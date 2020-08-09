VATICAN II. THE PROF. DE MATTEI REPLY TO CARD. JOSEPH ZEN

Marco Tosatti

Dear Stilumcuriali, as you know today we have published a paper by Cardinal Joseph Zen, which referred to Vatican Council II and to some observations made by Professor Roberto De Mattei. Who sent us this brief reply quickly. Good reading.

§§§

A Courteous Reply to His Eminence Cardinal Zen

I appreciate Cardinal Zen’s reply to my August 5 article at Corrispondenza Romana, because it demonstrates how His Eminence still has a lively and combative spirit, but I permit myself to continue to dissent on the merits of the Second Vatican Council.

Beyond any “hermeneutic” there is historical evidence: the tragic silence of the Second Vatican Council on communism. It is from this silence more than from the words of the Council that Ostpolitikwas born.

Cardinal Antonio Bacci affirmed in the conciliar aula: “Every time an ecumenical council has been assembled, it always resolved the major problems that were causing trouble at that time and condemned the errors of the moment. To remain silent on this point would be, I think, an unpardonable lapse, as well as a collective sin. […] This is the great theoretical and practical heresy of our times; and if the council does not deal with it, it may seem to be a failed council!” There is more of a prophetic spirit in these words than in John XXIII’s opening speech at the council.

The Church disarmed her troops; communism in the conciliar and post-conciliar period knew how to take advantage of the disarmament of its enemy. The Chinese people are still enduring the dramatic consequences.

I wish Your Eminence long life and great strength to continue to fight against the Ostpolitiktowards China, but I am convinced that this battle, in order to be effective, can and must be done without referring to Vatican II.

Roberto de Mattei

§§§

