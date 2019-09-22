SUPER EX: TOSATTI, YOU MUST ADMIT THAT STILUM IS PAID BY THE AMERICAN PLOTTERS!

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae Super Ex (Ex from the Bishops’ daily Avvenire, ex from of the Italian Lfe Movement, but still, inexplicably not a former Catholic) sent us a humorous comment linked to articles spread on the “American Plot” against Francis. I really enjoyed reading it. Enjoy the reading you too.

Questo articolo è la traduzione del post di Super Ex in italiano che trovate qui.

Dear Tosatti, I did not expect it. Really, not from you. To know that you had been dismissed by La Stampa for your ideas a little against the tide; see you goin around with a half-broken and slightly rusty bicycle; observe your amateur blog, successful as a number of visits, but really scarce and at a good price as graphics go…all this had convinced me that I was dealing with a real idealist.

Then I realized that you are part of a plot; that you are an operative arm of a great conspiracy that starts from the US and branches off to the furthest reaches of the Empire. Yes, that French journalist, Nicolas Senéze, whose existence nobody aware, until a few days ago clearly says it,

His book, and Bergoglio said, is a “bomb” (the Pope called it that, even before he read it…) because it reveals that the Americans plot to bring down the Pope. Nothing less.

You see Tosatti, you and Monsignor Viganò can no longer lie: it is you two who have “made” the poisoned dossier on behalf of the CIA! Perhaps you are also the two protagonists of Bergoglio’s accident in the elevator: the Communists organized, in 1981, an attack on John Paul II, complete with a pistol, and you, terribly more astute, tried to imprison your enemy in an elevator. To leave no trace … Diabolic!

Yes, yes, even that name that you chose for me, Super Ex, and that seemed to me at the time a journalistic gimmick, is instead a symptom of your ordinary acquaintance with the American secret services!

I admit, however, that I am confused: because I would have expected the CIA to be a little more organized; that these shady American conservatives who plot, would do it with slightly more sophisticated tools! I imagined they could count on more organized forces, on media guns definitely more powerful!

Seeing them resort to a nuncio and a journalist, both retired, and forced to publish their “bombshell” (the Viganò papers) not on an important American newspaper nor on one of the most popular Italian newspapers, but on La Verità and then on a blog, well, it shakes me a bit…

I have some doubts about the credibility of the revelations of the next French Pulitzer Prize we mentioned before.

Then I come to know, today, that even the elevator accident, rather than an attack, could have been a really trivial accident: less and less money flows in the Vatican coffers, especially since Bergy is there, and so the Holy See is obliged to “save a few hundreds of euros a month cutting even the extra hours work of the elevators personnel of the Apostolic Palace”.

The communist pope, opposed by the American capitalists, but he himself a friend of Soros and Macron, who cuts the salary of poor elevator operators, while he pays handsomely “consultants from outside companies”, creates further confusion for me!

What should I think? That even the millions of Italians who no longer pay the “otto per mille” (some kind of Church tax, N.d.R) or who have stopped giving to Peter’s Pence, have been pushed to do so by the Americans?

Must we think that the famous Dubia letter was dictated, after all, not by real moral concerns, but by a covert political maneuver guided by an unsuspected cardinal, and not an American one, like Caffarra? That even the monsignors and professors of the John Paul II Institute wanted to keep the Catholic doctrine on marriage firm with the sole purpose of serving thus, also, the conspiracy of the CIA?

It is truly a maze. The fact is that before the “book bomb”, I had this idea: that there was a “mafia of St. Gallen”, plotting in favor of Bergoglio, and not against him; that the great press, always very hard with Ratzinger and on the contrary praising Francesco, indicates whose side the Strong Powers really are; that the resignation of Benedict XVI, with the numerous corollaries (his documents stolen by the butler, Gotti Tedeschi kicked out without Pope’s knowledge by the IOR …) were those the real results of a plot, and a successful one.

And now it seems that this is not the case: the plot is against Bergoglio, they say….

See how difficult it is to understand the Vatican and the CIA ..

