Ecco la risposta del papa ai Dubis

Marco Tosatti

Sono nato a Genova; ho vissuto a Torino, Genova e – ormai da molti anni – a Roma. Ho sempre voluto fare il giornalista, mi hanno convinto sin da piccolo che si trattasse di una professione nobile e importante. Ho “coperto” molti campi: cronaca, sindacale, parlamentare, educazione e scuola, diplomazia. Dal 1981 mi occupo in maniera continuativa di religione, e vivendo a Roma, in Italia, e in Occidente soprattutto di Vaticano.