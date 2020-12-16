A Petition For The Pope: Bring Saint Francis’ Manger Scene Back To St. Peter’s Square

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, we have received this petition, indeed a plea, to the reigning Pontiff, asking that he would graciously put an end to the indescribable caricature of the Nativity Scene that presently is afflicting Saint Peter’s Square and those who visit it. We are happy to share it and invite you to sign it. Enjoy reading it, and enjoy signing it!

§§§

BRING BACK THE TRADITIONAL STATUES OF JESUS, JOSEPH AND MARY IN THE NATIVITY SCENE IN SAINT PETER’S SQUARE

Holy Father, in the Apostolic Letter Admirabile Signum you wrote that “The enchanting image of the Christmas crèche, so dear to the Christian people, never ceases to arouse amazement and wonder.” And you shared this story taken from the original Franciscan sources: “[Saint] Francis asked a local man named John to help him realize his desire ‘to bring to life the memory of that babe born in Bethlehem, to see as much as possible with my own bodily eyes the discomfort of his infant needs, how he lay in a manger, and how, with an ox and an ass standing by, he was laid upon a bed of hay.’…All those present experienced a new and indescribable joy in the presence of the Christmas scene”

This year, however, Holy Father, many people who are visiting the ceramic manger scene that has been set up in Saint Peter’s Square – permit us to say this with filial sincerity and respect – are not experiencing the indescribable joy savored in Greccio by the people of Saint Francis’s time as they gazed on the Christmas scene.

This year’s nativity scene in Saint Peter’s Square is incomprehensible for many men and women of all different ages and backgrounds, for many fathers and mothers, and above all for their children who want to see Jesus, Mary and Joseph as they truly were, not with indecipherable artistic representations.

The majority of the people of God, in contemplating this ceramic assembly, experience delusion and bitterness, because, even though this Nativity scene is appreciated by a restricted elite group of curators of modern art, ordinary people do not experience it as something beautiful, as “a living Gospel.”

And so we humbly ask you to bring back the traditional statues of Jesus, Mary, and Joseph into Saint Peter’s Square, depicting them with the popular art that has always been used, art suitable for transmitting the evangelical message to everyone with simplicity. Please give us your blessing. With respect, the Faithful of the Catholic Church

§§§

Categoria: Generale