Viganò on Gene Serum. Response of Dr. Citro to Dr. Spaeder.

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, we receive and gladly publish this text by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, published on the Church Militant website. Below you will find the second response of Dr. Massimo Citro to the statements of Dr. Spaeder. As you may recall Stilum Curiae has already dealt with this issue, here and here. Enjoy reading .

§§§

A consideration

on my Letter to the President of the USCCB and to the CDF

about the experimental gene serum

A

s was foreseeable, my open Letter to the President of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and to the Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (here) about the moral liceity, effectiveness, and dangerous nature of the experimental gene serums which are supposedly vaccines against Covid received no response: this shows that the question I have raised is not considered relevant by either the American Episcopate or the former Holy Office; or perhaps that – precisely because of its importance – it has been decided to ignore it, following the official narrative embraced by the Vatican.

The multiple Vatican endorsements of the criminal mass vaccine campaign confirm the full adherence of the Hierarchy to the globalist vulgate, without taking even the slightest account of the serious critiques of the so-called vaccines, both in terms of their production as well as their demonstrated ineffectiveness, the weakness of the immune system that they induce, and finally the serious side effects they entail.

Prelates who betray their mandate, who are almost always just as corrupt in doctrine as they are in morals, have occupied the Church of Christ in order to transform Her into a state church, a zealous servant of the New World Order and apostate in its faith. What was an infiltration up until a few decades ago has been transformed into a true and proper invasion in all of the Roman Dicasteries and in the peripheral organs of the Holy See. The Pontifical Academy for Life is no exception. It has become an organ of neo-malthusianism even to the point of declaring that subjecting oneself to inoculation with the experimental drug is an act of love and a moral duty, incontrovertibly denying not only the evidence of the facts but also the existence of a global plan that has deliberately caused this psycho-pandemic in order to bring about a ruthless reduction of the world population – especially the elderly – and impose forms of control and restriction of the natural rights of citizens. Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, after having displayed a collectivist mentality worthy of the worst communist dictatorships (here), denies that there is a “conspiracy” (here) just as the United Nations’ “Agenda 2030” – that is, the “Great Reset” of the World Economic Forum – is explicitly mentioned by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen (here). Access to the Vatican and the offices of the Roman Curia is now forbidden to employees and anyone who does not have the “super green pass”: Cardinals and Prelates who are healthy or who have recovered from Covid are not permitted to carry out their duties in the Roman Dicasteries, and unvaccinated employees are left at home without any salary. As a practical example of inclusivity and mercy, the Bergoglian “pontificate” repudiates itself.

If it is not surprising that the deep church is totally subservient to the deep state, nor that Bergoglio wants to put himself forward as a candidate for the presidency of the Religion of Humanity that the New World Order intends to establish, on the other hand we see that the pandemic represents only one aspect of the complex network of complicity between the globalist oligarchy, the financial power of the pharmaceutical companies, international institutions, and national governments all over the world. We find confirmation of this in the Argentine’s confidential meetings with the CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, denounced by Edward Pentin at the National Catholic Register (here) and by Jules Gomes at Church Militant (here), in which there also emerges the substantial funding – to the tune of 1.6 billion dollars per year since 2014 – that the communist dictatorship of Beijing is said to have paid to the disastrous Vatican coffers as payment for the Holy See’s silence about the persecution of Catholics of the clandestine Church in China, whose martyrs have been betrayed and ruthlessly ignored by the very people who should instead be defending them and denouncing the violations of their human rights.

These joint interests are much broader and also involve other characters: time will do justice to the complicity of the Bergoglian church with the protagonists of the global coup that is currently underway, and, along with the masks that have been imposed on the population, time will also make the masks fall from those who have disguised themselves as saviors of humanity while in fact they sought to subjugate the peoples of the world and exterminate citizens or make them chronically ill.

Anyone who is not blinded by prejudice or discredited by macroscopic conflicts of interest has now understood that the moral evaluation of the experimental gene serum cannot and should not be limited to an analysis of its individual elements, but must also extend to the overall picture, which alone can show the relation between the emergency pandemic, the vaccine campaign, the boycott of available treatments, the imposition of the “green pass,” and the destruction of the social and economic fabric of many nations. Looking at the gene serum as if it were a real vaccine that prevents a serious illness is useless, because its effectiveness in preventing contagion is zero, and Covid is not a fatal disease if treated promptly. The news of the falsification of official data regarding deaths as a result of Covid by health institutions is accompanied by the inefficiency of the VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) in reporting adverse cases, to which is added the passive supervision of the European health system, in violation of the regulations in force for experimental drugs.

