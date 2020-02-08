PG: STUPIRSI SE IL VATICANO SI PRESTA AI COMIZI ANTI-TRUMP?

Marco Tosatti

Carissimi Stilumcuriali, Pezzo Grosso ha letto un articolo molto interessante del collega Edward Pentin su un evento che si è tenuto alla Pontificia Accademia delle Scienze, guidata dal monsignore argentino Sanchez Sorondo, lo stesso che in San Pietro ha dato la comunione al Presidente argentino sposato in Chiesa e divorziato e risposato. Ci sembra che sia difficile non condividere se non altro lo sbalordimento di Pezzo Grosso verso un’istituzione che dovrebbe, in linea di massima difendere valori cattolici, e che ha la sua sede proprio nei giardini vaticani. Buona lettura.

§§§

Pezzo Grosso a Tosatti : Cosa è diventata la Pontificia Accademia delle Scienze? La filiale gnostica dell UNESCO?

Caro Tosatti, ormai a dichiarare di essere “senza parole“ ,quando si legge qualcosa riferito alla nostra povera e martoriata Chiesa Cattolica, si rischia di apparire stupidi.

Direi che se qualcuno, dotato di intelligenza e ragione, resta ancora “senza parole“, significa che non ha capito nulla. Mi consenta pertanto una affermazione un po’ forte: oggi dichiarare di capire, comprendere, condividere, il comportamento della chiesa di Bergoglio, significa NON AVER CAPITO NULLA.

Perciò dichiarare che si è restati “senza parole” per l’ultima sorpresa che arriva dal Vaticano, mi spiace dirlo, ma è da balordi.

Ma la sorpresa è interessante e va conosciuta. La allego qui sotto, è un articolo del grande Edward Pentin, geniale editorialista del National Catholic Register, probabilmente il più diffuso e prestigioso bisettimanale americano, cattolico (conservatore), fondato quasi cento anni fa (1927).

Che ci racconta Pentin? Che il più famoso neomalthusiano ambientalista gnostico americano Jeffrey Sachs, ha utilizzato La Pontificia Accademia delle Scienze in Vaticano, per attaccare durissimamente l’amministrazione Trump, spiegando le ragioni per non rieleggerlo. E tutto ciò, con il visibile compiacimento (“visible delight” ) di Mons. Sanchez Sorondo (vescovo, argentino), Cancelliere dell’Accademia stessa, ectoplasma di Papa Bergoglio.

Pentin scrive che anche Papa Bergoglio inaspettatamente ha partecipato all’evento (si legga cosa ha detto il Papa, ultime tre righe dell’articolo).

Leggete ora qui sotto, il pezzo di Pentin dove riporta virgolettate le affettuose espressioni di Sachs riferite alla amministrazione del Presidente degli USA Trump. Vanno dalla denuncia di comportamento delinquenziale e criminale (“thuggery”) fino all’accusa di essere fuori-legge (“lawlessness”) ed essere assolutamente pericoloso.

Davanti a Papa Bergoglio, in Vaticano!!! Jeffrey Sachs, lo conosciamo fin troppo bene, sedicente massimo esperto di crescita sostenibile, ambientalista vicino all’Onu dai tempi di Kofi Annan, consigliere di Obama, vicino ai radicali pro-aborto, del tipo di Soros, Bill Gates e così via.

Si vanta di aver stimolato e scritto l’Enciclica Laudato Si. Ma è anche il vero promotore e leader dell’evento di Assisi marzo 2020: <The economy of Francesco>. Dove verrà stabilita la nuova morale economica, il nuovo umanesimo per il XXI secolo: la decrescita giuliva e demenziale.

Immaginate cosa verrà fuori da questo incontro ad Assisi! Non dite però di essere restati “senza parole“, quando leggerete la sintesi del Convegno, rivista da Bergoglio (sarà : confermata,smentita,riconfermata, corretta,ricorretta, in divenire,in evoluzione…).

