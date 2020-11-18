A PRIEST, A WITNESS: MCCARRICK MEN STILL RUN THE CHURCH

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, we received this testimony from a man who was a young priest in the full bloom of the McCarrick era. I do not think it needs any comment. Enjoy your reading.

§§§

McCarrick’s Men Still Run the Church

(This comment was written in response to the article “The McCarrick Report and the need for new protocols” by Richard Fitzgibbons, M.D., at Catholic World Report.)

Thank you, Dr. Fitzgibbons, for sharing the truth with us, something bishops never do.

I was a seminarian on the East Coast from 1993-1999, McCarrick’s heyday in Newark. We all attended John Paul II’s Mass in the pouring rain at the Meadowlands on October 5, 1995. It was McCarrick’s great moment of triumph. I was 21 and the perfect target for “recruitment” by my superiors. The message to the young men of my generation was: “This is a great institution for you to give your life to! Trust us and be close to God like we are!”

But in fact, we were being manipulated by men who did not care about us. It is debatable to what extent John Paul II was manipulated by McCarrick. But the bishops who ran and still run the US system – McCarrick’s men – simply did not care about us. Is it any wonder that so many of us fell into dysfunctional, sinful behavior as priests (behavior that harmed many other people, to our shame) and were then discarded by the men who never cared about us in the first place?

The only reason McCarrick ever got “caught” was that an accusation against a minor surfaced. What dozens of anecdotes contained in the newly-released McCarrick report make overwhelmingly clear is that homosexual behavior and a homosexual culture among the adult men who are seminarians/priests/bishops/cardinals is presumed, accepted, and normal. The Report lays to rest any lingering wishful thinking that it’s “only a few bad priests.” I used to argue that way for years, defending the institution I served loyally. But it’s wishful thinking. The homosexual network is the predominant model. It’s the default assumption. Seminarians and priests are the “playground” for McCarrick’s men, who still run the joint. Bishops do not love the young men who give up their lives to serve them. They are simply useful pawns, who, once they are no longer useful in one way or another, are summarily discarded.

The evil is still being hidden from the eyes of most believers, because McCarrick’s men presume – correctly – that believers don’t want to confront how bad it really is. Let me assure you that it is far, far worse even than what those who think they know how bad it is.

A final, important question: We all know that Bergoglio is one of McCarrick’s men. So, as often as you or I go to Mass and the priest says “In union with Francis our Pope” he is saying “In union with McCarrick’s men.” Until good Catholics and good clergy have the courage to confront our bishops as to why our Church is still being run by McCarrick’s men, who do not care about us, the Catholic Church remains a church of lies that is, unexaggeratedly, a criminal organization.

Peter Mitchell

St. John Neumann Residence, Riverdale, NY, 1993-94

St. Charles Borromeo Seminary, Overbrook 1994-99

Ordained 1999, Laicized 2017

§§§

