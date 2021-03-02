Ratzinger, the Corriere Interview. Eight Questions to the Pope Emeritus.

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, here below you will find the questions formulated in a comment on a preceding article by a faithful friend of our blog, which I found so full of import and sensible that I wanted to reprint them in their own post. And to which there should be other questions added, if only to dissipate a little of the confusion of the situation in which we find ourselves. It may be true that there is one pope (but in the interview there is no question preceding this statement…and answers without a question don’t make any sense, they really don’t make any sense; but we see two men who wear white, and who give blessings as popes. Is it any surprise that people raise their eyebrows in a doubtful way? But let’s read the questions raised by our friend Antonio.

§§§

Letter to Benedict XVI on his “scoop” interview at Corriere

– Excuse me – dearest Benedict – didn’t you say that you retired in prayer and silence? Have you now acquired the bad habit of giving “interviews”?

– Excuse me, paraphrasing an ancient saying, is it true that “Excusatio iterata… accusatio manifesta” [He who excuses himself, accuses himself]?

– Excuse me, does the delicate and polite homily speaker now use words like “fanatic” and “angry” (“Some of my friends who are a bit “fanatic” are still angry”) which have a Bergoglian style?

– Excuse me, is the immemorial distinguished theologian now commenting on “down-to-earth” politics with a talk-show style (Draghi is “very esteemed also in Germany…”, “we hope he succeeds in resolving the crisis”?). Is “Providence” now called Draghi?

– Excuse me, does the “inflexible” former head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith now distinguish himself as a “shrewd” Jesuit? (“Biden…is true, he is a practicing Catholic. And personally he is against abortion,” “but as president he tends to present himself in continuity with the Democratic party line…And on gender politics we have not yet understood well what his position is”).

– Excuse me, why didn’t your prompter “remind” you that on April 4, 1990, the Catholic King Baudouin [of Belgium] did not sign the law permitting abortion and also abdicated for this reason?

– Excuse me, in distinguishing Biden the “person” from Biden the “president,” have you also converted to Jesuitism by putting aside the “INTEGRAL vision of the person”?

– Excuse me, regarding Biden whom you consider “indecipherable,” didn’t the “butlers” of Santa Marta give you the news of the threats made by the “Catholic Biden” against nations that “limit the rights of LGBTQI persons”?

§§§

And on this theme (LGBTQI) just as on abortion, one can say that among the very first executive orders made by Joe Biden there are a couple that go right in that direction…So the room for doubts now appears non-existent.

§§§

