Ecco la risposta del papa ai Dubis

Vi proponiamo – in traduzione – la lettera di risposta (nella sola lingua spagnola) di papa Francesco dell’11 luglio 2023 ai primi dubia dei Cardinali Raymond Leo Burke, Robert Sarah, Joseph Zen Ze-kiun S.D.B., Walter Brandmüller e Juan Sandoval Íñiguez del 10 luglio 2023, pubblicati QUI da MiL questa mattina QUI.
Il documento pubblicato sul sito del Dicastero per la Dottrina della fede (QUI) è differente e incompleto rispetto all’originale in nostro possesso e che pubblichiamo di seguito: nel primo mancano la pagina 1, i primi due capoversi di pagina 2 e l’auspicio finale che, con le risposte fornite, possano essere state soddisfatte le domande.
Pubblichiamo di seguito, con debita autorizzazione, la traduzione in lingua italiana della versione autentica completa, integrale ed autografa di papa Francesco (anche nelle traduzioni in lingua inglese, francese, tedesca, portoghese e polacca).
Città del Vaticano, Santa Marta, 11 luglio 2023
Eminenze cardinalizie
Walter BRANDMÜLLER
Raymond Leo BURKE
Cari fratelli,
vi scrivo in riferimento alla vostra lettera del 10 luglio scorso. In essa avete voluto portare alla mia attenzione alcuni dubia che, a vostro avviso, sono in qualche misura legati al processo in corso in vista del prossimo Sinodo dei Vescovi sul tema della sinodalità.
A questo proposito, vorrei condividere con voi alcuni aspetti molto importanti. Con il prossimo Sinodo ho fortemente voluto realizzare un processo che preveda la partecipazione di una parte veramente significativa di tutto il popolo di Dio.
In questo percorso, con l’aiuto e l’ispirazione dello Spirito Santo, abbiamo potuto raccogliere «le gioie e le speranze, le tristezze e le angosce degli uomini d’oggi, dei poveri soprattutto e di tutti coloro che soffrono» e abbiamo potuto, ancora una volta, sperimentare che queste gioie, queste speranze, queste tristezze e angosce «sono pure le gioie e le speranze, le tristezze e le angosce dei discepoli di Cristo, e nulla Vi è di genuinamente umano che non trovi eco nel loro cuore» (Gaudium et spes, 1).
Per rispondere pienamente a tutto ciò, questo processo – che durerà fino all’ottobre 2024 – ha incluso anche domande e consultazioni sulla struttura (partecipazione e comunione) e sulla missione della Chiesa nel tempo in cui viviamo.
Con grande sincerità, vi dico che non è molto bello avere paura di queste domande e di questi interrogativi. Il Signore Gesù, che ha promesso a Pietro e ai suoi successori un’assistenza indefettibile nel compito di prendersi cura del popolo santo di Dio, ci aiuterà, anche grazie a questo Sinodo, a mantenerci sempre più in costante dialogo con gli uomini e le donne del nostro tempo e in totale fedeltà al santo Vangelo.
Ora, anche se non sempre trovo opportuno rispondere alle domande che mi vengono rivolte direttamente (perché sarebbe impossibile rispondere a tutte), in questo caso mi sembra opportuno farlo per la vicinanza del Sinodo.
In particolare:
Domanda 1
a) La risposta dipende dal significato che voi date alla parola “reinterpretare”. Se si intende “interpretare meglio” l’espressione è valida. In questo senso il Concilio Vaticano II ha affermato che è necessario che attraverso il lavoro degli esegeti – aggiungo io dei teologi – “maturi il giudizio della Chiesa” (Concilio Ecumenico Vaticano II, Costituzione dogmatica Dei Verbum, 12).
b) Pertanto, se è vero che la Rivelazione divina è immutabile e sempre vincolante, la Chiesa deve essere umile e riconoscere che non esaurisce mai la sua insondabile ricchezza e ha bisogno di crescere nella sua comprensione.
c) matura quindi anche nella comprensione di ciò che essa stessa ha affermato nel suo Magistero.
d) I cambiamenti culturali e le nuove sfide della storia non modificano la Rivelazione, ma possono stimolarci a rendere più espliciti alcuni aspetti della sua straripante ricchezza, che offre sempre di più.
e) È inevitabile che questo possa portare a una migliore espressione di alcune affermazioni passate del Magistero, e in effetti è stato così nel corso della storia.
f) D’altra parte, è vero che il Magistero non è superiore alla Parola di Dio, ma è anche vero che sia i testi della Scrittura sia le testimonianze della Tradizione hanno bisogno di un’interpretazione che permetta di distinguere la loro sostanza perenne dai condizionamenti culturali. Ciò è evidente, ad esempio, nei testi biblici (come Es 21,20-21) e in alcuni interventi magisteriali che tolleravano la schiavitù (cfr. Niccolò V, Bolla Dum Diversas, 1452). Non si tratta di una questione secondaria, data la sua intima connessione con la verità perenne della inalienabile dignità della persona umana. Questi testi hanno bisogno di essere interpretati. Lo stesso vale per alcune considerazioni neotestamentarie sulla donna (1 Cor 11, 3-10; 1 Tim 2,11-14) e per altri testi della Scrittura e testimonianze della Tradizione che oggi non possono essere materialmente ripetute.
g) È importante sottolineare che ciò che non può cambiare è ciò che è stato rivelato “per la salvezza di tutte le genti” (Concilio Ecumenico Vaticano II, Costituzione dogmatica Dei Verbum, 7). La Chiesa deve quindi discernere costantemente tra ciò che è essenziale per la salvezza e ciò che è secondario o meno direttamente collegato a questo obiettivo. A questo proposito, vorrei ricordare quanto affermato da San Tommaso d’Aquino: “quanto più si scende al particolare, tanto più aumenta l’indeterminatezza” (Summa Theologiae I-II, q. 94, art. 4).
h) Infine, una singola formulazione di una verità non può mai essere adeguatamente compresa se si trova da sola, isolata dal contesto ricco e armonioso dell’intera Rivelazione. La “gerarchia delle verità” implica anche la collocazione di ogni verità in una giusta connessione con le verità più centrali e con la totalità dell’insegnamento della Chiesa. Questo può portare, in ultima analisi, a diversi modi di esporre la stessa dottrina, anche se “a quanti sognano una dottrina monolitica difesa da tutti senza sfumature, ciò può sembrare un’imperfetta dispersione. Ma la realtà è che tale varietà aiuta a manifestare e a sviluppare meglio i diversi aspetti dell’inesauribile ricchezza del Vangelo” (Evangeli Gaudium, 40). Ogni linea teologica ha i suoi rischi, ma anche le sue opportunità.
Domanda 2
a) La Chiesa ha una concezione molto chiara del matrimonio: un’unione esclusiva, stabile e indissolubile tra un uomo e una donna, naturalmente aperta alla generazione di figli. Solo una tale unione la chiama “matrimonio”. Altre forme di unione lo fanno solo “in modo parziale e analogo” (Amoris laetitia 292), per questo non possono essere chiamate “matrimonio” in senso stretto.
b) Non è solo una questione di nomi, ma la realtà che chiamiamo matrimonio ha una costituzione essenziale unica che richiede un nome esclusivo, non applicabile ad altre realtà. È certamente molto più di un semplice “ideale”.
c) Per questo motivo la Chiesa evita qualsiasi tipo di rito o di sacramentale che possa contraddire questa convinzione, facendo capire che qualcosa che non è un matrimonio sia riconosciuto come tale.
d) Nei rapporti con le persone, tuttavia, non dobbiamo perdere la carità pastorale che deve permeare tutte le nostre decisioni e i nostri atteggiamenti. La difesa della verità oggettiva non è l’unica espressione di questa carità, che è fatta anche di gentilezza, pazienza, comprensione, tenerezza e incoraggiamento. Non possiamo quindi diventare giudici che si limitano a negare, respingere, escludere.
e) La prudenza pastorale deve quindi discernere adeguatamente se esistono forme di benedizione, richieste da una o più persone, che non trasmettano una concezione errata del matrimonio. Giacché infatti, quando si chiede una benedizione, è una richiesta di aiuto a Dio, una supplica per un modo migliore di vivere, una fiducia in un Padre che può aiutarci a vivere meglio.
f) D’altra parte, anche se ci sono situazioni che da un punto di vista oggettivo non sono moralmente accettabili, la stessa carità pastorale esige che non si trattino semplicemente come “peccatori” altre persone la cui colpa o responsabilità può essere attenuata da vari fattori che influenzano l’imputabilità soggettiva (cfr. San Giovanni Paolo II, Reconciliatio et Paenitentia, 17).
g) Le decisioni che, in determinate circostanze, possono rientrare nella prudenza pastorale, non devono necessariamente diventare una norma. In altre parole, non è opportuno che una Diocesi, una Conferenza Episcopale o qualsiasi altra struttura ecclesiale autorizzi costantemente e ufficialmente procedure o regole per ogni tipo di questione, poiché tutto ciò che “fa parte di un discernimento pratico davanti ad una situazione particolare non può essere elevato al livello di una norma” giacché questo “darebbe luogo a una casistica insopportabile” (Amoris laetitia 304). Il Diritto Canonico non deve e non può coprire tutto, né le Conferenze episcopali possono pretendere di farlo con i loro vari documenti e protocolli, perché la vita della Chiesa e la vita della Chiesa percorre molti canali oltre a quelli normativi.
Domanda 3
a) Pur riconoscendo che la suprema e piena autorità della Chiesa è esercitata o dal Papa in virtù del suo ufficio o dal collegio episcopale insieme al suo capo, il Romano Pontefice (cfr. Conc. Ecum. Vat. II, Cost. dogm. Lumen gentium, 22), tuttavia con questi dubia voi stessi manifestate il vostro bisogno di partecipare, di dare liberamente il vostro parere e di collaborare, e quindi rivendicate una qualche forma di “sinodalità” nell’esercizio del mio ministero.
b) La Chiesa è un “mistero di comunione missionaria”, ma questa comunione non è solo affettiva o eterea, ma implica necessariamente una partecipazione reale: che non solo la gerarchia, ma tutto il popolo di Dio, in modi e a livelli diversi, possa far sentire la propria voce e sentirsi parte del cammino della Chiesa. In questo senso possiamo effettivamente dire che la sinodalità, come stile e dinamismo, è una dimensione essenziale della vita della Chiesa. Su questo punto, San Giovanni Paolo II ha detto cose molto belle nella Novo Millennio Ineunte.
c) Altra cosa è sacralizzare o imporre una particolare metodologia sinodale che piace a un gruppo, per farne la norma e il canale obbligato per tutti, perché questo porterebbe solo a “congelare” il cammino sinodale, ignorando le diverse caratteristiche delle varie Chiese particolari e la variegata ricchezza della Chiesa universale.