Someone maintained that my intervention on this topic was a sort of “invasion of the field [of medicine]” by a Bishop, especially because of the scientific topics that I addressed. And in order to teach me not to meddle in specialized issues, a paper was published by Doctor Gwyneth A. Spaeder (here) which was intended to refute my arguments. The affair was so badly orchestrated, with such bias, that it ended up bringing to light Dr. Spaeder’s conflicts of interest. Doctor Massimo Citro Della Riva wanted to intervene in my defense, responding point-by-point, backing up his answers with hundreds of authoritative sources and unequivocal proofs (here). Dr. Spaeder’s second paper in reply to Dr. Citro (here) did not present any valid element to even minimally rebut Dr. Citro’s statements. Dr. Citro now sets forth a conclusion to the dispute with a new irreproachable letter.

With the courtesy and refinement that always distinguish him, Dr. Citro has demonstrated the groundlessness of what Dr. Spaeder has affirmed, in particular by highlighting the conflict of interest that involves doctors, pharmaceutical companies, scientific publications, drug agencies, university bodies, and public institutions. But according to some, pointing out the evidence of a malicious intention in the management of the pandemic is an indication of psychiatric disturbance or diabolical possession: which says a lot about the professionalism of certain journalism outlets and the decline of certain news agencies (here).

Having taken note of the scandalous apostasy of the Hierarchy on the one hand and the criminal plan of the globalist oligarchy on the other, one then understands why Bergoglio and his court are necessary supporters of the coup in progress. The corruption of the pharmaceutical industry, although it is well known, is deliberately ignored, because BigPharma is one of the principal allies of the elite in the pursuit of the Great Reset. The Bergoglian church is also a supporter of the New World Order, and the crimes committed under the pretext of the pandemic are culpably silenced by Berogoglio because he hopes to gain political advantage. This coup will be thwarted, and along with it the sect of heretics and corrupt men that now occupies the Vatican will inexorably collapse.

But in order for the truth to triumph and the guilty to be condemned, it is necessary to open our eyes, recognizing the crisis of authority both at the political and religious levels: both of these, having denied their origin in God the Creator, Lord, and Redeemer, have lost their legitimacy, and as a result they have also lost the obligation on the part of citizens and the faithful to obey them. Let us pray therefore that both civil and ecclesiastical rulers may understand that only by returning to God and His Law will they be able to merit the respect that today it is a duty to deny them. And may the Lord protect and give courage to those who oppose the kingdom of Satan on earth.

+ Carlo Maria Viganò, Archbishop

27 January 2022

S. Joannis Chrysostomi Episcopi et Confessoris et Ecclesiae Doctoris

§§§

SECOND REPLY TO DR. SPAEDER

Dear Dr. Spaeder,

Thank you for your reply. I have the highest esteem for you and for the world-famous institution from which you graduated, so I am sure that you will not be able to deny that coronaviruses cause a brief and poor antibody response (they may not even respond, sometimes), which do not allow the creation of effective vaccines against single-chain RNA viruses for which failed attempts have been made in which the grave and frequent risks (ADE, first of all) are superior to the benefits, that with these types of virus you can never achieve the so-called herd immunity, and that you should not vaccinate during the period of an epidemic, especially with these families of viruses, in order not to favor the mutations which flee from the vaccine, as well as ADE and vaccine-resistance.

Our common scientific preparation must make us recognize that these are gene-based vaccines and, as such, are subject to the regulations of GMO drugs. This must be made clear to the public, just as it must be made clear that, although they have obtained conditional authorization, they do not de facto lose the characteristic of experimentation, since there are not yet sufficient data to establish their efficacy and safety. These molecules are already used in various oncological and lung diseases, such as cystic fibrosis and so on, but it is the first time ever that they are being used as vaccines. Personally, I think that all compulsory vaccines, including vaccines used on children, in the military, and those imposed for work reasons, constitute a violation of the ethical codes of individual freedom.

We come to what you call the crux of our disagreement, the way we assign value to medical research and publications. As an independent researcher, I usually study mainly serious publications in serious journals, selecting studies not polluted by partisan sponsorships or conflicts of interest. There is a need to be very cautious and attentive, because self-referential or partisan studies, which today, as you well know, unfortunately constitute the majority, lack credibility. I remind you of the “Lancet-Gate” scandal: On May 22, 2020, two of the most prestigious scientific journals, The Lancet and The New England Journal of Medicine, two studies that claimed to have analyzed more than 96,000 records of COVID-19 patients from more than 600 hospitals in the world to prove that hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin are not only useless but even dangerous. The studies were withdrawn two weeks later because they were phoney, completely invented (the obvious purpose was to withdraw hydroxychloroquine [from consideration] as an excellent drug during the first phase of infection), as even the directors of the two journals admitted. Richard Horton himself (editor of The Lancet) had acknowledged in 2015 that “half of the scientific literature could be false,” while the well-known epidemiologist John Ioannidis already argued in 2005: “most of the published studies are false and many experiments are not replicable.” So, we must be very careful not to fall into the trap of “it is valid since it is published in an authoritative magazine.” I am also in favor of rigorous and intellectually serious scientific investigation, and that is why I only consider works that bear the words “no financing, no conflicts of interest.”

