, Italy
Sean Skedzielewski, MA, JD, scholar of Ancient Greek philosophy, former adjunct professor of philosophy, attorney in the State of New York
Rev. Roman Skrypniuk, priest of the Greek Catholic Ukrainian Church, Eparchy of Kolomia, Ukraine
Janet E. Smith, Former Fr. Michael J. McGiveny Chair of Life Ethics (2000–2019), Sacred Heart Major Seminary, Detroit, Michigan
Jeanne Smits, journalist, editor-in-chief of Reinformation.tv, France
Rev. Grzegorz Sniadoch, Institute of the Good Shepherd, Poland
Mgr Jozef Šoška, Catholic priest, censor of the diocese of Žilina, Slovakia
Joana Sousa Coutinho, retired associate professor at the Faculty of Engineering, University of Porto, Portugal
Carla Roberta Souza Pola, Biologist, Brazil
Dragutin Spajić, engineer of technology, Catholic author, Zagreb, Croatia
Dr. Richard A. Spinello, Professor of Management and Philosophy, Boston College and St. John’s Seminary, Boston, Massachusetts
Dr Zlatko Šram, retired scholar in social sciences, Šibenik, Croatia
Michael Stannard, PhD, Philosophy Instructor, Clovis Community College, Fresno, California
Gerd Steffens, Dip.Theol., Düren, Germany
Dino Stella, MA Religious Sciences, Villorba, Italy
Joey W. Storer, PhD, President, Saginaw Latin Mass Association, Michigan
Thomas Stork, specialist in and author on Catholic Social Teaching, Westerville, Ohio
Father Gabriel Sukharsky, Director of Caritas-Spes in the Diocese of Kamianets-Podilskyi, Ukraine
Eliud Elia Tamakililo, Vice Chairperson of Youth Catholic Worker, Dar es salaam, Tanzania
Trey Tagert, MTS, Adjunct Professor of Banking and Financial Services at Collin College, Lubbock, Texas
Charles G. Tate, JD, retired State District Judge, Ardmore, Oklahoma
Darrick Taylor, PhD, Adjunct Assistant Professor, Department of Humanities and Foreign Languages, Santa Fe College, Gainesville, Florida
Imre Téglásy, PhD, founder and president of Alpha Alliance for Life, Hungary
Rev. Ed Tomlinson, priest, St Anselm Pembury, Ordinariate of Our Lady of Walsingham, UK
Deacon James H. Toner, PhD, Stokesdale, NC, Professor Emeritus of Leadership & Ethics, U.S. Air War College
Marco Tosatti, vaticanista and book author, Rome, Italy
Rev. Marino Tozzi, S. Reparata in Terra del Sole Parish Church, Forlì-Cesena, Italy
Dr. Will Turek, DO, Family Doctor, Columbus, Ohio
Edward Shirley Turner III, MA, International Academy of Philosophy, Lunenburg, Massachusetts
Michael Arthur Vacca, MTheol, JD, Director of Ministry, Bioethics, and Membership Experience, Catholic Bioethicist, Christ Medicus Foundation
José María Valderas Gallardo, PhD Philosophy, biologist, Barcelona, Spain
Pedro Vázquez, retired professor of physics, Carlos III University, the Engineers School, Leganés, Madrid, Spain
Vik van Brantegem, Editor, Korazym.org, Macerata Campania, Italy
Adrie van der Hoeven, MSc, biophysicist, the Netherlands
Deacon Richard J. Vehige, Archdiocese of Saint Louis, past President of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Saint Louis, Missouri
Lee J. Verallo, writer, Cebu City, Philippines
Rev. Francisco Miguel Vidal Martín-Toledano, Orihuela-Alicante, Spain
Rev. Carlos Miguel Viego, PhD, Chaplain, Thomas Aquinas College, Northfield, Massachusetts
Rev. Ronald M. Vierling, Fairview Village, Pennsylvania
Rev. Leonard F. Villa, Pastor, St Paul the Apostle Church, Yonkers, New York
Dr. Andre Villeneuve, Sacred Heart Major Seminary, Associate Professor of Old Testament and Biblical Languages, Florida
Dr. Mauro Visigalli, Rotal Lawyer, Canon Law Services, Las Vegas
Dean C. Waldt, JD, MDiv, Venice, Florida
John Bernard Walsh, former Cabinet Secretary for Community Affairs and Director of Communications for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston
Dr. Christine M. Ward, Co-founder of the Theology of the Body Network UK; Lecturer (Sexual Ethics, Christian Anthropology), Maryvale Institute, Birmingham, UK
Bernadette Waterman Ward, Professor, English, University of Dallas
Jonathan Scott Weinberg, author, Overland Park, Kansas
Dr. Marcel Andrew Widzisz, retired professor of Classics and Catholic teacher, Lynchburg, Virginia
Yves Willemaers, historian, editor of the blog “belgicatho,” Verviers, Belgium
Dr. med. Christian Winkler, Rainbach im Mühlkreis, Austria
Rev. Dr. Artur Wójtowicz, PhD (Philosophy), Sydney, Australia
Piotr Wołochowicz, PhD Pastoral Theology, Director of the Family Life Mission Poland Ministry, Warsaw, Poland
Mr. Andres Wong, 40 Days For Life South Bay Leader, San Diego, California
Dr David Woods, Senior Lecturer, Department of Classics, University College Cork, Cork, Ireland
Evan Wormsbecher, MA Theology, Texas
Paul T. Yarbrough, Esq., Evergreen, Colorado
Vicki Yamasaki, Founder and Chair, Corpus Christi for Unity and Peace, Carmel, Indiana
Iryna Yermak (Sr. Maria Beata Michaela), master of formation of the St. Hyacinth Fraternity, Kyiv, Ukraine
Valentyna Volodymyrivna Zilinska, economist, Ukraine
Gerard Zuniga, retired theology teacher; President, Advocates for the Holy Family, Lexington, Kentucky
Dr Jacek Zurek, historian, Warsaw, Poland