Domanda 4
a) “Il sacerdozio comune dei fedeli e il sacerdozio ministeriale differiscono essenzialmente” (Concilio Ecumenico Vaticano II, Costituzione dogmatica Lumen Gentium, 10). Non è conveniente sostenere una differenza di grado che implichi considerare il sacerdozio comune dei fedeli come qualcosa di “seconda categoria” o di valore inferiore (“un grado inferiore”). Entrambe le forme di sacerdozio si illuminano e si sostengono a vicenda.
b) Quando San Giovanni Paolo II ha insegnato che l’impossibilità di conferire l’ordinazione sacerdotale alle donne deve essere affermata “definitivamente”, non stava in alcun modo denigrando le donne e dando il potere supremo agli uomini. San Giovanni Paolo II ha affermato anche altre cose. Ad esempio, che quando parliamo di potere sacerdotale “siamo nell’ambito della funzione, non della dignità o della santità” (San Giovanni Paolo II, Christifideles laici, 51). Sono parole che non abbiamo recepito a sufficienza. Egli ha anche sostenuto chiaramente che, mentre il sacerdote presiede da solo l’Eucaristia, i compiti “non danno àdito alla superiorità degli uni sugli altri”; (San Giovanni Paolo I, Christifideles laici, nota 190; cfr. Congregazione per la Dottrina della Fede, Dichiarazione Inter Insigniores, V). Ha anche affermato che se la funzione sacerdotale è “gerarchica”, non deve essere intesa come una forma di dominio, “è tuttavia totalmente ordinata alla santità delle membra di Cristo.” (San Giovanni Paolo II, Mulieris dignitatem, 27). Se non si comprende questo e non si traggono le conseguenze pratiche di queste distinzioni, sarà difficile accettare che il sacerdozio sia riservato ai soli uomini e non si potranno riconoscere i diritti delle donne o la necessità che esse partecipino, in vari modi, alla guida della Chiesa.
c) D’altra parte, per essere rigorosi, riconosciamo che una dottrina chiara e autorevole sulla natura esatta di una “dichiarazione definitiva” non è ancora stata sviluppata in modo esaustivo. Non è una definizione dogmatica, eppure deve essere rispettata da tutti. Nessuno può contraddirla pubblicamente, eppure può essere oggetto di studio, come nel caso della validità delle ordinazioni nella Comunione anglicana.
Domanda 5
a) Il pentimento è necessario per la validità dell’assoluzione sacramentale e implica il proposito di non peccare. Ma qui non c’è matematica, e ancora una volta devo ricordarvi che il confessionale non è una dogana. Non siamo padroni, ma umili amministratori dei Sacramenti che nutrono i fedeli, perché questi doni del Signore, più che reliquie da custodire, sono aiuti dello Spirito Santo per la vita delle persone.
b) Ci sono molti modi di esprimere il pentimento. Spesso, nelle persone con un’autostima gravemente ferita, dichiararsi colpevoli è una tortura crudele, ma l’atto stesso di avvicinarsi alla confessione è un’espressione simbolica del pentimento e della ricerca dell’aiuto divino.
c) Vorrei anche ricordare che “a volte ci costa molto dare spazio nella pastorale all’amore incondizionato di Dio” (Amoris laetitia 311), ma dobbiamo imparare a farlo. Seguendo San Giovanni Paolo II, sostengo che non dobbiamo pretendere dai fedeli risoluzioni di emendamento troppo precise e sicure, che alla fine finiscono per essere astratte o addirittura egolatriche, ma che anche la prevedibilità di una nuova caduta “non pregiudica l’autenticità del proposito” (San Giovanni Paolo II, Lettera al cardinale William W. Baum e ai partecipanti al corso annuale della Penitenzieria Apostolica, 22 marzo 1996, 5).
d) Infine, deve essere chiaro che tutte le condizioni solitamente legate alla confessione non sono generalmente applicabili quando la persona si trova in una situazione di agonia o con capacità mentali e psichiche molto limitate.
Cari fratelli, credo che con queste risposte potrete soddisfare le vostre domande.
Vi prego di non dimenticare di pregare per me. Io lo faccio per voi.
Fraternamente, Francesco
English
Dear brothers,
I write to you in reference to your letter of July 10th last. In it you wanted to bring to my attention some dubia, which, in your opinion, are related, in a certain degree, to the process put in motion in view of the upcoming Synod of Bishops on the theme of Synodality.
In this regard, I would like to share some very important aspects with you. With the upcoming synod, I have strongly wanted to implement a process that involves the participation of a truly significant part of all the people of God.
On this journey, with the help and inspiration of the Holy Spirit, we have been able to gather “the joys and hopes, the sorrows and anxieties of the men of today, above all, of the poor and of all those who suffer” and we have been able, once again, to experience that these joys, these hopes, these sorrows and anxieties “are the joy and hope, the grief and anguish of the followers of Christ. Nothing that is genuinely human fails to find an echo in their hearts.” (Gaudium et spes, 1).
Precisely to respond fully to all that, in this process – that it is good to recall that will continue until October 2024 – questions and consultations on the structure (participation and communion) and mission of the Church in the time in which it befalls to us to live are also gathered.
With great sincerity, I tell you that it is not very good to be afraid of these question marks and questions. The Lord Jesus, who promised Peter and his successors indefectible assistance in the task of caring for the holy people of God, will help us, also thanks to this Synod, to keep ourselves always more in constant dialogue with the men and women of our time and in total fidelity to the Holy Gospel.
However, although it does not always seem prudent to me to respond to the questions addressed directly to me (because it would be impossible to answer them all), in this case I think it is suitable to do so because of the closeness of the Synod.
In particular:
Question 1
(a) The answer depends on the meaning you give to the word “reinterpret.” If you mean “interpret better,” the expression is valid. In this sense, the Second Vatican Council stated that it is necessary that the work of the exegetes – I add of the theologians – “may help the Church to form a firmer judgment” (Second Vatican Ecumenical Council, Dogmatic Constitution Dei Verbum, 12).
(b) Therefore, while it is true that Divine Revelation is immutable and always binding, the Church must be humble and recognize that it never exhausts its unfathomable richness and needs to grow in its understanding.
(c) Consequently, she also matures in the understanding of what she herself has affirmed in her Magisterium.
(d) The cultural changes and the new challenges of history do not change Revelation, but they can stimulate us to explain better some aspects of its overflowing richness that always offers more.
(e) It is inevitable that this may lead to a better expression of some past statements of the Magisterium, and in fact it has so happened throughout history.
(f) On the other hand, it is certain that the Magisterium is not superior to the Word of God, but it is also true that both the texts of Scripture and the testimonies of Tradition need an interpretation that allows their perennial substance to be distinguished from cultural influences. It is evident, for example, in biblical texts (such as Ex 21, 20-21) and in some magisterial interventions that tolerated slavery (cf. Nicholas V, Bull Dum Diversas, 1452). This is not a minor issue, given its intimate connection with the perennial truth of the inalienable dignity of the human person. These texts need an interpretation. The same holds for some New Testament considerations about women (1 Cor 11, 3-10; 1 Tim 2, 11-14) and for other texts of Scripture and testimonies of Tradition that cannot be materially repeated today.
(g) It is important to emphasize that what cannot change is what has been revealed “for the salvation of all peoples” (Second Vatican Ecumenical Council, Dogmatic Constitution Dei Verbum, 7). Therefore the Church must constantly discern between that which is essential for salvation and that which is secondary or less directly related to this goal. In this regard, I would like to recall what St. Thomas Aquinas said: “the more we descend to matters of detail, the more frequently we encounter defects” (Summa Theologiae I-II, q. 94, art. 4).
(h) Finally, a single formulation of a truth will never be properly understood if it stands alone, isolated from the rich and harmonious context of the whole of Revelation. The “hierarchy of truths” also implies placing each one of them in proper connection with the more central truths and with the totality of Church teaching. This ultimately can lead to different ways of expounding the same doctrine, although “[f]or those who long for a monolithic body of doctrine guarded by all and leaving no room for nuance, this might appear as undesirable and leading to confusion. But in fact such variety serves to bring out and develop different facets of the inexhaustible riches of the Gospel.” (Evangelii Gaudium, 40). Each theological line has its risks, but also its opportunities.
Question 2
(a) The Church has a very clear conception of marriage: an exclusive, stable, and indissoluble union between a man and a woman, naturally open to the generation of children. She calls “marriage” only such a union. Other forms of union do so only “in a partial and analogous way” (Amoris Laetitia, 292), which is why they cannot be called “marriage” in the strict sense.
b) It is not just a matter of names, but the reality we call marriage has a unique essential constitution that requires an exclusive name, not applicable to other realities. It is certainly much more than a mere “ideal.”
(c) This is why the Church avoids any kind of rite or sacramental that could contradict this conviction and imply that something which is not marriage is recognized as marriage.
(d) In dealing with persons, however, we must not lose the pastoral charity that must permeate all our decisions and attitudes. The defense of the objective truth is not the only expression of this charity which is also made of kindness, patience, understanding, tenderness, and encouragement. Therefore, we cannot make ourselves into judges who only deny, reject, exclude.
(e) Pastoral prudence must therefore properly discern whether there are forms of blessing, requested by one or more people, that do not convey a misconception of marriage. Because, when a blessing is requested, it is a request for help from God, a plea to be able to live better, a trust in a Father who can help us to live better.
(f) On the other hand, even if there are situations that from an objective point of view are not morally acceptable, the same pastoral charity demands that we do not treat as no more than “sinners” other persons whose guilt or responsibility can be mitigated by various factors that influence subjective imputability (cf. St. John Paul II, Reconciliatio et Paenitentia, 17).
(g) Decisions that may be part of pastoral prudence in certain circumstances need not be transformed into a norm. In other words, it is not appropriate for a diocese, a Conference of Bishops, or any other ecclesial structure to authorize constantly and officially procedures or rules for every type of affair, since everything that “is part of a practical discernment in particular circumstances cannot be elevated to the level of a rule” since this “would … lead to an intolerable casuistry” (Amoris Laetitia, 304). Canon Law should not and cannot cover everything, nor can Conferences of Bishops pretend to do so with their various documents and protocols, because the life of the Church runs through many channels besides the normative ones.
Question 3
(a) As you well recognize that the supreme and full authority of the Church is exercised either by the Pope in virtue of his office or by the college of bishops together with its head, the Roman Pontiff (cf. Second Vatican Ecumenical Council, Dogmatic Const. Lumen Gentium, 22), nevertheless, with these dubia, you yourselves manifest your need to participate, to give freely your opinion and to collaborate, and thus claim some form of “synodality” in the exercise of my ministry.
