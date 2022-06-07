The Pope Is Going to Resign and Live at Saint John Lateran? Well…I’ll Believe It When I See It.

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and foes of Stilum Curiae, chatting with a group of cardinals during a coffee break at a meeting for the presentation of Apostolic Constitution, the reigning Pontiff let slip that in the immediate future there would be new names at the top of the Congregations; and indeed several dicastery heads have for some time now passed the limit of turning 75. But then rumors began to spread about the possibility of Pope Bergoglio’s resignation, even among the people who are closest to him; and there are even those who have already identified that his residence after this sensational gesture will be Saint John Lateran (after all, he’s the Bishop of Rome, right?). Naturally, the fuel for all these fires (which are made of straw, in my opinion) is the physical condition of the pontiff; in actuality he can barely stand up now without help, and he does not want to undergo an operation out of fear of the consequences of undergoing total anasthesia, which in people of advanced age can be quite serious in terms of the brain. It seems opportune to me, after these reflections, to share with you a thought from Luis Badilla of Il Sismografo. Will he resign? While another pope is still living? Perhaps. But I take the approach of Saint Thomas the Apostle: I will believe it when I see it with my own eyes.

***

The promulgation of “Praedicate Evangelium” on Sunday [June 5], the wait for the appointments of high levels of leadership in the new organization chart of the Roman Curia, and the health condition of the Holy Father recently have all become ideal ingredients for the media to serve up the tantalizing dish of the Pope’s imminent resignation. In order to make this supposed news even more plausible, they even brought it out on the very day on which in 2009 Benedict XVI left his pallium on the shrine that houses the body of the Pope of the “great refusal,” Celestine V.

All very interesting, but there is not much there in terms of substance. It does not appear that, at present, there a single reason to think about the resignation of Pope Francis; a resignation that obviously cannot be discarded in theory, particularly for reasons of health, but right at this moment it is completely non-existent as a possibility. “Being forced to use a wheelchair is not enough to anticipate a resignation by the Pope,” several authoritative sources have told us.

Furthermore, Pope Bergoglio himself has never even remotely had the idea of resigning, and he would certainly do so only in the case of a severe debilitating illness. He himself said to the Argentine journalist Nelson Castro that he foresees that he will die in the Vatican as Pope. It is “too imaginative, almost funny,” to think that the Pope would call all of his cardinals to the Vatican (and there would be about 200 present) for a Consistory of great significance, but that then – while the cardinals are exchanging opinions in the Vatican – he would go to L’Aquila to announce his resignation.

The resignation of all the popes has always been, and in particular in the last few centuries, a nebulous, itinerant, undulating matter. But these hypotheses never came true.

The one time it actually happened in recent centuries – the resignation of Joseph Ratzinger – nobody ever imagined or anticipated it, ever.

The only whisper or hint of an alarm in the case of Benedict XVI was raised because of the delay with which the Apostolic Camera dealt with the question of the printing of the first pages and cover of the new Annuario Pontificio in 2013, bearing the papal coat of arms, but these doubts were all very fragile.

(Luis Badilla)

§§§

Tag: dimissioni, papa



Categoria: Generale