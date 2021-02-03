Biden Has Declared the End of Women’s Sports. Why Are Feminists Dumb?

Marco Tosatti

Dear readers of Stilum Curiae, I came across this post by Simone Pillon, and it seemed right to share it with you, in order to touch on – albeit in passing – one of the most foolish and contradictory arguments supported by the new administration of the United States led by Joe Biden, under the complacent eye of Jesuits such as James Martin and the highest levels of the Vatican. I ask myself if the feminists have nothing to say about this, which is an injustice at the highest level, and an attack as never before on the dignity of women. For myself, I can say that for over half a century I have been interested in martial arts and disciplines; I have known many females who practice martial arts at an excellent level, but that comparing them with men at the same level of achievement was in the great majority of cases to the disadvantage of the feminine side. And we are speaking about a combat discipline in which agility, speed, and fast reflexes can balance out masculine muscle and pure force. Enjoy your reading.

§§§

Simone Pillon.

This is Allyson Felix. She has won everything. She has more gold medals than Bolt. She runs 400 meters in 49.26 seconds. For the last few days, her medals are now no longer worth a damn.

Why?

Because Biden, who among his first acts is imposing the whining ideologies of Gender (which in fact does not exist) has decreed that males (as long as they feel at that moment that they are feminine) can freely compete in feminine competitions.

It would be like decreeing that a 25-year-old male athlete can compete with those who are under 14 or over 65, on the basis of his self-perception.

To make a rough guess, there are at least 300 young men in American colleges who can do better than Allyson, without even counting the rest of the world…

This means that no woman will ever be able to win an athletic contest again.

If I had proposed it, they would have said that Pillon wants to confine women to cooking and sewing competitions, but because they are the ones who have imposed it, they will say that the cakes are exquisite and the lace is beautiful.

For shame! Let’s stop this idiocy.

We stand with Allyson and her smile.

Hooray for girls who engage in sports, and who have every right to compete with other girls, and not with males who are looking for easy medals.

P.S. This post could be considered discriminatory according to the Zan law that is about to be approved, and cost up to six years of imprisonment, in addition to the prohibition of carrying out political activities, having a driver’s license, passport, and hunting license.

If they arrest me, bring me Sicilian oranges.

§§§

STILUM CURIAE HA UN CANALE SU TELEGRAM

@marcotosatti

(su TELEGRAM c’è anche un gruppo Stilum Curiae…)

E ANCHE SU VK.COM

stilumcuriae

SU FACEBOOK

cercate

seguite

Marco Tosatti

Su Gab c’è:

@marcotos

SE PENSATE CHE

STILUM CURIAE SIA UTILE

SE PENSATE CHE

SENZA STILUM CURIAE

L’INFORMAZIONE NON SAREBBE LA STESSA

AIUTATE STILUM CURIAE!

ANDATE ALLA HOME PAGE

SOTTO LA BIOGRAFIA

Se volete ricevere i nuovi articoli del blog, scrivete la vostra mail nella finestra a fianco.

L’articolo vi ha interessato? Condividetelo, se volete, sui social network, usando gli strumenti qui sotto.

Condividi i miei articoli:



Tag: allyson felix, biden, trans



Categoria: Generale