For example, with regard to spike prefusion (which I also talk about in my book Apocalisse [Apocalypse] in the process of publication), you cite the article by the esteemed cardiologist Glen Pyle (COVID-19 Vaccines and Spike Proteins – COVID-19 Resources Canada (covid19resources.ca), which criticizes numerous studies from which, through pseudoviruses, it is clear that the spike alone is able to seriously damage the endothelium causing the deadly damage that we know. Pyle argues that the vaccinal spike does not go into the circulation and therefore cannot damage the endothelium, since “the vaccine remains largely contained near the injection site” and he states this based on the Ols study (Route of Vaccine Administration Alters Antigen Trafficking but Not Innate or Adaptive Immunity) Cell Rep. 30(12): 3964-71. 2020) which, however, does not refer to SARS-CoV-2 but to HIV-1, and he limits himself to arguing that “the intradermal administration of an mRNA vaccine (there is no mention of the vaccine for SARS-CoV-2) led to a more efficient activation of antigen-presenting cells at the injection site than intramuscular vaccination and was accompanied by transiently higher levels of vaccine-specific T cell responses and antibody concentrations.” This does not mean that the spike does not go into the circulation. In addition, the Ols study is funded by the NIH (historical partner of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation) and by IAVI, in turn funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation: conflicts of interest. Pyle reiterates that no significant amount of vaccine enters the circulation, since the EMA has established this. But what scientific credibility can an entitity that is 84% funded by the pharmaceutical industry have? Pyle claims that this would happen thanks to the conformational change due to prefusion, and he does so by citing the article by Cross (The tiny tweak behind COVID-19 vaccines. Chem Eng News. 98(38)) which reports the claims of the two inventors of prefusion, but note that Barney S. Graham and Jason McLellan work with NIH, NIAID and Moderna and are entirely biased. There is no credible scientific validity in these claims. According to Pyle, the spike thus engineered would not be able to make the shape change necessary to bind effectively to cells and cites Corbett’s study (SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine design enabled by prototype pathogen preparedness). Nature. 586(7830): 567-571. 2020) in which several different authors, including Graham himself, are inventors who have made patent applications for spike prefusion and for a vaccine for SARS-CoV-2: conflicts of interest. In the end, Pyle quotes verbatim that “in addition to designing the spike protein so that it cannot be fully activated, the protein is labeled with an extra piece still called transmembrane” and is based on Polack’s well-known study (Safety and Efficacy of the BNT162b2 mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine) regarding the efficacy and safety of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, a study funded by Pfizer and BioNTech: zero credibility!

