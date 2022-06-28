Msgr. X: Priests Speak Freely about the Pope. An Anthology You Don’t Want to Miss.

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and foes of Stilum Curiae, Msgr. X recently participated in a formation and reflection meeting. During moments of relaxation, the particpants chatted and joked around. This short anthology of quotes emerged, which you absolutely don’t want to miss. Enjoy your reading…

§§§

Dear Tosatti, would you please give me some space to print a series of quotations and considerations, some serious, others ironic but respectful (when it is possible to be so) about Francis? These are quips made by priests during a weekend conference that was half for rest and recreation and half for spiritual formation. So we are talking about “priestly jokes” and should be interpreted as such. Thank you. – Msgr. X

– The first one is from a priest from Bergamo: “Francis wants our good! Attention then, let’s defend it, let’s not have it be taken away…”

-The second from a priest from Piacenza: “Francis wants to tear down walls and construct bridges. I agree. But they are drawbridges, under water, like the Visconti castle in Piazza Cittadella in Piacenza…”

-The third from a priest from Bologna: “Sorbole…(Local exclamation, N.d.T.). I too am convinced that Francis has a clean conscience, Very clean I would say. In fact it does not seem that he has ever used it…”

-The fourth from a priest from Tuscany (I think Siena): “Hovvia…(“Come”…tuscanian aspirate it) it is obvious that Francis is a positive symbol for the modern world. Even in hell Beelzebub is a positive hero.”

-The fifth from a young priest from Puglia: “Francis talks about everything, makes statements, contradicts himself. But in the end it seems he really loves to talk skillfully about “nothing.” Which is the one thing about which he knows everything and has understood everything.”

-The sixth, from an older priest also from Puglia: “What I would pay if we were at a masquerade ball with Francis, where everyone takes off their mask and then we see who they really are…”

-The seventh from a French priest, very Cartesian: “This is the reality of the present church. We Catholics who are linked to the Tradition, who are convinced about absolute Truth, we are surrounded by progressive heretics who refute it and continually change it. At times it seems to me that it is like an imaginary man who has a clock that tells the exact time, when all the other people around him have broken clocks that tell the time wrong. But what good is it to him to have the right time, and to know exactly what time it is, if everyone else is following the wrong time using broken clocks?””

-The eighth from a wise Argentine priest: “the error generated by Francis lies in referring to “reality” and trying to resolve its consequences (as in Amoris Laetitia) without being worried about investigating the causes of “reality.”

-The ninth, again from a French priest: “We are swimming against the current in dirty, filthy waters.”

-The tenth (I don’t remember who is was): “Since 2013 what matters is the facts. Especially the facts that did NOT happen…but…”

§§§