(b) The Church is a “mystery of missionary communion,” but this communion is not only affective or ethereal, but necessarily implies real participation: that not only the hierarchy, but all the People of God, in different ways and at different levels, can make their voices heard and feel part of the Church’s journey. In this sense we can indeed say that synodality, as a style and dynamism, is an essential dimension of the life of the Church. On this point, St. John Paul II said very beautiful things in Novo Millennio Ineunte.
(c) It is quite another thing to sacralize or impose a particular synodal methodology that one group likes, to make it the norm and the obligatory channel for all, because this would only lead to “freezing” the synodal path, ignoring the different characteristics of the various particular Churches and the varied richness of the universal Church.
Question 4
(a) “The common priesthood of the faithful and the ministerial or hierarchical priesthood” “differ essentially” (Second Vatican Ecumenical Council, Dogmatic Constitution Lumen Gentium, 10). It is not a good idea to argue for a difference in degree that implies considering the common priesthood of the faithful as something of a “second category” or of lesser value (“a lower degree”). Both forms of priesthood mutually illuminate and support each other.
(b) When St. John Paul II taught that the impossibility of conferring priestly ordination on women must be affirmed “in a definitive manner,” he was in no way denigrating women and giving a supreme power to men. St. John Paul II also affirmed other things. For example, that when we speak of priestly power “we are in the area of function, not of dignity and holiness” (St. John Paul II, Christifideles Laici, 51). They are words we have not sufficiently grasped. He also clearly sustained that while the priest alone presides over the Eucharist, tasks “do not favor the superiority of one over the other” (St. John Paul II, Christifideles Laici, note 190; cf. Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Declaration Inter Insigniores, V). He equally stated that while the priestly function is “hierarchical,” it is not to be understood as a form of domination, but “is totally ordered to the holiness of Christ’s members.” (St. John Paul II, Mulieris Dignitatem, 27). If this is not understood and the practical consequences of these distinctions are not drawn, it will be difficult to accept that the priesthood is reserved only to men, and we will not be able to recognize the rights of women or the need for them to participate, in various ways, in the leadership of the Church.
(c) On the other hand, to be rigorous, we should recognize that a clear and authoritative doctrine on the exact nature of a “definitive statement” has not yet been fully developed. It is not a dogmatic definition and yet it must be complied with by all. No one can publicly contradict it and nevertheless it can be the object of study, as in the case of the validity of ordinations in the Anglican Communion.
Question 5
(a) Repentance is necessary for the validity of sacramental absolution and implies the intention not to sin. But there is no mathematics here, and once again I must remind you that the confessional is not a customs house. We are not masters, but humble stewards of the Sacraments that nourish the faithful, for these gifts of the Lord, rather than relics to be guarded, are aids of the Holy Spirit for the life of persons.
(b) There are many ways of expressing repentance. Often, in people with a very wounded self-esteem, to declare themselves guilty is a cruel torture, but the very fact of approaching confession is a symbolic expression of repentance and of the search of divine help.
(c) I would also like to recall that “[a]t times we find it hard to make room for God’s unconditional love in our pastoral activity” (Amoris Laetitia, 311), but we must learn to do so. Following St. John Paul II, I argue that we should not demand of the faithful too precise and certain purposes of amendment, which eventually end up being abstract or even egomaniacal, but also even the predictability of a new fall “does not compromise the authenticity of the intention” (St. John Paul II, Letter to Cardinal William W. Baum and Participants in the Annual Course of the Apostolic Penitentiary, March 22, 1996, 5).
(d) Finally, it should be clear that all the conditions usually attached to confession are generally not applicable when the person finds himself in a situation of agony or with his mental and psychic capacities very limited.
Dear brothers,
I believe these answers will be able to satisfy your questions.
Do not forget to pray for me. I do so for you.
Fraternally, Francis
Français
Mes chers frères,
Je vous écris pour faire suite à votre lettre du 10 juillet dernier. Dans cette lettre, vous avez voulu attirer mon attention sur quelques dubia qui, à votre avis, sont liés, dans une certaine mesure, au processus mis en œuvre en vue du prochain Synode des évêques sur le thème de la synodalité.
À cet égard, je voudrais partager avec vous quelques apects très importants. Avec le prochain synode, j’ai fortement désiré mettre en œuvre un processus qui implique la participation d’une partie vraiment significative de tout le peuple de Dieu.
Tout au long de ce chemin, avec l’aide et l’inspiration de l’Esprit Saint, nous avons pu recueillir « les joies et les espoirs, les tristesses et les angoisses des hommes d’aujourd’hui, des pauvres surtout et de tous ceux qui souffrent » et nous avons pu, une fois de plus, faire l’expérience que ces joies, ces espoirs, ces tristesses et ces angoisses « sont ont aussi les joies et les espoirs, les tristesses et les angoisses des disciples du Christ et il n’est rien de vraiment humain qui ne trouve écho dans leur cœur » (Gaudium et spes, 1).
C’est précisément pour répondre pleinement à tout cela que, dans ce processus – dont il est bon de rappeler qu’il se poursuivra jusqu’en octobre 2024 – ont été également recueillies des questions et des consultations sur la structure (participation et communion) et la mission de l’Église dans le temps qu’il nous revient de vivre.
Avec une grande sincérité, je vous dis qu’il n’est pas très bon d’avoir peur de ces points d’interrogation et de ces questions. Le Seigneur Jésus, qui a promis à Pierre et à ses successeurs une assistance indéfectible dans la tâche de prendre soin du peuple saint de Dieu, nous aidera, également grâce à ce Synode, à nous maintenir toujours davantage dans un dialogue constant avec les hommes et les femmes de notre temps et dans une fidélité totale au saint Évangile.
Cela dit, bien qu’il ne me semble pas toujours prudent de répondre aux questions qui me sont directement adressées (parce qu’il serait impossible de répondre à chacune d’entre elles), dans le cas présent, je pense qu’il est opportun de le faire en raison de la proximité du Synode.
Concrètement:
Question 1
a) La réponse dépend du sens que vous, vous donnez au mot « réinterpréter ». Si l’on entend par là « mieux interpréter », l’expression est valide. En ce sens, le Concile Vatican II a affirmé qu’il est nécessaire que le travail des exégètes – et j’ajoute, celui des théologiens – « mûrisse le jugement de l’Église » (Concile œcuménique Vatican II, Constitution dogmatique Dei Verbum, 12).
b) Par conséquent, s’il est vrai que la Révélation divine est immuable et qu’elle lie toujours, l’Église doit être humble et reconnaître qu’elle n’en épuise jamais l’insondable richesse et qu’elle a besoin de grandir dans sa compréhension.
c) Par conséquent, elle mûrit également dans la compréhension de ce qu’elle a elle-même affirmé dans son Magistère.
d) Les changements culturels et les nouveaux défis de l’histoire ne modifient pas la Révélation, mais ils peuvent en revanche nous stimuler à mieux expliquer certains aspects de sa richesse débordante qui offre toujours davantage.
e) Il est inévitable que cela conduise à une meilleure expression de certaines déclarations passées du Magistère, et de fait, c’est ainsi que les choses se sont passées tout au long de l’histoire.
f) D’un autre côté, il est certain que le Magistère n’est pas supérieur à la Parole de Dieu, mais il est également vrai que tant les textes de l’Écriture que les témoignages de la Tradition nécessitent une interprétation qui permet de distinguer leur substance pérenne des conditionnements culturels. Cela est évident, par exemple, dans les textes bibliques (comme Ex. XXI, 20-21) et dans certaines interventions magistérielles qui toléraient l’esclavage (cf. Nicolas V, Bulle Dum Diversas, 1452). Il ne s’agit pas d’un thème mineur, étant donné son rapport intime avec la vérité éternelle de la dignité inaliénable de la personne humaine. Ces textes doivent être interprétés. Il en va de même pour certaines considérations du Nouveau Testament sur les femmes (1 Cor. XI, 3-10 ; 1 Tm II, 11-14) et pour d’autres textes de l’Écriture et témoignages de la Tradition qui aujourd’hui, ne peuvent être matériellement répétés.
g) Il est important de souligner que ce qui ne peut pas changer, c’est ce qui a été révélé « pour le salut de toutes les nations » (Concile œcuménique Vatican II, Constitution dogmatique Dei Verbum, 7). C’est pourquoi l’Église doit constamment discerner entre ce qui est essentiel au salut et ce qui est secondaire ou moins directement lié à cet objectif. À cet égard, je trouve intéressant de rappeler ce que disait saint Thomas d’Aquin : « plus on aborde les choses particulières, plus on rencontre de défaillances » (Summa Theologiae I-II, q. 94, art. 4).
h) Enfin, une formulation unique d’une vérité ne sera jamais correctement comprise si elle est isolée du contexte riche et harmonieux de l’ensemble de la Révélation. La « hiérarchie des vérités » implique également de placer chacune d’entre elles en relation avec les vérités plus centrales et avec la totalité de l’enseignement de l’Église. En fin de compte, cela peut donner lieu à différentes manières d’exposer la même doctrine, même si « à ceux qui rêvent une doctrine monolithique défendue par tous sans nuances, cela peut sembler une dispersion imparfaite. Mais la réalité est que cette variété aide à manifester et à mieux développer les divers aspects de la richesse inépuisable de l’Évangile » (Evangelii Gaudium, 40). Chaque ligne théologique comporte ses risques, mais aussi ses opportunités.
