The Martian Observer responds to Cardinal Burke on the Motu Proprio.

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, our regular contributor the Martian Observer has read the declaration of Cardinal Burke on the Motu Proprio Traditionis Custodes, which we published [in Italian]. He has sent us these observations. Enjoy your reading.

§§§

Dear Tosatti, will you permit me to make a sadly ironic comment on the 19 points of the declaration made by most beloved, most reverend Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke? I will offer some observations that presuppose that one has already read the individual points made by His Eminence.

-1°- The text was not published in Latin because nobody (except for Cardinal Ravasi) would now know how to write it and above all, how to read it.

-2°-Bergoglio is correct in seeing a threat in the Usus Antiquior [UA]. In the UA the exorcism of Saint Michael the Archangel (written by Leo XIII) is recited.

-3°- Why would Bergoglio consult with Bishops for whom he has no esteem and whom he considers lackeys?

-4°- It seems evident to me that Bergoglio knows perfectly what the people of God need: Pachamama.

-5°- For Bergoglio the desire of certain priests who urge the faithful to attend the Vetus Ordo must certainly be repressed. They are the ones who “hold up” the whole world…which he would like to tear down.

-6°- I too am convinced that the Motu Proprio comes from a consultation-referendum. But this consultation was done by BIDEN’s advisors following the model used to defeat Trump…

-7°- It is evident that the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith did not give any “Instruction” – not only has it not counted for anything for the last 8 years, but it would not even know what instruction to give.

-8°- Imagine if they should listen to Ecclesia Dei, but we are joking, listen to these “clerical – fascist” .

-9°- I ask myself, but what Bergoglian priests have ever had the courage to participate in the Vetus Ordo Mass, which lasts an hour and a half, and where incense is used to no end? Vade retro…

-10°- Excuse me, but don’t we want to stop having doubts about the fidelity of the members of the Fraternity of Saint Pius X to the Church of Christ? Do you know them? Is there no suspicion that Archbishop Lefebvre was right about almost everything?

-11°- Totally agree. The liturgy was never a political problem before. But it has been one for the last 8 years.

-12°- “Individually” Bergoglio seems to want to meet only with various priests, Father Martin, Ricca, Paglia…

-13°- If one of us broke the alabaster vase as the sinful woman did in the Gospel in order to anoint the feet of Jesus, rest assured that they would be accused of wanting to create a schism.

-14°- I do not know which high prelates put on the hood and the apron and consider the Vetus Ordo harmful, therefore I cannot comment.

-15°- Not the “Roman Pontiff” but the Argentine bishop.

-16°- Perfect. No comment.

-17°- Did bishops make requests to Bergoglio to abrogate Summorum Pontificum? Which bishops? Can we learn their names?

-18°- It is certain that the Reform of Pius V was different from that of Bergoglio. Pius V was a saint.

-19°- Article 6 transfers decisions to the Congregation that does not have competence. Competence? What is “competence” in this “dark night spent in a bad inn”? Perhaps they are competent to make financial investments in London and to paint frescoes in the Cathedral of Terni?

Osservatore Marziano – The Martian Observer

§§§

