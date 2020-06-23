BIG SHOT: GOD GRANTS VICTORY, BUT ONLY IF YOU GIVE BATTLE…

Marco Tosatti

Dear Readers of Stilum Curiae, “Big Shot” has read the message that Stilum Curiae published today, written by a priest concerning the appeal that Big Shot made to Archbishop Viganò, asking him: What should we do, in this hour of confusion and bewilderment for the Church? He has written a response that is a (holy) battle cry. Happy reading.

§§§

Dear Tosatti, Big Shot would like to respond to the priest “Perrito Pastor”

“There is a need to fight so that God may grant the victory.” This was the cry of Saint Joan of Arc before arming the French to defend Orleans. Let’s not forget it, when we think of Archbishop Viganò.

Dear Perrito Pastor (“Puppy Pastor”),

I would like to defend the appropriateness of my request to Archbishop Viganò to give us some directions about “what to do,” to help us in our need today to understand “what to do.”

Tomorrow will always be too late. Before too long “this one” will change the Creed. And the flight into Germany of the Emeritus worries me not a little. Because where the Pope is, there is the Church, the Holy See. Before, the two popes were together in the Vatican, but if tomorrow the Emeritus remains in Germany, will there be a de facto schism? A new Avignon?

I am convinced that there is unity between being, understanding, and doing.

But today, more than ever, “doing” has become the urgent priority. But I have the intelligence and humility to ask for light from a holy priest, not from a general. I have asked Archbishop Viganò, not our friend General Laporta (although he is a wise man). I would like to try to convince him with seven considerations, asking him to correct me if I am wrong.

-1°- We do not all have an ascetic vocation; we do not all think that it is sufficient to change ourselves and that is enough. This does not satisfy us. In addition, I believe that changing myself first would strengthen my will to take action, but perhaps too late. What’s more, I believe that we change ourselves by doing, not only by praying and meditating. Works are a function of faith; they are a consequence of faith. Being also means doing (obviously not in a Cartesian sense).

-2°- Saint Benedict taught us to pray and work (do).

-3°- Taking action makes us understand the meaning of life better, its opportunities, our skills in employing our talents. Taking action allows us to engage with our neighbor and change either him or ourselves.

-4°- Taking action allows us to understand reality and take responsibility for it. Taking action means to display our own responsible freedom, the freedom to do the good. Luther separated faith from works, and the results are evident.

-5°- Certainly, prior to taking action we must pray and meditate, but we will never feel completely “ready” to take action. Indeed, in prayer it may happen that we encounter the “dark night of the soul” and remain inert.

-6°- We learn by doing and making mistakes, and we most regret the things we have not done, not only our inevitable failures.

-7°- We are also that which we do. It is true that our actions come from our thoughts, but the world is what it is because each person has acted, not only thought of acting. Saint Philip Neri, Saint Teresa of Avila, Saint Ignatius of Loyola, Saint Francis de Sales, Saint John Bosco (and many others, including holy laymen) did not limit themselves to praying and meditating. The Counter-Reformation was carried out by saints of action, not merely contemplatives. But even before Luther there were holy “feminists” whom I love. Saint Hildegard of Bingen was called “protectress of battles” because she used her religiosity to shake consciences and souls; she even challenged Emperor Federico Barbarossa when he dared to oppose Pope Alexander III; she even acted as an exorcist, succeeding in defeating the devil where others had failed. Saint Bridget of Sweden, the mother of eight children, founded a religious Order (the Brigittines), ended the parenthesis of the Popes at Avignon, ended the Hundred Years’ War, called for a Jubilee, and even went to the Holy Land and was captured only to be placed on the stake by jealous prelates of the Roman Curia (and the holy woman dispersed them by singing the Ave Maris Stella!). Saint Catherine of Siena was the precursor of the DUBIA, in fact she wrote ten letters to the pope, her “sweet Christ on earth” to express her doubts about the fact he was in Avignon.

In short: “There is a need to fight so that God may give the victory!” I would say that up until now, only Archbishop Viganò has shown that he understand this holy incitement. This is why I asked for his advice.

The problem today is the urgency of the need to take action. Or not? Dear Perrito Pastor? Thank you at any rate for your wise reminder, which of course is very useful. If I am mistaken, “correct me.”

Big Shot.

Translated by Giuseppe Pellegrino @pellegrino2020

§§§