Question 2
a) L’Eglise a une conception très claire du mariage : une union exclusive, stable et indissoluble entre un homme et une femme, naturellement ouverte à la génération d’enfants. Elle n’appelle « mariage » que cette seule union. Les autres formes d’union ne le réalisent qu’« en partie et par analogie » (Amoris Laetitia, 292), c’est pourquoi elles ne peuvent pas être appelées « mariage » au sens strict.
b) Il ne s’agit pas seulement d’une question de noms : au contraire la réalité que nous appelons mariage a une constitution essentielle unique qui requiert un nom exclusif, qu’on ne peut appliquer à d’autres réalités. Sans aucun doute s’agit-il de bien plus qu’un simple «idéal».
c) C’est pourquoi l’Église évite toute forme de rite ou de sacramental qui pourrait contredire cette conviction et donner à entendre que l’on reconnaît comme mariage ce qui n’en est pas un.
d) Toutefois, dans les relations avec les personnes, il ne faut pas perdre la charité pastorale qui doit passer par toutes nos décisions et nos attitudes. La défense de la vérité objective n’est pas la seule expression de cette charité qui est aussi faite d’amabilité, de patience, de compréhension, de tendresse et d’encouragement. Nous ne pouvons donc pas nous constituer en juges qui ne font que refuser, rejeter, exclure.
e) La prudence pastorale doit donc correctement discerner s’il existe des formes de bénédiction, demandées par une ou plusieurs personnes, qui ne véhiculent pas une conception erronée du mariage. En effet, lorsqu’on demande une bénédiction, il s’agit d’une demande d’aide adressée à Dieu, d’une prière pour pouvoir vivre mieux, d’une confiance en un Père qui peut nous aider à vivre mieux.
f) D’autre part, même s’il existe des situations qui, d’un point de vue objectif, ne sont pas moralement acceptables, la même charité pastorale exige que nous ne traitions autrui de « pécheur », sans plus, alors que la culpabilité ou la responsabilité des personnes peut être atténuée par divers facteurs qui ont une incidence sur l’imputabilité subjective (cf. S. Jean-Paul II, Reconciliatio et Paenitentia, n. 17).
g) Les décisions qui, en des circonstances déterminées, peuvent relever de la prudence pastorale, ne doivent pas nécessairement être converties en normes. En d’autres termes, il n’est pas opportun qu’un diocèse, une Conférence des évêques ou toute autre structure ecclésiale autorise constamment et officiellement des procédures ou des règles pour chaque type d’affaire, puisque tout ce qui « fait partie d’un discernement pratique face à une situation particulière ne peut être élevé à la catégorie d’une norme », car cela « donnerait lieu à une casuistique insupportable » (Amoris Laetitia, n. 304). Le droit canonique ne doit pas et ne peut pas tout englober, et les Conférences épiscopales ne peuvent pas non plus prétendre faire cela avec leurs divers documents et protocoles, parce que la vie de l’Église passe par de nombreux canaux outre les canaux normatifs.
Question 3
a) S’il est vrai que vous reconnaissez bien que l’autorité suprême et pleine de l’Église est exercée soit par le Pape en vertu de sa charge, soit par le collège des évêques en union avec son chef, le Pontife romain (cf. Concile œcuménique II, Const. dogmatique Lumen Gentium, 22), cependant, avec ces dubia, vous manifestez vous-mêmes votre besoin de participer, de donner librement votre opinion et de collaborer, et vous revendiquez ainsi une certaine forme de « synodalité » dans l’exercice de mon ministère.
b) L’Église est un « mystère de communion missionnaire », mais cette communion n’est pas seulement affective ou éthérée, elle implique au contraire nécessairement une participation réelle : il faut que non seulement la hiérarchie, mais tout le Peuple de Dieu, de différentes manières et à différents niveaux, puisse faire entendre sa voix et se sentir partie prenante du cheminement de l’Église. En ce sens, nous pouvons vraiment dire que la synodalité, en tant que style et dynamisme, est une dimension essentielle de la vie de l’Église. Sur ce point, saint Jean-Paul II a dit de très belles choses dans Novo Millennio Ineunte.
c) Il en va tout autrement de sacraliser ou d’imposer une méthodologie synodale particulière qui plaît à un groupe, pour en faire la norme et le canal obligatoire pour tous, car cela ne conduirait qu’à « congeler » le chemin synodal, en ignorant les caractéristiques diverses des différentes Églises particulières et la richesse variée de l’Église universelle.
Question 4
a) « Le sacerdoce commun des fidèles et le sacerdoce ministériel (…) ont entre eux une différence essentielle » (Concile œcuménique Vatican II, Constitution dogmatique Lumen Gentium, 10). Il ne convient pas de soutenir une différence de degré qui implique de considérer le sacerdoce commun des fidèles comme étant de « deuxième catégorie » ou de moindre valeur (« un degré inférieur »). Les deux formes de sacerdoce s’éclairent et se soutiennent mutuellement.
b) Lorsque saint Jean-Paul II a enseigné que l’impossibilité de conférer l’ordination sacerdotale aux femmes doit être affirmée « de manière définitive », il ne dénigrait nullement les femmes et ni ne donnait un pouvoir suprême aux hommes. Saint Jean-Paul II a également affirmé d’autres choses. Par exemple, que lorsque l’on parle de pouvoir sacerdotal, « nous sommes dans le concept de la fonction, non de la dignité et de la sainteté » (saint Jean Paul II, Christifideles Laici, 51). Ce sont des mots que nous n’avons pas suffisamment accueillis. Il a aussi clairement maintenu que s’il est vrai que seul le prêtre préside l’Eucharistie, les tâches « ne justifient aucune supériorité des uns sur les autres » (St. Jean Paul II, Christifideles Laici, note 190 ; cf. Congrégation pour la Doctrine de la foi, Déclaration Inter Insigniores, VI). Il a également déclaré que si la fonction sacerdotale est « hiérarchique », elle ne doit pas être comprise comme une forme de domination, mais comme étant « totalement ordonnée à la sainteté des membres du Christ » (saint Jean-Paul II, Mulieris Dignitatem, 27). Si l’on ne comprend pas cela et qu’on ne tire pas les conséquences pratiques de ces distinctions, il sera difficile d’accepter que le sacerdoce soit réservé aux seuls hommes, et nous ne pourrons pas reconnaître les droits des femmes ni la nécessité pour elles de participer, de diverses manières, à la conduite de l’Église.
c) D’autre part, pour être rigoureux, nous devons reconnaître qu’on n’a pas encore développé une doctrine claire, et qui fasse autorité, sur la nature exacte d’une « déclaration définitive ». Il ne s’agit pas d’une définition dogmatique, et pourtant elle doit être respectée par tous. Personne ne peut la contredire publiquement, et elle peut néanmoins faire l’objet d’études, comme c’est le cas pour la question de la validité des ordinations dans la Communion anglicane.
Question 5
a) Le repentir est nécessaire à la validité de l’absolution sacramentelle et implique l’intention de ne pas pécher. Mais ici il n’y a pas de mathématiques, et une fois de plus je dois vous rappeler que le confessionnal n’est pas un bureau de douane. Nous ne sommes pas des maîtres, mais d’humbles intendants des sacrements qui nourrissent les fidèles, car ces dons du Seigneur, plutôt que des reliques à conserver avec soin, sont des aides de l’Esprit Saint pour la vie des personnes.
b) Il y a de nombreuses façons d’exprimer le repentir. Souvent, chez les personnes dont l’estime de soi est très blessée, se déclarer coupable est une torture cruelle, mais le fait même de s’approcher de la confession est une expression symbolique du repentir et de la recherche de l’aide divine.
c) Je voudrais également rappeler que « parfois, il nous coûte beaucoup de faire place à l’amour inconditionnel de Dieu dans la pastorale » (Amoris Laetitia, 311), mais nous devons apprendre à le faire. À la suite de saint Jean-Paul II, je soutiens non seulement que nous ne devons pas exiger des fidèles des objectifs d’amendement trop précis et certains, qui finissent au fond par être abstraits, voire égocentriques, mais aussi que même la prévisibilité d’une nouvelle chute ne préjuge pas de l’authenticité de l’intentione (saint Jean-Paul II, Lettre au cardinal William W. Baum et aux participants au cours annuel de la Pénitencerie apostolique, 22 mars 1996, 5).
d) Enfin, il doit être clair que toutes les conditions habituellement attachées à la confession ne sont généralement pas applicables lorsque la personne se trouve dans une situation d’agonie ou lorsque ses capacités mentales et psychiques sont très limitées.
Mes chers frères, je crois que ces réponses pourront satisfaire vos questions.
N’oubliez pas de prier pour moi. Je le fais pour vous.
Fraternellement, Francisco
Deutsch
Liebe Brüder,
Ich schreibe Ihnen unter Bezugnahme auf Ihr Schreiben vom vergangenen 10. Juli. Darin wollten Sie mich auf einige Fragen aufmerksam machen, die Ihrer Meinung nach in gewisser Weise mit dem Prozess zusammenhängen, der im Hinblick auf die bevorstehende Bischofssynode zum Thema Synodalität eingeleitet wurde.
In diesem Zusammenhang möchte ich einige sehr wichtige Aspekte mit Ihnen teilen. Bei der bevorstehenden Synode war es mir ein großes Anliegen, einen Prozess in Gang zu setzen, an dem ein wirklich bedeutender Teil des gesamten Gottesvolkes beteiligt ist.
Entlang dieses Weges, konnten wir mit Hilfe und Inspiration des Heiligen Geistes „die Freuden und Hoffnungen, die Sorgen und Ängste der Menschen von heute, vor allem der Armen und Leidenden“ sammeln, und wir konnten einmal mehr erfahren, dass diese Freuden, diese Hoffnungen, diese Sorgen und Ängste „zugleich die Freuden und Hoffnungen, die Sorgen und Ängste der Jünger Christi sind. Es gibt nichts wahrhaft Menschliches, das nicht ein Echo in seinem Herzen findet“. (Gaudium et spes, 1).
Um dem in vollem Umfang gerecht zu werden, wird dieser Prozess – der bekanntlich bis Oktober 2024 dauern wird – wurden auch Fragen und Konsultationen zur Struktur (Teilnahme und Kommunion) und zur Sendung der Kirche in unserer Zeit gesammelt.
Mit großer Aufrichtigkeit sage ich Ihnen, dass es nicht gut ist, sich vor diesen Fragen und diesen Anfragen zu fürchten. Der Herr Jesus, der Petrus und seinen Nachfolgern unermüdlichen Beistand bei der Aufgabe der Sorge für das heilige Volk Gottes versprochen hat, wird uns auch dank dieser Synode helfen, immer mehr im ständigen Dialog mit den Männern und Frauen unserer Zeit und in völliger Treue zum heiligen Evangelium zu sein.
Obwohl ich es nicht immer für klug halte, direkt an mich gerichtete Fragen zu beantworten (da es unmöglich wäre, sie alle zu beantworten), halte ich es in diesem Fall wegen der Nähe der Synode für angebracht, dies zu tun.
