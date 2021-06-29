Gay Pride, Zan and Mellifluous Letters. I remember when there was a Pope in Rome.

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, today in Rome the Feast of Saints Peter and Paul is celebrated. In the past few days we have witnessed manifestations of hate toward the Christian religion at the “Gay Pride” event in Rome, we have seen the publication of the clever, insinuating, and equivocating letter of personal encouragement sent by the reigning Pontiff to his fellow LGBT activist in the Church, Father James Martin, and we have seen controversy raging over the liberticide Zan law which would impose a legal ban on the proclamation of certain passages of the sacred books of Christianity. And so we would like to respond to all of these events by reporting the words which John Paul II spoke when the “Gay Pride” event was held in Rome during the Great Jubilee of the Year 2000.

Back when there was a Pope in Rome.

“I feel obliged, now, to mention the well-known demonstrations held in Rome in the past few days.

In the name of the Church of Rome I can only express my deep sadness at the affront to the Great Jubilee of the Year 2000 and the offence to the Christian values of a city that is so dear to the hearts of Catholics throughout the world.

The Church cannot be silent about the truth, because she would fail in her fidelity to God the Creator and would not help to distinguish good from evil.

In this regard, I wish merely to read what is said in the Catechism of the Catholic Church, which, after noting that homosexual acts are contrary to the natural law, then states: “The number of men and women who have deep-seated homosexual tendencies is not negligible. This inclination, which is objectively disordered, constitutes for most of them a trial. They must be accepted with respect, compassion and sensitivity. Every sign of unjust discrimination in their regard should be avoided.

These persons are called to fulfil God’s will in their lives and, if they are Christians, to unite to the sacrifice of the Lord’s Cross the difficulties they may encounter from their condition” (CCC, n. 2358).

May the heavenly Mother assist us with her protection.”

Saint John Paul II

Angelus of 9 July 2000

Marco Tosatti

