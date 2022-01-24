Who Wants to Throw Mud on Pope Benedict XVI?

Marco Tosatti

Dear readers of Stilum Curiae, I bring to your attention this brief article published by Don Francesco D’Erasmo, whom you know well, an article that is short but passionate, an expression of affection, esteem, and fidelity, in defense of Joseph Ratzinger, Benedict XVI. Enjoy your reading and meditation.

§§§

“The Lord told us that the Church would constantly be suffering, in different ways, until the end of the world. The important thing is that the message, the response of Fatima, in substance is not directed to particular devotions, but precisely to the fundamental response, that is, to ongoing conversion, penance, prayer, and the three theological virtues: faith, hope and charity. Thus we see here the true, fundamental response which the Church must give – which we, every one of us, must give in this situation. As for the new things which we can find in this message today, there is also the fact that attacks on the Pope and the Church come not only from without, but the sufferings of the Church come precisely from within the Church, from the sin existing within the Church. This too is something that we have always known, but today we are seeing it in a really terrifying way: that the greatest persecution of the Church comes not from her enemies without, but arises from sin within the Church, and that the Church thus has a deep need to relearn penance, to accept purification, to learn forgiveness on the one hand, but also the need for justice. Forgiveness does not replace justice. In a word, we need to relearn precisely this essential: conversion, prayer, penance and the theological virtues. This is our response, we are realists in expecting that evil always attacks, attacks from within and without, yet that the forces of good are also ever present and that, in the end, the Lord is more powerful than evil and Our Lady is for us the visible, motherly guarantee of God’s goodness, which is always the last word in history.”

– Benedict XVI, Interview With Journalists During His Flight to Portugal, 11 May 2010

Until recently, the video of this interview was found easily on the Holy See website and various other places on the internet. Who knows why there is now only a shortened link (https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=BfIUVzpGZ_s), in a shot in which only the Pope’s face can be seen, while in other videos other faces were also seen, and their reactions to his words.

The enemies of the Church who persecute her from within are also those who now, without shame, strike the Pope in order to strike the Church, completely fulfilling exactly what He [Pope Benedict] has said.

Since he is obviously a good prophet, may they remember that forgiveness does not substitute for justice. They will not remain without a just punishment. The Blessed Mother guarantees that the last word belongs to God, who does good. And therefore also justice!

Since they strike using the lie as their weapon, they should know that their condemnation will come from their very word.

Whoever wounds by the sword, perishes by the sword.

Let us follow the glorious example of Pope Benedict with love. Like Jesus, he is the victim of conspiracy; like Jesus he is slandered. Jesus has said that whoever wants to follow Him must suffer as He has suffered. If you were of the world, the world would love what belongs to it, but you are not of the world, and for this reason the world hates you.

Thank you, Holy Father!

Francesco d’Erasmo, Catholic priest

Tarquinia, 23 January 2022

§§§

Tag: abusi, benedetto, d'ersamo, monaco



Categoria: Generale