You will know that Derek Lowe has also tried to argue that the vaccine is drained from lymph and not from blood, but unfortunately Lowe has conflicts of interest with the pharmaceutical industry, having worked for Bayer, Vertex, Schering-Plough and Novartis, and is a columnist for the Royal Society of Chemistry, whose “editorial policies meet the guidelines established by major funders,” including Wellcome, Research England, NIH, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, HHMI, UKRI and the European Commission.” There is no evidence that spike vaccines do not go into circulation and produce damage, so how can it be said with certainty that the spike produced is harmless and that the contrary thesis is unfounded? In contrast, Charles Hoffe states that only 25% of the vaccine remains at the injection site, while the other 75% reaches the circulation via the lymphatic system, damages the endothelium and increases coagulation (increase in the D-dimer) in more than 60% of patients. Hoffe has been harshly attacked, including by a study done by Imperial College London, repeatedly funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which has continually produced erroneous models of the epidemic. There is no evidence that the spike does not go into circulation, indeed, on the contrary, it has been seen that the spike vaccine circulates and is even conveyed by exosomes (Bansal S et al, Cutting Edge: Circulating Exosomes with COVID Spike Protein Are Induced by BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) Vaccination prior to Development of Antibodies: A Novel Mechanism for Immune Activation by mRNA Vaccines. J Immunol. 2021; 207(10):2405-10). In addition, C-terminal truncated and soluble spike variants spill into the lymphatic and blood circulation and tend to escape HLA (immune evasion syndrome) causing “serious side effects when they bind to endothelial cells that express ACE-2 in blood vessels: vaccine-induced COVID-19 mimicry syndrome” (Kowarz, E. et al., “Vaccine-Induced Covid-19 Mimicry” Syndrome: Splice reactions within the SARS-CoV-2 Spike open reading frame result in Spike protein variants that may cause thromboembolic events in patients immunized with vector-based vaccines. doi:10.21203/rs.3.rs-558954/v1). Similar incompletely translated proteins enter the lymphatic and blood circulation and are picked up by different receptors (which, over time, are increasing) also in the brain tissue (neuropilin-1 above all) being able to damage the vessels and the nervous system (Bolgan, L., COVID-19 – the vaccine, in www.studiesalute.it). Truncated spikes can arrive in vivo to 26% of all those produced (D’Alessandro A, High rate of SARS-CoV-2 nonsense spike genomes coding for prematurely truncated proteins. arXiv:2105.10074[q-bio. GN]). Spike vaccines circulate in our body, so much so that “mRNA vaccines cause inflammation of the endothelium (endothelitis) and infiltration of T lymphocytes into the cardiac muscle” (Gundry S, Observational Findings of PULS Cardiac Test Findings for Inflammatory Markers in Patients Receiving mRNA Vaccines. Circulation, 2021; 144: A10712). Thus spike vaccines are responsible for serious vaccine damage and adverse reactions, including the death of many of those who have been vaccinated. The danger of these vaccines is beyond question.

Sorry to contradict you, but it is not at all true that these vaccines prevent hospitalization and death, there is no evidence that they have saved lives, on the other hand they have killed many. Since this infection is treatable, it does not require vaccines as long as it is treated immediately and well. It is not so extraordinary that I have avoided hospitalization for my patients; I am only a doctor, not a specialist. I treat them in the way I have learned from literature and experience, and hundreds of doctors in Italy and in other European nations have done the same as me, and with even better results than me. COVID-19 does not evolve into the severe form if it is treated immediately and well, within the first 48 hours. It is Medicine based on Evidence. People heal; this is a piece of factual data. The tens of thousands of deaths or serious injuries among those who have undergone these serums are also evidence. Above all among young people. The ineffectiveness of the vaccine is demonstrated by the epidemic itself, which is more ferocious than last year when the vaccines were not present. The regime’s propaganda has made the president of France say that the unvaccinated minority of about seven million people in a nation where more than 90% of the people are vaccinatedis the cause of the large number of infected people, about 300,000 per day. But, if mathematics is not an opinion, if it were only the unvaccinated who infect then the infection would have run out in less than a month. Instead, it is the vaccinated themselves who become infected and infect others. Quasispeciescan also be induced by traditional vaccines (attenuated viruses), but in those used against SARS-CoV-2, engineered starting from a unique sequence for the spike, these variants are even more frequent, making vaccine effectiveness critical and favoring reinfections (Bolgan L., COVID-19 – the vaccine,in www.studiesalute.it).

Dear doctor, we are doctors; ours is a sacred role, and it has been so since ancient times, from Asclepios onwards. We must treat, reassure, and protect our patients and we must do so both in science and in conscience, without following the protocols written by the industry. If we are on the side of the patients, we cannot stand with the industry, since the pharmaceutical industry does not want the good of others and certainly is not a sacred profession as that of the doctor must be.

Probably, each of us will remain in our positions. I am not interested in convincing anyone or inundermining the powerful financial oligarchic system that now rules everywhere. You will see that even this answer of mine will be accompanied by articles by some journalist who, not being able to argue about the contents, will invent nonsense concerning my person, confirming that they do not know how to make information but only propaganda.

Dear Dr. Spaeder, it has been a pleasure to discuss this issue with you and I wish you all the best.

With esteem,

Massimo Citro, M.D. Turin, 21 January 2022

§§§

SE PENSATE CHE STILUM CURIAE SIA UTILE SE PENSATE CHE SENZA STILUM CURIAE L’INFORMAZIONE NON SAREBBE LA STESSA AIUTATE STILUM CURIAE! * Chi desidera sostenere il lavoro di libera informazione, e di libera discussione e confronto costituito da Stilum Curiae, può farlo con una donazione su questo conto, intestato al sottoscritto: IBAN: IT24J0200805205000400690898 * Oppure su PayPal, marco tosatti * La causale può essere: Donazione Stilum Curiae

Condividi i miei articoli:



Tag: cito, spaeder, vigano



Categoria: Generale