Konkret:
Frage 1
a) Die Antwort hängt von der Bedeutung ab, die Sie dem Wort “umdeuten” geben. Wenn man es als “besser auslegen” versteht, ist der Ausdruck gültig. In diesem Sinne hat das Zweite Vatikanische Konzil bestätigt, dass es notwendig ist, dass durch die Arbeit der Exegeten – ich würde hinzufügen, der Theologen – “das Urteil der Kirche zur Reife gebracht wird” (Zweites Vatikanisches Ökumenisches Konzil, Dogmatische Konstitution Dei Verbum, 12).
b) Es stimmt zwar, dass die göttliche Offenbarung unveränderlich und immer verbindlich ist, aber die Kirche muss demütig sein und erkennen, dass sie ihren unergründlichen Reichtum nie ausschöpft und in ihrem Verständnis wachsen muss.
c) Sie reift also auch in ihrem Verständnis dessen, was sie selbst in ihrem Lehramt bekräftigt hat.
d) Der kulturelle Wandel und die neuen Herausforderungen der Geschichte verändern die Offenbarung nicht, aber sie können uns anregen, einige Aspekte ihres überbordenden Reichtums, der immer mehr bietet, deutlicher zu machen.
e) Es ist unvermeidlich, dass dies dazu führt, dass einige frühere Aussagen des Lehramtes besser zum Ausdruck kommen, und in der Tat ist dies im Laufe der Geschichte der Fall gewesen.
f) Andererseits ist es wahr, dass das Lehramt dem Wort Gottes nicht überlegen ist, aber es ist auch wahr, dass sowohl die Texte der Heiligen Schrift als auch die Zeugnisse der Kirche so interpretiert werden müssen, dass ihre immerwährende Substanz von der kulturellen Prägung unterschieden wird. Sie zeigt sich beispielsweise in biblischen Texten (wie Ex 21, 20-21) und in einigen lehramtlichen Interventionen, die die Sklaverei tolerierten (vgl. Nikolaus V., Bulle Dum Diversas, 1452). Diese Frage ist nicht unbedeutend, da sie in engem Zusammenhang mit der immerwährenden Wahrheit der unveräußerlichen Würde der menschlichen Person steht. Diese Texte sind auslegungsbedürftig. Dasselbe gilt für einige neutestamentliche Überlegungen zu Frauen (1 Kor. 11, 3-10; 1 Tim 2, 11-10; 1 Tim 2, 11-14) und für andere Texte der Heiligen Schrift und Zeugnisse der Tradition, die derzeit nicht materiell wiederholt werden kann.
g) Es ist wichtig zu betonen, daß das, was sich nicht ändern kann, das ist, was „zum Heil aller“ geoffenbart worden ist (Konz. Ökumen. Vat. II, Konst. dogm. Dei Verbum, 7). Deshalb muss die Kirche ständig unterscheiden zwischen dem, was für das Heil wesentlich ist, und dem, was sekundär oder weniger direkt mit diesem Ziel verbunden ist. In diesem Zusammenhang möchte ich an die Worte des heiligen Thomas von Aquin erinnern: „Je mehr man zum Partikularen herabsteigt, desto mehr nimmt die Unbestimmtheit zu“. (Summa Theologiae I-II, Q 94., art. 4).
h) Schließlich kann eine einzelne Formulierung einer Wahrheit niemals angemessen verstanden werden, wenn sie allein steht, isoliert von dem reichen und harmonischen Kontext der gesamten Offenbarung. Die „Hierarchie der Wahrheiten“ impliziert auch, dass jede Wahrheit in den richtigen Zusammenhang mit den zentraleren Wahrheiten und mit der Gesamtheit der Lehre der Kirche gestellt wird. Dies kann letztlich zu unterschiedlichen Auslegungen ein und derselben Lehre führen, auch wenn „Denjenigen, die sich eine monolithische, von allen ohne Nuancierungen verteidigte Lehre erträumen, mag das als Unvollkommenheit und Zersplitterung erscheinen. Doch in Wirklichkeit hilft diese Vielfalt, die verschiedenen Aspekte des unerschöpflichen Reichtums des Evangeliums besser zu zeigen und zu entwickeln“ (Evangelii gaudium. 49 [sic: soll 40 heißen])- Jede theologische Linie hat ihre Risiken, aber auch ihre Chancen.
Frage 2
a) Die Kirche hat ein sehr klares Verständnis der Ehe: eine exklusive, stabile und unauflösliche Verbindung zwischen einem Mann und einer Frau, die von Natur aus offen für die Zeugung von Kindern ist. Nur eine solche Verbindung wird “Ehe” genannt. Andere Formen von Verbindung realzieren dieses „teilweise und analogisch“ (Amoris laetitia 292), weshalb sie streng genommen nicht als „Ehe“ bezeichnet werden können.
b) Es ist nicht nur eine Frage der Namen, sondern die Wirklichkeit, die wir Ehe nennen, hat eine einzigartige wesentliche Beschaffenheit, die einen exklusiven Namen erfordert, der auf andere Wirklichkeiten nicht anwendbar ist. Sie ist sicherlich viel mehr als ein bloßes „Ideal“.
c) Aus diesem Grund vermeidet die Kirche jede Art von Ritus oder Sakramentalien, die dieser Überzeugung widersprechen und den Eindruck erwecken könnte, dass etwas, das keine Ehe ist, als Ehe anerkannt wird.
d) Im Umgang mit den Menschen dürfen wir jedoch nicht die pastorale Nächstenliebe verlieren, die alle unsere Entscheidungen und Haltungen durchdringen muss. Die Verteidigung der objektiven Wahrheit ist nicht der einzige Ausdruck dieser Nächstenliebe, die auch aus Freundlichkeit, Geduld, Verständnis, Zärtlichkeit und Ermutigung besteht. Deshalb dürfen wir nicht zu Richtern werden, die nur leugnen, ablehnen und ausgrenzen.
e) Deshalb muss die pastorale Klugheit richtig erkennen, ob es Formen der Segnung gibt, die von einer oder mehreren Personen erbeten werden und die nicht eine falsche Vorstellung von der Ehe vermitteln. Denn wenn ein Segen erbeten wird, ist es eine Bitte um Hilfe von Gott, eine Bitte um eine bessere Lebensweise, ein Vertrauen auf einen Vater, der uns helfen kann, besser zu leben.
f) Andererseits gibt es zwar Situationen, die aus objektiver Sicht moralisch nicht akzeptabel sind, doch verlangt die pastorale Liebe selbst, dass wir andere Personen, deren Schuld oder Verantwortung durch verschiedene Faktoren, die die subjektive Zurechenbarkeit beeinflussen, gemildert werden kann, nicht einfach als „Sünder“ behandeln (vgl. Johannes Paul II., Reconciliatio et Paenitentia, 17).
g) Entscheidungen, die unter bestimmten Umständen Teil der pastoralen Klugheit sein können, sollten nicht unbedingt zur Norm werden. Das heißt, es ist nicht angebracht, dass eine Diözese, eine Bischofskonferenz oder irgendeine andere kirchliche Struktur ständig und offiziell Verfahren oder Riten für alle möglichen Angelegenheiten genehmigt, denn alles, „was Teil einer praktischen Unterscheidung angesichts einer Sondersituation ist, nicht in den Rang einer Norm”, weil dies “gäbe Anlass zu einer unerträglichen Kasuistik“ (Amoris laetitia 304). Das Kirchenrecht sollte nicht und kann nicht alles abdecken, und auch die Bischofskonferenzen mit ihren verschiedenen Dokumenten und Protokollen sollten nicht den Anspruch erheben, dies zu tun, denn das Leben der Kirche verläuft über viele Kanäle zusätzlich zu den normativen.
Frage 3
a) Obwohl Sie anerkennen, daß die höchste und volle Autorität der Kirche entweder vom Papst aufgrund seines Amtes oder vom Bischofskollegium mit seinem Oberhaupt, dem Römischen Papst, ausgeübt wird (vgl. Konz. Ökumen. Vat. II, Konst. dogm. Lumen gentium, 22), bekunden Sie doch mit diesen Dubia selbst Ihr Bedürfnis, mitzuwirken, Ihre Meinung frei zu äußern und mitzuarbeiten, und beanspruchen so eine Art “Synodalität” bei der Ausübung meines Amtes.
b) Die Kirche ist ein “Mysterium missionarischer Gemeinschaft”, aber diese Gemeinschaft ist nicht nur affektiv oder ätherisch, sondern impliziert notwendigerweise eine wirkliche Beteiligung: dass nicht nur die Hierarchie, sondern das ganze Volk Gottes auf verschiedene Weise und auf verschiedenen Ebenen seine Stimme erheben und sich als Teil des Weges der Kirche fühlen kann. In diesem Sinne können wir sagen, dass die Synodalität als Stil und Dynamik eine wesentliche Dimension des Lebens der Kirche ist. Der heilige Johannes Paul II. hat in Novo Millennio Ineunte einige sehr schöne Worte zu diesem Punkt gesagt.
c) Es ist etwas ganz anderes, eine bestimmte Synodenmethodik, die einer Gruppe gefällt, zu sakralisieren oder aufzuzwingen, um sie zur Norm und zum obligatorischen Weg für alle zu machen, denn dies würde nur dazu führen, den synodalen Weg „einzufrieren“ und die unterschiedlichen Merkmale der verschiedenen Teilkirchen und den vielfältigen Reichtum der Universalkirche zu ignorieren.
Frage 4
a) „Das gemeinsame Priestertum der Gläubigen und das Amtspriestertum unterscheiden sich wesentlich“ (Konz. Ökumen. Vat. II, Konst. dogm. Lumen Gentium, 10). Es ist nicht angebracht, einen Unterschied des Grades zu haben, der impliziert, das gemeinsame Priestertum der Gläubigen als etwas von „zweiter Kategorie“ oder von geringerem Wert („ein niedrigerer Grad“) zu betrachten. Beide Formen des Priestertums erleuchten und stützen sich gegenseitig.
b) Als der heilige Johannes Paul II. lehrte, dass die Unmöglichkeit, Frauen die Priesterweihe zu erteilen, “endgültig” bekräftigt werden muss, hat er damit keineswegs die Frauen herabgesetzt und den Männern die höchste Macht verliehen. Der heilige Johannes Paul II. hat auch andere Dinge bekräftigt. Zum Beispiel, dass, wenn wir von priesterlicher Macht sprechen, „wir befinden uns hier auf der Ebene der Funktion und nicht auf der Ebene der Würde und der Heiligkeit.“ (Johannes Paul II., Christifideles laici. 51). Das sind Worte, die wir nicht ausreichend beherzigt haben. Er vertrat auch klar die Auffassung, dass der Priester zwar allein der Eucharistie vorsteht, dass aber die Aufgaben führen „nicht zu einer Überlegenheit der einen über die anderen.“ (Johannes Paul II., Christifideles laici, Not. 190; vgl. Kongregation für die Glaubenslehre, Deklaration Inter Insigniores, VI). Er hat auch bekräftigt, dass die priesterliche Funktion, wenn sie „hierarchisch“ ist, nicht als eine Form der Herrschaft verstanden werden darf, sondern „ganz für die Heiligkeit der Glieder Christi bestimmt“ ist (Johannes Paul II., Mulieris dignitatem, 27). Wenn dies nicht verstanden wird und die praktischen Konsequenzen dieser Unterscheidungen nicht gezogen werden, wird es schwer zu akzeptieren sein, dass das Priestertum nur Männern vorbehalten ist, und wir werden nicht in der Lage sein, die Rechte der Frauen oder die Notwendigkeit anzuerkennen, dass sie auf verschiedene Weise an der Leitung der Kirche teilnehmen.
c) Auf der anderen Seite sollten wir, um streng zu sein, anerkennen, dass eine klare und verbindliche Lehre über die genaue Natur e i n e r “endgültigen Aussage” noch nicht vollständig entwickelt worden ist. Es handelt sich nicht um eine dogmatische Definition, die jedoch von allen befolgt werden muss. Niemand kann ihr öffentlich widersprechen, und doch kann sie Gegenstand von Untersuchungen sein, wie es bei der Gültigkeit von Ordinationen in der anglikanischen Gemeinschaft der Fall ist.
