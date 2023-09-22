Ucraina? Uomo che affoga, può uccidere i soccorritori. Andrzej Duda.

Marco Tosatti

Cari amici e nemici di Stilum Curiae, dalla cortesia di Umberto Pascali, che ringraziamo di cuore, offriamo alla vostra attenzione questo breve articolo su Ucraina e Polonia. Buona lettura e condivisione.

“L’ucraina e’ come un uomo che affoga. Può uccidere i soccorritori”, dice il presidente polacco. Si spaccano le relazioni tra i due paesi.
Il dumping del grano ucraino (favorito da Bruxelles) distrugge l’agricoltura europea.

Il presidente polacco Andrzej Duda ha csncellato  il previsto incontro con il leader ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky alle Nazioni Unite di New York, dato che le relazioni tra i due Paesi confinanti sono diventate sempre più tese per la questione del grano.
L’incontro tra i due presidenti era previsto durante la 78esima sessione dell’Assemblea Generale delle Nazioni Unite a New York, ma il presidente Duda ha annullato l’incontro, sostenendo che c’era un conflitto di programmazione e che si sarebbero potuti incontrare in un altro momento, ha riferito Rzeczpospolita.
Tuttavia, l’apparente rifiuto di Zelensky arriva nel contesto di una crescente battaglia commerciale sui prodotti agricoli, in seguito alla decisione della scorsa settimana della Commissione europea di non estendere le restrizioni sul grano e altri prodotti ucraini.
Temendo di vedere i propri agricoltori sottoquotati da prezzi alimentari più bassi, Ungheria, Polonia e Slovacchia hanno dichiarato di voler mantenere le proprie restrizioni sulle importazioni, con Varsavia che ha lasciato intendere che cercherà di mantenere le barriere a tempo indeterminato.
L’Ucraina, in risposta, ha dichiarato che presenterà un reclamo all’Organizzazione Mondiale del Commercio (OMC) contro la Polonia e chiederà un arbitrato se il suo vicino imporrà restrizioni alle sue esportazioni agricole.
In risposta alla controversia, il presidente Duda ha dichiarato all’agenzia di stampa polacca, a margine dell’assemblea delle Nazioni Unite, che sebbene la Polonia voglia aiutare l’Ucraina contro la Russia, Varsavia non affonderà la propria economia in questo processo, descrivendo l’Ucraina come un “uomo che sta annegando”.
“Chiunque abbia mai partecipato al salvataggio di una persona che sta annegando sa che un uomo che sta annegando è estremamente pericoloso; che può tirare in profondità. Ha una forza incredibile dovuta alla paura personale, all’influenza dell’adrenalina e può semplicemente affogare il soccorritore”, ha detto.
“È un po’ come la situazione tra Polonia e Ucraina. L’Ucraina è sotto attacco russo, senza dubbio in una situazione molto difficile, si aggrappa a tutto il possibile. Si può biasimarla per questo?
“Bisogna agire per difendersi dal fare del male a chi sta annegando? Certo, dobbiamo agire in modo da difenderci dal danneggiamento di noi stessi, perché se l’uomo che sta annegando ci danneggia e ci annega, non riceverà aiuto. Quindi dobbiamo curare i nostri interessi e lo faremo in modo efficace e deciso”.
Duda ha aggiunto in un’intervista a Bloomberg: “Non possiamo permettere che il grano ucraino venga venduto sul mercato polacco senza alcun controllo. Abbiamo anche i nostri cittadini, dobbiamo occuparci dei loro interessi… È un peccato che i nostri vicini ucraini non vogliano capirlo”.
Polish President Andrzej Duda reportedly cancelled a planned meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky at the United Nations in New York as relations between the two neighbouring countries have grown increasingly tense over the issue of grain.

A meeting between the two presidents was scheduled to take place during the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York City, yet, President Duda called off the meeting, claiming that there was a scheduling conflict and that they may meet at another time, Rzeczpospolita reported.

However, the apparent snub of Zelensky comes amid a growing trade battle over agricultural products following the decision last week by the European Commission to not extend restrictions on Ukrainian grain and other produce. With fears of having their own farmers undercut by cheaper food prices, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia said that they intend to maintain their own restrictions on imports, with Warsaw hinting they will seek to keep up barriers indefinitely.

Ukraine, in response, has said that it will make a complaint to the World Trade Organization (WTO) against Poland and seek arbitration if its neighbour imposes restrictions on its agricultural exports.

Responding to the dispute, President Duda told the Polish Press Agency on the sidelines of the U.N. assembly that although Poland wants to help Ukraine against Russia, Warsaw will not sink its own economy in the process, describing Ukraine as a “drowning man”.

“Everyone who has ever participated in saving a drowning person knows that a drowning man is extremely dangerous; that he can pull deep. It has unbelievable strength due to personal fear, the influence of adrenaline and can simply drown the rescuer,” he said.

“It’s a bit like the situation between Poland and Ukraine. Ukraine is under Russian attack, no doubt in a very difficult situation, grasps everything possible. Can you blame her for that?

“Do you have to act to defend yourself against harming the drowning person? Of course, we must act in such a way as to defend ourselves against harming us, because if the drowning man leads to damage and drowns us, he will not get help. So we have to look after our interests and we will do it effectively and decisively.”

Duda added in an interview with Bloomberg: “We cannot allow Ukrainian grain to be sold on the Polish market without any control. We also have our own citizens, we have to care for their interest… It’s a pity our Ukrainian neighbors don’t want to understand that”.

