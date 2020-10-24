BIG SHOT: BERGOGLIO IS TRYING TO TAKE ALL CREDIBILITY FROM THE PAPACY

Marco Tosatti

Dear readers of Stilum Curiae, read closely and with understanding this outburst that Big Shot sent us after he read the Message for the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation. Truly, we guarantee you that the text of the message is not a satirical spoof. Enjoy your sad reading!

§§§

Dear Tosatti, the people who write things at Stilum Curiae are intellectuals, generals, lawyers, priests, and prelates. Some sign their name, while others who remain anonymous.

Everyone normally writes very interesting things that are intelligent and above all true, since no newspaper would ever publish them.

Many of its contributors share their concerns, if not their anguish, over what has been happening for seven years now in our Church.

Many of them refer explicitly to what is said, written, done, or ordered to be done by the one who today sits on the Chair of Peter: Jorge Bergoglio.

At times we read comments that are a bit too critical, which in turn cause reactions from those who feel that it is necessary to defend him or at least make excuses for him.

They say: “He is the Pope, by God! He is inspired by the Holy Spirit. He is owed respect and obedience!”

Even I often do everything I can to find good things in what he says, and I do everything I can to convince myself that these are really his words, which he seasons with things that are pleasing to the world, supposedly so that the world will listen to him, which will thus permit him to little by little succeed in converting everyone – everyone! – of every culture, race, and faith.

But then I read the message of Francis, given here below, for the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation.

My intention to be understanding collapses.

My intention to find a strategy of deferred conversion in Francis’ speeches – trying to convince myself that he intends to say things that will attract even the most secular people and those of other faiths in order to convert them – completely collapses.

Up until yesterday, I had understood that Francis was elaborating a new universal religion that is environmentalist, neo-Enlightenment, naturalist, and denies the supernatural. But reading the message reported here below, I am now changing my impression.

He is lying, camouflaging what is true, denying the Truth.

He does so in a way that is so obvious that I am surprised that he can even think that anyone can believe what he writes. The magisterium of Francis now seems to be directed towards disavowing himself, to self-denigration by declaring obvious falsehoods, provoking aversion for his figure, for what he is – to the point of trying to make the figure of the Pontiff lose all credibility.

Read this:

“In some ways, the current pandemic has led us to rediscover simpler and sustainable lifestyles. The crisis, in a sense, has given us a chance to develop new ways of living. Already we can see how the earth can recover if we allow it to rest: the air becomes cleaner, the waters clearer, and animals have returned to many places from where they had previously disappeared. The pandemic has brought us to a crossroads. We must use this decisive moment to end our superfluous and destructive goals and activities, and to cultivate values, connections and activities that are life-giving.” (Francis, Message for the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation, September 1, 2020)

With regard to the magisterium of Francis some want to say: “Pay attention to the good things it contains.” But no, those good things are not his magisterium, they are merely statements that deceive and invite people to extrapolate the good things while ignoring the other (evil things) that are his true magisterium.

But now more than ever I am convinced that, apart from any magisterium, he wants to destroy the credibility of the figure of the Pope.

Big Shot

§§§

