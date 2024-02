Altra Nomina Scandalosa di Bergoglio all’Accademia per la Vita. Mons. Viganò.

Katalin Karikó’s appointment to the Pontifical Academy for Life is nothing short of scandalous, considering her involvement in the development of mRNA gene therapy, which as we now know involves the use of aborted fetuses for the production of experimental serums. The consistency with the appointment of another abortionist atheist from the WEF, Mariana Mazzuccato, also by Bergoglio, will not escape notice. This Jesuit’s devastating action goes beyond doctrine and constitutes a shameful subservience of the Church to the criminal policies of the globalist elite and confirms the Argentine’s subversive role. It is disconcerting that some self-styled conservatives simply declare that Bergoglio’s acts do not involve papal infallibility, and that this is enough for them.

(Lingua originale: inglese. Traduzione automatica)