Frage 5
a) Die Reue ist eine Voraussetzung für die Gültigkeit der sakramentalen Absolution und setzt den Vorsatz voraus, nicht zu sündigen. Aber hier gibt es keine Mathematik, und ich muss Sie noch einmal daran erinnern, dass der Beichtstuhl kein Zollhaus ist. Wir sind nicht Eigentümer, sondern demütige Verwalter der Sakramente, die die Gläubigen nähren, denn diese Gaben des Herrn sind mehr als zu bewahrende Reliquien, sie sind Hilfen des Heiligen Geistes für das Leben der Menschen.
b) Es gibt viele Möglichkeiten, Reue zum Ausdruck zu bringen. Für Menschen mit einem stark verletzten Selbstwertgefühl ist ein Schuldbekenntnis oft eine grausame Folter, aber schon der Schritt zur Beichte ist ein symbolischer Ausdruck der Reue und der Bitte um göttliche Hilfe.
c) Ich möchte auch daran erinnern, dass „Manchmal fällt es uns schwer, der bedingungslosen Liebe in der Seelsorge Raum zu geben“ (Amoris laetitia – 311), aber wir müssen lernen, dies zu tun. In Anlehnung an den heiligen Johannes Paul II. behaupte ich, dass wir von den Gläubigen nicht verlangen sollten, dass sie Beschlüsse fassen über. Die Tatsache, dass selbst die Vorhersehbarkeit eines neuen Falls „die Echtheit der Absicht nicht präjudiziert“ (Johannes Paul II., Brief an Kardinal William W. Baum und an die Teilnehmer des jährlichen Kurses der Apostolischen Pönitentiarie, 22 März 1996, 5).
d) Schließlich sollte klar sein, dass alle Bedingungen, die üblicherweise an ein Geständnis geknüpft sind, im Allgemeinen nicht anwendbar sind, wenn sich die Person in einer Situation der Agonie oder mit sehr begrenzten geistigen und psychischen Fähigkeiten befindet.
Liebe Brüder,
ich glaube, dass diese Antworten genügen, um Ihre Fragen zu beantworten.
Bitte vergessen Sie nicht, für mich zu beten. Ich tue es für Sie.
Brüderlich, Franziskus
Português
Queridos irmãos,
Escrevo-vos a respeito da vossa carta de 10 de Julho passado. Por meio dela, quisestes chamar a minha atenção para algumas dúvidas, as quais, na vossa opinião, estão em certa medida relacionadas com o processo em marcha com vista ao próximo Sínodo dos Bispos sobre o tema da sinodalidade.
Nesse sentido, gostaria de compartilhar convosco alguns aspectos muito importantes. Com este próximo Sínodo, foi meu firme desejo implementar um processo que envolva a participação de uma parte verdadeiramente significativa de todo o povo de Deus.
Ao longo deste caminho, com a ajuda e a inspiração do Espírito Santo, pudemos recolher «As alegrias e as esperanças, as tristezas e as angústias dos homens de hoje, sobretudo dos pobres e de todos aqueles que sofrem» e pudemos ter uma vez mais a experência de que estas alegrias, estas esperanças, estas tristezas e angústias «são também as alegrias e as esperanças, as tristezas e as angústias dos discípulos de Cristo; e não há realidade alguma verdadeiramente humana que não encontre eco no seu coração» (Gaudium et spes, 1).
Foi precisamente a fim de corresponder a tudo isso que, neste processo – o qual, cumpre recordar, durará até Outubro de 2024 -, também foram acolhidas perguntas e consultas sobre a estrutura (participação e comunhão) e sobre a missão da Igreja neste tempo que nos toca viver.
É com muita sinceridade que vos digo que não é muito bom ter medo de tais interrogações e perguntas. O Senhor Jesus, que prometeu a Pedro e aos seus sucessores uma assistência indefectível na tarefa de cuidar do povo santo de Deus, ajudar-nos-á, também graças a este Sínodo, a estar cada vez mais em constante diálogo com os homens e mulheres do nosso tempo e em total fidelidade ao Santo Evangelho.
Assim, ainda que nem sempre estime ser prudente responder às perguntas a mim directamente endereçadas (pois que seria impossível responder a todas elas), neste caso creio ser adequado fazê-lo devido à proximidade do Sínodo.
Concretamente:
Pergunta 1
a) A resposta depende do significado que derdes à palavra “reinterpretar”. Se por isso se entende “interpretar melhor”, a expressão é válida. Neste sentido, afirmou o Concílio Vaticano II que é necessário que através do trabalho dos exegetas – e acrescento, o do os teólogos – «amadureça o juízo da Igreja» (Conc. Ecum. Vat. II, Const. dogm. Dei Verbum, 12).
b) Portanto, sendo embora certo que a Revelação divina é imutável e sempre vinculante, a Igreja deve ser humilde e reconhecer que jamais esgota a sua insondável riqueza e necessita crescer na sua compreensão.
c) Por conseguinte, também amadurece na compreensão do que ela própria afirmou no seu Magistério.
d) As mudanças culturais e os novos desafios da história não modificam a Revelação, mas podem sim estimular-nos a explicitar melhor alguns aspectos da sua riqueza transbordante, a qual oferece sempre mais.
e) É inevitável que isso possa levar a uma melhor expressão de algumas afirmações passadas do Magistério, e de facto assim aconteceu ao longo da história.
f) Por outro lado, é certo que o Magistério não é superior à Palavra de Deus, mas também é verdade que tanto os textos das Escrituras como os testemunhos da Tradição necessitam de uma interpretação que permita distinguir a sua substância perene dos condicionamentos culturais. Isto é evidente, por exemplo, nos textos bíblicos (como Ex 21, 20-21) e em algumas intervenções magisteriais que toleravam a escravidão (cfr. Nicolau V, Bula Dum diversas, 1452). Nem se trata aí de um tema menor, dada a sua íntima conexão com a verdade perene da dignidade inalienável da pessoa humana. Esses textos carecem de uma interpretação. O mesmo vale para algumas considerações do Novo Testamento sobre as mulheres (1 Cor 11, 3-10; 1 Tm 2, 11-14) e para outros textos das Escrituras e testemunhos da Tradição que hoje não podem ser materialmente repetidos.
g) É importante realçar que o que não pode mudar é o que foi revelado «para a salvação de todos» (Conc. Ecum. Vat. II, Const. dogm. Dei Verbum, 7). A Igreja deve, por isso, discernir constantemente entre o que é essencial para a salvação e o que é secundário ou está menos directamente ligado a tal objectivo. A este propósito, importa recordar o que afirmava São Tomás de Aquino: «quanto mais se desce ao particular, tanto mais aumenta a indeterminação» (Summa Theologiae I-II, q. 94, art. 4).
h) Por fim, uma dada formulação de uma verdade nunca poderá ser adequadamente entendida se for apresentada sozinha, isolada do rico e harmonioso contexto de toda a Revelação. A «hierarquia das verdades» implica também que se situe cada uma delas numa adequada conexão com as verdades mais centrais e com a totalidade do ensinamento da Igreja. No final, isso pode dar lugar a distintos modos de expor uma mesma doutrina, ainda que «a quantos sonham com uma doutrina monolítica defendida sem nuances por todos, isto poderá parecer uma dispersão imperfeita; mas a realidade é que tal variedade ajuda a manifestar e desenvolver melhor os diversos aspectos da riqueza inesgotável do Evangelho» (Evangelii gaudium, 40). Cada linha teológica tem os seus riscos, mas também as suas oportunidades.
Pergunta 2
a) A Igreja tem uma concepção muito clara sobre o matrimónio: uma união exclusiva, estável e indissolúvel entre um homem e uma mulher, naturalmente aberta à geração de filhos. Apenas a tal união chama ela “matrimónio”. Outras formas de união somente o realizam «de forma parcial e análoga» (Amoris laetitia, 292), razão pela qual, estritamente, não podem ser chamadas de “matrimónio”.
b) Não é uma mera questão de nomes, mas antes de que a realidade que denominamos de matrimónio tem uma constituição essencial única que exige um nome exclusivo, não aplicável a outras realidades. É sem dúvida muito mais do que um mero “ideal”.
c) É por esta razão que a Igreja evita todo o tipo de rito ou de sacramental que possa contradizer esta convicção e dar a entender que se reconhece como matrimónio algo que o não é.
d) Porém, no relacionamento com as pessoas, não se há-de perder a caridade pastoral, que deve permear todas as nossas decisões e atitudes. A defesa da verdade objectiva não é a única expressão dessa caridade, que é feita de amabilidade, de paciência, de compreensão, de ternura, de alento. Por conseguinte, não podemos constituir-nos em juízes que apenas negam, rejeitam, excluem.
e) A prudência pastoral deve, por isso, discernir adequadamente se existem formas de bênção, solicitadas por uma ou mais pessoas, que não transmitam uma concepção equivocada do matrimónio. Porque quando se pede uma bênção, expressa-se um pedido de auxílio a Deus, uma súplica para se poder viver melhor, uma confiança num Pai que pode ajudar-nos a viver melhor.
f) Por outro lado, conquanto haja situações que, do ponto de vista objectivo, não são moralmente aceitáveis, essa mesma caridade pastoral exige-nos que não tratemos sem mais de “pecadores” a outras pessoas cuja culpabilidade ou responsabilidade podem encontrar-se atenuadas por diversos factores que influenciam a imputabilidade subjectiva (cfr. São João Paulo II, Reconciliatio et Paenitentia, 17).
g) As decisões que, em determinadas circunstâncias, podem fazer parte da prudência pastoral, não devem necessariamente converter-se numa norma. O mesmo é dizer que não é conveniente que uma Diocese, uma Conferência Episcopal ou qualquer outra estrutura eclesial habilite constantemente e de modo oficial procedimentos ou ritos para todo o tipo de assuntos, pois tudo «aquilo que faz parte dum discernimento prático duma situação particular não pode ser elevado à categoria de norma», porque isto «geraria uma casuística insuportável» (Amoris laetitia, 304). O Direito Canónico não deve nem pode abranger tudo, e tão-pouco o devem pretender as Conferências Episcopais com os seus variados documentos e protocolos, porque a vida da Igreja corre por muitos outros canais além dos normativos.
