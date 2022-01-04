Request for Humanitarian Intervention for Italy. For the Violations Committed by the Government.
Marco Tosatti
Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, it seems appropriate to bring to your attention this initiative, particularly necessary in the times we are living in this unfortunate country. Good reading and sharing.
#italycallsforhelp
#rescueitaly
§§§
Italy, 02 January 2022
Umanità e Ragione
REQUEST FOR HUMANITARIAN INTERVENTION AGAINST CRIMES COMMITTED BY THE ITALIAN GOVERNMENT THROUGH THE ILLEGAL EXERCISE OF PUBLIC POWERS AGAINST ITALIAN CITIZENS AND RESIDENT FOREIGNERS.
For the last two years, the Italian government has adopted a series of emergency regulatory measures that directly contrast the Nuremberg Code, the Declaration of Helsinki and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, as well as with the Italian Constitution. First and foremost, they directly or indirectly oblige millions of Italian citizens and foreigners residing in Italy to consent to a vaccination for which complete clinical data on safety and efficacy are not available. Furthermore, the decision to undergo this procedure cannot be considered “informed” in any way since clinical staff do not have access to complete clinical data regarding its safety and efficacy. These acts have been enacted by the President of the Republic and ratified by Parliament, with the acquiescence of a part of the judiciary and full support of the media.
The Italian government, in agreement with the aforementioned institutions, is also implementing a policy of persecution and segregation of citizens and resident foreigners who cannot or do not want to undergo the first or subsequent doses of the so-called anti-Covid vaccine, including adults and minors who have already overcome the disease, who are at risk of adverse reactions and who have already experienced serious adverse reactions to the first dose. Millions of citizens have, in fact, been forbidden the right to work and therefore to be paid, the right to receive a school or university education, the right to use public transport and sports facilities, the right to participate in community activities, the right to enter hotels, restaurants and bars and places of cultural interest, the right to undertake national and international travel and the right to access health care or assistance services. In short, they are denied participation in all forms of societal activity.
As a result of being denied access to public transport services, non-vaccinated citizens of the smaller islands will not be able to reach essential services and hospitals which are frequently located outside the island’s territory.
The Italian citizens are also excluded from looking after hospitalized family members in health care facilities or care homes, even those who are in a terminal state.
The aforementioned measures, in addition to the freezing of wages and the denial of any form of economic and food subsidy, are condemning millions of citizens: families, children and young people to hunger, disease and social segregation. This number will increase alarmingly with the announced extension of these persecutory and discriminating measures to all categories of worker.
The dramatic violation of human rights currently taking place in Italy and increasingly widespread implementation of radical forms of social segregation, by virtue of the illegal exercise of government powers by the state apparatus, are forcing millions of Italian citizens to appeal to the international community’s most competent ratione materiae, as well as the more sensitive states, to intervene urgently in order to immediately restore conditions of legality and democracy. Ensuring that the Italian government recognize and respect fundamental human rights and freedoms, as obliged by the international treaties they have agreed to uphold, will almost certainly preclude the avalanche which threatens to overwhelm the democracy of other countries, as has already been witnessed in the recent past.
Piazzetta Monsignor Bolognini n.1 84124 Salerno – Italia
e-mail: associazione@umanitaeragione.eu pec: associazione@pec.umanitaeragione.it Website: http://umanitaeragione.eu/
Humanity & Reason Association for Human Rights
§§§
Tag: government, umanità and reason, umanità e ragione
Categoria: covid