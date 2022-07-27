Martian Observer: Is It Better to Have a Vegan Pope or a Heretic Pope? We Have Both

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and foes of Stilum Curiae, the Martian Observer, after hearing the news that Francis told young people to eat less meat in order to help save the environment, has sent us his thoughts about this message…enjoy your reading.

§§§

From the Martian Observer.

Dear Tosatti, this morning I was having breakfast (eating a hamburger, to celebrate the occasion of reading Bergoglio’s interview reported above) with an earthly colleague who was telling me that he is more worried about having a heretic pope than having a vegan pope. But then he admitted that actually you earthlings have both. … But let’s continue making a comment on the little nugget reported above, Bergoglio’s exhortation to young people not to eat meat. I would like to make a “technical” comment, not a doctrinal one (because by now we all know that when it comes to Bergoglio it’s useless to make comments about his doctrine). A technical comment that shows ignorance of the subject dealt with on which he chooses to give moral lessons.

The FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization, a branch of the UN, whose mission is to fight hunger in the world), talking about meat, has explained that the only things that damage the environment are farms that keep animals indoors, therefore using antibiotics and increasing the risk of the spread of zoonoses (that is, diseases that are transmittable from animals to human beings). If instead animals like cows and sheep are kept in open spaces, this causes many positive effects for the environment, because when they eat (thereby transforming plants into milk and meat) they actually improve the soil by fertilizing and trampling it, thereby allowing water to penetrate the soil better and cause improved plant growth.

Nor is it true that the number of animals has grown to satisfy our ravenous appetites. Over the course of history, the number of animals that populate the earth has not changed, it’s just that wild animals have been replaced with domestic ones (following what is written in the book of Genesis). And also swamps and jungles have been replaced with gardens and orchards. Again, following what is written in the book of Genesis. A book that apparently Bergoglio is not familiar with.

What actually causes damage to the environment is the “meat-like” product that is created in factories and designed for vegans and vegetarians, because its production consumes a great deal of energy and uses fungicides, antibiotics, and an enormous number of artificial additives.

Why then did Bergoglio attack eating meat so hard? And in a way that is so easily refutable?

Is it only because inviting young people not to eat meat weakens human beings, whom he seems not to love so much? Not eating meat reduces people’s iron levels and increases their stress and fatigue because they lose their energy. No, I don’t think he is so merciful. There is some underlying motive. What is it?

The underlying motive is his love for Argentina, his beloved homeland. With this dietary-gastronomic-environmentalist exhortation, Bergoglio is boycotting Argentina, one of the largest producers and exporters of high-quality beef in the world. The Argentine government publicizes and promotes the acquisition of Argentine meat, explaining that it is very low in fat, rich in protein and vitamins, iron, zinc, phosphorus, and selenium. It is a true treasure-trove of vitamins, which makes Argentine meat a key element in a perfect, complete, and balanced diet. Argentina produces the finest breeds of steers in the world (Aberdeen, Angus, Hereford) by raising them in the immense spaces of the Pampas, naturally fed and only in contact with gauchos on horseback.

Which only goes to show that the Merciful One carries out the works of mercy just like this: damaging everything he touches, despising what he does not understand and know, and instead supporting utopian errors. Perhaps my earthly friend who was saying this morning that he is more afraid of a heretical pope than a vegan pope has a point.

§§§