Pergunta 3
a) Conquanto reconheçais que a autoridade suprema e plena da Igreja é exercida, ou pelo Papa em virtude do seu ofício, ou pelo colégio dos bispos juntamente com a sua cabeça, o Romano Pontífice (cfr. Concílio Ecuménico Vaticano II, Const. Dogm. Lumen gentium, 22), com estes dubia, porém, vós mesmos manifestais a vossa necessidade de participar, de opinar livremente e de colaborar, e nisso, estais também a reclamar uma certa forma de “sinodalidade” no exercício do meu ministério.
b) A Igreja é «mistério de comunhão missionária», mas esta comunhão não é apenas afectiva ou etérea, mas implica também e necessariamente uma participação real: implica que não somente a hierarquia mas todo o Povo de Deus, de maneiras distintas e em diversos níveis, possa fazer ouvir a sua voz e sentir-se parte no caminho da Igreja. Neste sentido, podemos então dizer, de facto, que a sinodalidade, enquanto estilo e dinamismo, é uma dimensão essencial da vida da Igreja. Sobre este ponto, disse São João Paulo II coisas belíssimas em Novo millennio ineunte.
c) Coisa diferente é sacralizar ou impor uma determinada metodologia sinodal que agrade a um grupo, fazer dela norma e canal obrigatório para todos, porque isso apenas levaria a “congelar” o caminho sinodal, ignorando as diversas características das distintas Igrejas particulares e a riqueza variada da Igreja universal.
Pergunta 4
a) «O sacerdócio comum dos fiéis e o sacerdócio ministerial diferem essencialmente» (Conc. Ecum. Vat. II, Const. dogm. Lumen gentium, 10). Não é conveniente sustentar uma diferença de grau que implique considerar o sacerdócio comum dos fiéis como algo de “segunda categoria” ou de menor valor (“um grau mais baixo”). Ambas as formas de sacerdócio iluminam-se e apoiam-se mutuamente.
b) Quando São João Paulo II ensinou que se tem de afirmar “de modo definitivo” a impossibilidade de conferir a ordenação sacerdotal às mulheres, de nenhuma maneira estava a menosprezar as mulheres e a outorgar aos homens um poder supremo. São João Paulo II também afirmou outras coisas. Por exemplo, que quando falamos do poder sacerdotal «estamos na esfera da função e não na da dignidade e da santidade» (São João Paulo II, Christifideles laici, 51). Estas são palavras que ainda não acolhemos suficientemente. Também sustentou claramente que, não obstante somente o sacerdote presida à Eucaristia, as tarefas «não dão justificação à superioridade de uns sobre os outros» (São João Paulo II, Christifideles laici, nota 190; cfr. Congregação para a Doutrina da Fé, Declaração Inter Insigniores, VI). De igual modo, afirmou ainda que, sendo embora a função sacerdotal “hierárquica”, não deve contudo entender-se como uma forma de domínio, mas antes «se ordena integralmente à santidade dos membros de Cristo» (São João Paulo II, Mulieris dignitatem, 27). Se isto não for compreendido e não se tirarem as consequências práticas de tais distinções, será difícil aceitar que o sacerdócio esteja reservado apenas aos homens e não poderemos reconhecer os direitos das mulheres ou a necessidade de que participem, de diversas maneiras, na condução da Igreja.
c) Por outro lado, se quisermos ser rigorosos, reconheçamos que ainda não se desenvolveu exaustivamente uma doutrina clara e dotada de autoridade acerca de qual seja a natureza exacta de uma “declaração definitiva”. Não é uma definição dogmática, e apesar disso, deve ser acatada por todos. Ninguém pode contradizê-la publicamente, e apesar disso, pode ainda ser objecto de estudo, como é o caso da validade das ordenações na Comunhão anglicana.
Pergunta 5
a) O arrependimento é necessário para a validade da absolvição sacramental, e implica o propósito de não pecar. Todavia, aqui não há matemáticas, e devo lembrar mais uma vez que o confessionário não é um posto alfandegário. Não somos donos, mas sim humildes administradores dos Sacramentos que alimentam os fiéis, porque estes dons do Senhor, mais do que relíquias a serem guardadas, são auxílios do Espírito Santo para a vida das pessoas.
b) Há muitas maneiras de expressar o arrependimento. Frequentemente, em pessoas com a auto-estima muito ferida, declararem-se culpadas é uma tortura cruel, mas o próprio acto de se abeirarem da confissão é uma expressão simbólica de arrependimento e de busca da ajuda divina.
c) Quereria ainda recordar que «às vezes custa-nos muito dar lugar, na pastoral, ao amor incondicional de Deus» (Amoris laetitia, 311), mas há que aprender a fazê-lo. Na esteira de São João Paulo II, entendo que não devemos exigir dos fiéis propósitos de emenda demasiado precisos e seguros, que, no fundo, acabam por ser abstractos ou até ególatras, mas que mesmo a previsibilidade de uma nova queda «não prejudica a autenticidade do propósito» (São João Paulo II, Carta ao Card. William W. Baum e aos participantes do curso anual da Penitenciaria Apostólica, 22 de Março de 1996, 5).
d) Por último, deve ficar claro que todas as condições que habitualmente se apõem à confissão não são geralmente aplicáveis quando a pessoa se encontra em situação de agonia ou com capacidades mentais e psíquicas muito limitadas.
Queridos irmãos,
Creio que estas respostas poderão satisfazer as vossas perguntas.
Por favor, não vos esqueçais de rezar por mim. Assim o farei por vós.
Fraternalmente, Francisco.
Polski
Drodzy Bracia,
Piszę do Was w odpowiedzi na Wasz list z 10 lipca. Chcieliście zwrócić w nim moją uwagę na pewne wątpliwości, które Waszym zdaniem są w pewnym stopniu powiązane z procesem uruchomionym w związku ze zbliżającym się Synodem Biskupów poświęconym tematowi synodalności.
W związku z tym chciałbym podzielić się z Wami kilkoma bardzo ważnymi kwestiami. Bardzo zależało mi na tym, aby nadchodzący synod był procesem, w którym weźmie udział naprawdę znacząca część całego ludu Bożego.
W tej podróży, z pomocą i z natchnienia Ducha Świętego, mogliśmy zebrać „radość i nadziej[ę], smutek i trwog[ę] ludzi współczesnych, zwłaszcza ubogich i wszystkich cierpiących” i mogliśmy po raz kolejny przekonać się, że te radości, te nadzieje, ten smutek i trwoga „są też radością i nadzieją, smutkiem i trwogą uczniów Chrystusowych; i nie ma nic prawdziwie ludzkiego, co nie miałoby oddźwięku w ich sercu” (Gaudium et spes, 1).
Właśnie po to, by móc w pełni odpowiedzieć na to wszystko, w ramach tego procesu – który, co warto przypomnieć, potrwa do października 2024 roku – gromadzone są również pytania i konsultacje dotyczące struktury (uczestnictwa i komunii) oraz misji Kościoła w czasach, w których przyszło nam żyć.
Z wielką szczerością mówię Wam, że nie jest rzeczą dobrą obawiać się tych znaków zapytania i pytań. Pan Jezus, który przyobiecał Piotrowi i jego następcom niezawodną pomoc w trosce o święty lud Boży, pomoże nam, także dzięki temu Synodowi, pozostawać w ciągłym dialogu z mężczyznami i kobietami naszych czasów przy zachowaniu całkowitej wierności Świętej Ewangelii.
Jednakże, chociaż nie w każdym przypadku wydaje mi się rzeczą roztropną odpowiadać na pytania skierowane bezpośrednio do mnie (ponieważ niemożliwością byłoby odpowiedzieć na nie wszystkie), w tym przypadku uważam, że jest to wskazane ze względu na zbliżający się Synod.
W szczególności:
Pytanie 1
(a) Odpowiedź zależy od znaczenia, jakie nadamy słowu „reinterpretować”. Jeśli mamy na myśli „lepiej interpretować”, wówczas wyrażenie to jest poprawne. W tym sensie Sobór Watykański II stwierdził, że konieczne jest, aby praca egzegetów – dodaję [do tego] teologów – mogła pomóc „sądowi Kościoła nabywa[ć] dojrzałości” (Ekumeniczny Sobór Watykański II, Konstytucja dogmatyczna Dei Verbum, 12).
(b) Dlatego, chociaż prawdą jest, że Objawienie Boże jest niezmienne i zawsze wiążące, Kościół musi zachować pokorę i uznać, że nigdy nie wyczerpie jego niezgłębionego bogactwa i że powinien wzrastać w jego zrozumieniu.
(c) W konsekwencji [Kościół] dojrzewa również w rozumieniu tego, co sam potwierdził w swoim Magisterium.
(d) Zmiany kulturowe i nowe wyzwania historii nie zmieniają Objawienia, ale mogą pobudzić nas do lepszego wyjaśnienia niektórych aspektów jego nieprzebranego bogactwa, które zawsze kryje w sobie coś więcej.
(e) Jest kwestią nieuniknioną, że może to prowadzić do lepszego wyrażenia niektórych wcześniejszych wypowiedzi Magisterium, i w rzeczywistości tak się działo w historii.
(f) Z drugiej strony pewne jest, że Magisterium nie jest nadrzędne wobec Słowa Bożego, ale prawdą jest również, że zarówno teksty Pisma Świętego, jak i świadectwa Tradycji wymagają interpretacji, która pozwoli odróżnić ich odwieczną treść od uwarunkowań kulturowych. Jest to widoczne na przykład w tekstach biblijnych (takich jak Wj 21, 20-21) oraz w niektórych interwencjach magisterialnych, które tolerowały niewolnictwo (por. Mikołaj V, Bulla Dum Diversas, 1452). Nie jest to kwestia błaha, biorąc pod uwagę jej ścisły związek z odwieczną prawdą o niezbywalnej godności osoby ludzkiej. Teksty te wymagają interpretacji. To samo odnosi się do niektórych rozważań Nowego Testamentu na temat kobiet (1 Kor 11, 3-10; 1 Tm 2, 11-14) oraz do innych tekstów Pisma Świętego i świadectw Tradycji, których nie można dziś powtarzać w sposób materialny.
(g) Istotne jest, aby podkreślić, że nie może ulec zmianie to, co zostało objawione „dla zbawienia wszystkich narodów” (Ekumeniczny Sobór Watykański II, Konstytucja dogmatyczna Dei Verbum, 7). Dlatego Kościół musi stale dokonywać rozróżnienia między tym, co ma zasadnicze znaczenie dla zbawienia, a tym, co jest drugorzędne lub mniej bezpośrednio związane z tym celem. W tym względzie chciałbym przypomnieć słowa św. Tomasza z Akwinu: „im bardziej [w naszym rozumowaniu] schodzimy w szczegóły, tym bardziej jest ono zawodne” (Summa Theologiae I-II, q. 94, art. 4).
