“Sustainable” Big Shot and the Unsustainable “Economy of Francis”

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, Big Shot read John Horvat’s comment in the Tradition Family and Propertynewsletter that we report below, and he felt inspired to give his thoughts about the so-called “Economy of Francis.” Enjoy your entertaining reading…

Big Shot – yes, but “Sustainable” Big Shot – to Tosatti.

Dear Tosatti,

Reading John Horvat’s comment in the October 13 Newsletter from Tradition, Family, and Property, entitled “Why is God Missing in the Economy of Francesco?” I have to answer (before reading the text):

For three reasons, dear Mr. Horvath:

1) Because I don’t think that he believes in God, or at least our God;

2) Because our God does not seem to speak to him;

3) Because what is sustainable for God is certainly not what our Italian-Argentine friend claims is sustainable.

That said, Horvat analyzes the “Economy of Francis” project, and this in itself is an act of sacrifice that makes Horvat deserve to go to Heaven.

I once tried to analyze it, but I admit that I never succeeded in finishing out of boredom and indignation. Above all when I read that Bergoglio is inviting young economists and entrepeneurs to change the world. Oh really!? But hasn’t he already changed it in eight years?

Now, if it is possible, these young people will have to heal it…After the 19th time I tried to understand what he was trying to say in this project, I needed artificial respiration, but not wanting to deprive Covid patients of oxygen, I gave up trying.

Horvat is instead a hero and a martyr; I read it all and I discovered old, familiar errors. How would it have been possible not to find these errors, since the animators and drafters of the Economy of Francis project are old – old and obsolete in their culture and their spirit?

Old “catholic communists” rescued from the hospice they ended up in along with the previous pope.

Horvat says that certain themes addressed in Francis’ project are an expression of legitimate concerns. Yes, but in the sense that one ought to worry about the fact that these themes interest Bergoglio and his court of miracles.

I won’t say what I think, lest my thoughts darken Tosatti’s site once more.

I will limit myself to irony (leaving it to the reader to read between the lines). Bergoglio, with this most banal, most unsustainable, most dangerous bureaucratic-centralized-managed project that is above all ill-conceived and poorly written, is proposing to sustain the unsustainable sustainability of an envelope, that is sustainable only by the worst enemy of Saint Michael the Archangel.

A friend of mine, who is a real economist, not a pseudo-academic, who read the documents of the Economy of Francis, knowing who wrote them, told me not to be surprised at all at their banality – they have been copied without understanding them.

Therefore, I disagree with Horvat’s conclusion.

The Economy of Francis is not a project without a soul. It is a project without a brain, the product of “unsustainable” brains that confirm the unsustainability of Bergoglio.

“Sustainable” Big Shot

