BIG SHOT TO VIGANÒ: BUT HOW CAN ONE OBEY, YOUR EXCELLENCY?

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, “Big Shot” read both the response Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has given to Vicente Montesinos of Adoración y Liberación, as well as the answers given to John Henry Westen of LifesiteNews and decided to write His Excellency an open letter. Enjoy your reading.

§§§

Most Reverend Excellency, I have asked Marco Tosatti to do me the courtesy of publishing my letter, since because I am unable to sign it there is only one site that merits its publication, Stilum Curiae.

I read your interview on Lifesite News with John-Henry Westen on the pseudo-encyclical (we call it this so as not to offend the Encyclicals of the great Popes), just as I read on Stilum Curiae your letter to Vincente Montesinos of Adoración y Liberación on the theme of obedience.

I refer to both of these because it is evident that the theme of Obedience relates to the attitude we ought to have towards a document of the Magisterium, albeit now at such a low level that it has now touched the bottom of the barrel.

My question is: Do we have to obey what Bergoglio asks of us in Fratelli Tutti?

When the Cold War ended in 1991 with the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the world recognized that this happened thanks to a de facto alliance between the Western free and democratic world led by the United States, and the Roman Apostolic Catholic Church led by Pope John Paul II.

The West, founded on Christian values, felt that it was victorious over the culture of perverse power that was communism.

But what did this victory lead to? Are those same Christian roots today at the foundation of the constitution of Europe?

Have those non-negotiable ethical principles been incorporated into our laws?

The simple answer is – No.

The values that have been ever more strongly affirmed, progressively replacing Christian values, are the values of the Enlightenment (equality, fraternity…) – well-camouflaged, naturally, since they are values that are utopian and unattainable without faith in God.

Without Christian values, the Post-Cold-War world has made choices that have led to the current socio-economic crisis and to the creation of a new monster, more dangerous than the Soviet Union – China, armed with its moral pragmatism.

And yet it is precisely in these recent times that the church of Bergoglio has married these Enlightenment values and this Chinese alliance, putting an end to the moral values of Christianity and repudiating the West.

Bergoglio is creating a new Catholic-Enlightenment doctrine that is environmentalist and pro-China, deconstructing the Book of Genesis and the social doctrine of the Church.

What will become of human rights, personal freedom, bioethics, the dignity of man, and the common good in a world dominated by Chinese-Bergoglian culture?

Today the true great drama that we are living through is not economic or political but moral.

The lack of an authority and moral guide – indeed, the betrayal of the Church’s moral authority – is our drama. Bergoglio is the one who has raised a WALL, but against Catholics.

The Church is no longer there, instead there is the “Network,” the NGOs and their mouthpieces, Greta and Bill Gates. Faith is no longer proposed, but environmentalist blackmail centered on hygiene is accepted thanks to Covid, which according to Bergoglio has been caused by the violence we have done against nature.

Bergoglio confuses good and evil with a form of doctrine that is a muddling of Catholicism and the Enlightenment, utopian, and pragmatic.

How can one obey this, Your Excellency?

Big Shot

§§§

(Immagine di Marco Matteucci)

Tag: big shot, pezzo grosso, vigano



Categoria: Pezzo Grosso