(h) Wreszcie pojedyncze sformułowanie jakiejś prawdy nigdy nie będzie właściwie zrozumiane, jeśli stoi w odosobnieniu, oderwane od bogatego i harmonijnego kontekstu całego Objawienia. „Hierarchia prawd” implikuje ponadto umieszczenie każdej z nich we właściwym powiązaniu z bardziej centralnymi prawdami i z całokształtem nauczania Kościoła. Ostatecznie może to prowadzić do różnych sposobów wyjaśniania tej samej doktryny, chociaż „[l]udziom śniącym o monolitycznej doktrynie, bronionej bez żadnych wyjątków przez wszystkich, może się to wydawać niedoskonałym rozpraszaniem. Ale prawdą jest, że tego rodzaju różnorodność pomaga w ukazywaniu i lepszym pogłębianiu różnych aspektów niewyczerpanego bogactwa Ewangelii” (Evangelii gaudium, 40). W każdą linię teologiczną wpisane jest pewne ryzyko, ale zarazem pewne możliwości.
Pytanie 2
(a) Kościół dysponuje bardzo jasną koncepcją małżeństwa: jest to wyłączny, trwały i nierozerwalny związek mężczyzny i kobiety, naturalnie otwarty na zrodzenie potomstwa. Kościół nazywa „małżeństwem” tylko taki związek. Inne formy związku realizują to jedynie „częściowo i analogicznie” (Amoris Laetitia, 292), dlatego też nie mogą być nazywane „małżeństwem” w ścisłym tego słowa znaczeniu.
(b) Nie jest to tylko kwestia nazewnictwa; rzeczywistość, którą nazywamy małżeństwem, cechuje się wyjątkową istotną konstytucją, która wymaga wyłącznej nazwy, niemającej zastosowania wobec innych rzeczywistości. Jest to z pewnością coś więcej niż zwykły „ideał”.
(c) To dlatego Kościół unika wszelkiego rodzaju obrzędów lub sakramentaliów, które mogłyby zaprzeczyć temu przekonaniu i sugerować, że coś, co małżeństwem nie jest, jest uznawane za małżeństwo.
(d) W kontaktach z ludźmi nie wolno nam jednak zatracić duszpasterskiej miłości, która powinna przenikać wszystkie nasze decyzje i postawy. Obrona obiektywnej prawdy nie jest jedynym wyrazem owej miłości, która składa się również z życzliwości, cierpliwości, zrozumienia, czułości i zachęty. Dlatego nie możemy stać się sędziami, którzy wyłącznie odmawiają, odrzucają, wykluczają.
(e) Roztropność duszpasterska musi zatem właściwie rozeznać, czy istnieją formy błogosławieństwa, o które prosi jedna lub więcej osób, które nie niosą ze sobą fałszywego wyobrażenia o małżeństwie. Gdy bowiem prosi się o błogosławieństwo, jest to prośba o pomoc od Boga, błaganie o umiejętność lepszego życia, ufność pokładana w Ojcu, który może pomóc nam żyć lepiej.
(f) Z drugiej strony, nawet jeśli istnieją sytuacje, których z obiektywnego punktu widzenia nie można moralnie zaakceptować, ta sama miłość duszpasterska wymaga, abyśmy nie traktowali jak „grzeszników” innych osób, których wina lub odpowiedzialność może być złagodzona przez różne czynniki wpływające na ich podmiotową poczytalność (por. św. Jan Paweł II, Reconciliatio et Paenitentia, 17).
(g) Decyzje, które mogą wpisywać się w roztropność duszpasterską w pewnych okolicznościach, nie muszą być przekształcane w normę. Innymi słowy, nie jest właściwe, aby diecezja, Konferencja Biskupów lub jakakolwiek inna struktura kościelna zatwierdzała w sposób stały i oficjalny procedury lub zasady dla każdego rodzaju sprawy, ponieważ wszystko, co „stanowi część rozeznania praktycznego w obliczu konkretnej sytuacji nie może być podnoszone do rangi normy”, gdyż „doprowadziłoby to do nieznośnej kazuistyki” (Amoris Laetitia, 304). Prawo kanoniczne nie powinno i nie może obejmować wszystkiego, a Konferencje Biskupów nie mogą udawać, że dokonują tego poprzez różne dokumenty i protokoły, ponieważ życie Kościoła toczy się wieloma kanałami wykraczającymi poza te normatywne.
Pytanie 3
(a) Choć słusznie uznajecie, że najwyższą i pełną władzę w Kościele sprawuje albo papież na mocy swego urzędu, albo kolegium biskupów wraz ze swą głową, Biskupem Rzymskim (por. Sobór Watykański II, Konstytucja dogmatyczna Lumen gentium, 22), niemniej jednak poprzez te dubia sami wyrażacie Waszą potrzebę uczestniczenia, swobodnego wyrażania opinii i współpracy, a tym samym domagacie się pewnej formy „synodalności” w sprawowaniu mojej posługi.
(b) Kościół jest „tajemnicą komunii misyjnej”, jednakże ta komunia nie jest jedynie uczuciowa bądź eteryczna, ale siłą rzeczy zakłada rzeczywiste uczestnictwo: nie tylko hierarchia, ale cały Lud Boży, na różne sposoby i na różnych poziomach, może zabrać głos i poczuć się częścią drogi Kościoła. W tym sensie możemy rzeczywiście powiedzieć, że synodalność, jako styl i dynamika, jest istotnym wymiarem życia Kościoła. Święty Jan Paweł II ujął to bardzo pięknie w Novo Millennio Ineunte.
(c) Czym innym jest sakralizacja lub narzucenie określonej metodologii synodalnej, która podoba się jednej grupie, aby uczynić ją normą i obowiązkowym kanałem dla wszystkich, ponieważ prowadziłoby to jedynie do „zamrożenia” drogi synodalnej, z pominięciem różnych cech różnych Kościołów partykularnych i różnorodnego bogactwa Kościoła powszechnego.
Pytanie 4
(a) „Kapłaństwo powszechne wiernych i kapłaństwo urzędowe lub hierarchiczne” „różnią się istotą” (Ekumeniczny Sobór Watykański II, Konstytucja dogmatyczna Lumen gentium, 10). Nie jest dobrym pomysłem dowodzenie istnienia różnicy w stopniu, która implikuje uznanie kapłaństwa powszechnego wiernych za coś „drugiej kategorii” lub posiadającego mniejszą wartość („niższy stopnień”). Obie formy kapłaństwa oświecają się wzajemnie i wspierają.
(b) Kiedy św. Jan Paweł II nauczał, że niemożność udzielania święceń kapłańskich kobietom musi być „uznana za ostateczn[ą]”, w żaden sposób nie poniżał kobiet i nie przyznawał najwyższej władzy mężczyznom. Jan Paweł II potwierdził również inne kwestie. Na przykład, że kiedy mówimy o władzy kapłańskiej, „mówimy tu o funkcji, nie zaś o godności i świętości” (św. Jan Paweł II, Christifideles Laici, 51). Są to słowa, których nie pojęliśmy w wystarczającym stopniu. Wyraźnie podkreślił również, że podczas gdy tylko kapłan przewodniczy Eucharystii, zadania „nie stanowi[ą] o wyższości jednych nad drugimi” (św. Jan Paweł II, Christifideles Laici, przyp. 190; por. Kongregacja Nauki Wiary, Deklaracja Inter Insigniores, V). Stwierdził również, że chociaż funkcja kapłańska jest „hierarchiczna”, nie należy jej rozumieć jako formy dominacji, ale że „całkowicie jest [ona] podporządkowana świętości członków Chrystusa”. (Św. Jan Paweł II, Mulieris Dignitatem, 27). Jeśli nie zostanie to zrozumiane i jeśli nie wyciągnie się praktycznych konsekwencji z tych rozróżnień, trudno będzie zaakceptować fakt, że kapłaństwo jest zarezerwowane tylko dla mężczyzn i nie będziemy w stanie uznać praw kobiet ani potrzeby ich udziału, na różne sposoby, w kierowaniu Kościołem.
(c) Z drugiej strony, w celu zachowania rygoru, powinniśmy uznać, że jasna i autorytatywna doktryna dotycząca dokładnej natury „ostatecznego orzeczenia” nie została jeszcze w pełni opracowana. Nie jest to definicja dogmatyczna, a jednak musi być przestrzegana przez wszystkich. Nikt nie może jej publicznie zaprzeczyć, a mimo to może być ona przedmiotem badań, jak ma to miejsce w przypadku ważności święceń we wspólnocie anglikańskiej.
Pytanie 5
(a) Skrucha jest konieczna dla ważności sakramentalnego rozgrzeszenia i obejmuje zamiar powstrzymania się od grzechu. Ale to nie matematyka i jeszcze raz muszę przypomnieć, że konfesjonał nie jest komorą celną. Nie jesteśmy panami, ale pokornymi szafarzami sakramentów, które karmią wiernych, ponieważ te dary Pana są narzędziami Ducha Świętego wspierającymi ludzkie życie, nie zaś relikwiami, których należy strzec.
(b) Istnieje wiele sposobów wyrażania skruchy. Często osoby z bardzo zranionym poczuciem własnej wartości postrzegają uznanie się za winnych za okrutną torturę, ale sam fakt przystąpienia do spowiedzi jest symbolicznym wyrazem skruchy i poszukiwania Bożej pomocy.
(c) Chciałbym również przypomnieć, że „[c]zasami wiele kosztuje nas zrobienie w duszpasterstwie miejsca na bezwarunkową miłość Boga” (Amoris Laetitia, 311), ale musimy się tego nauczyć. Za św. Janem Pawłem II twierdzę, że nie powinniśmy wymagać od wiernych zbyt precyzyjnych i pewnych celów zmiany, które ostatecznie stają się abstrakcyjne lub nawet egomaniakalne, ale nawet przewidywalność nowego upadku „nie umniejsza autentyczności intencji” (św. Jan Paweł II, List do kardynała Williama W. Bauma i uczestników dorocznego kursu Penitencjarii Apostolskiej, 22 marca 1996 r., 5).
(d) Wreszcie powinno być jasne, że wszystkie warunki zwykle związane ze spowiedzią nie znajdują zastosowania, gdy dana osoba znajduje się w stanie agonii lub gdy jej sprawność umysłowa i psychiczna jest bardzo ograniczona.
Drodzy Bracia,
Wierzę, że te odpowiedzi pozwolą rozwiać Wasze wątpliwości.
Nie zapominajcie o modlitwie za mnie. Ja modlę się za Was.
Z braterskimi pozdrowieniami, Franciszek