Ora la domanda che tutti si pongono da 7 anni è: ma sono Jeffrey Sachs, ed il suo “ambiente” obamiano-clintoniano, che supportano papa Bergoglio, o è Papa Bergoglio che ha cercato e scoperto Jeffrey Sachs chiedendogli di stabilire le nuove regole morali in economia? Sapete a chi andrebbe chiesto? a Mons. Carlo Maria Viganò. Lui sa bene chi sono entrambi…

§§

NATIONAL CATHOLIC REGISTER

Population Control Advocate Jeffrey Sachs Attacks Trump Administration at Vatican Gathering

Speaking at a Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences event, Sachs claimed the U.S. is operating with ‘thuggery’ and ‘complete lawlessness,’ and warned President Trump’s re-election would be ‘absolutely dangerous.’

Edward Pentin

The American economist Jeffrey Sachs has used the Vatican’s Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences to launch a scathing attack on the Trump administration, accusing it of threatening multilateralism by bullying other nations and saying President Trump’s possible re-election in November would be “absolutely dangerous.”

Sachs, a regular participant at the academy and a papal adviser on sustainable development despite his support for population control, told delegates at the Vatican conference on fostering new economic forms of solidarity that the Trump administration is operating with “complete lawlessness,” blocking “every multilateral initiative” since 2017.

To the visible delight of Bishop Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo, chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, who was seated next to him, Sachs said multilateralism is not under threat per se in most of the world, but it is “under threat because of the United States.”

The chief architect of the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and a strong supporter of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, who wrote the foreword to Sachs’ 2017 book Building the New American Economy: Smart, Fair, and Sustainable, Sachs told the delegates that the U.S. used to be “the predominant economic and technological power for decades” but added this was “no longer the case.”

He argued that to maintain the historical primacy of the United States on the world stage, the Trump administration has bullied other nations into supporting its policies using economic and political means. “It’s pure politics top to bottom which has nothing to do with anything meritorious other than the idea of temporary advantage in some geopolitical contests and contexts,” he said.

The United States’ unilateral actions are “thuggery, a complete violation of every international rule,” he continued in an extraordinary outburst, adding: “This is truly what we are facing. I’m sorry to say it, it’s my country and I’m not very happy to say it, but it’s an imperial power in decline and it’s a dangerous country right now and it will be absolutely dangerous if Trump wins re-election.”

Sachs, who has also been allied with radical pro-abortion billionaire George Soros and works with the ardently pro-contraception Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, went on to criticize the U.S. for “dismantling the international system” and urged those running global institutions not to be “cowed by bullying” by the current administration, and what he called “relentless US daily pressure on multilateralism.”

Although the pontifical academy has hosted many political figures in the past including President Trump’s former strategist Steve Bannon in 2014 and Sanders in 2016, Sachs’ words were unusually partisan for the academy, which normally eschews such politically charged speeches in favor of more academic reflections.

The other interventions, including from Spain’s socialist deputy prime minister and France’s finance minister, were slanted toward a leftist or globalist perspective, but mostly avoided partisan politics. Instead they dwelled on how to grow a green economy to combat climate change, reform capitalism to make it more equitable, and to restore the ethical foundations of economics.

Sachs spoke about the latter in his earlier keynote address of the conference, explaining how economics had moved from a basis of human dignity to a libertarian view and “how destructive this has been.”

“It’s time for a restoration for a deeper philosophical basis for economics based on human dignity and the Church’s social teaching,” he told the Register during a break.

Asked whether by the Church’s teaching on human dignity he meant respect for life from conception to natural death, Sachs replied: “I mean everybody’s economic needs should be met, that people should have the dignity of work that the poor should be helped, that this is about the core ideas of human wellbeing.”

Asked if by helping the poor he meant wealth creation, he said: “Jesus said, ‘He who feeds the least among me, feeds me.’ He was talking about helping the poor. When Aristotle talks about politics or the common good, he’s talking about a society in which people afforded dignity.

“We know why our current system leads to massive inequalities, leaving billions of people behind,” he said, “and so this is about public policy, about individual ethics, social organization. It’s about our attitudes towards others.”

Earlier in the day, Pope Francis unexpectedly joined the conference and addressed the participants, most of whom came from Latin America and included Argentina’s finance minister.

In his speech, he called on the architects of the global financial system to reduce rising income inequality by prioritizing the needs of the poor who are left behind by the globalization of indifference.

§§§

