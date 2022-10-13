Stilum Curiae No Longer Dwells Here. That’s where he is: www.stilumcuriae.com

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends, here we are. Stilum Curiae leaves the site marcotosatti.com, and moves – with a new guise – to

To save the work done in these six years, the old site will remain active; but it will no longer be updated.

Why this change?

In this year life for Stilum Curiae has not been easy.

There were repeated blackouts in the first six months of the year, and in August for a whole week Stilum was out of action; but already previously every two to three months there were increasing difficulties both in the preparation of the articles and in the dissemination of them.

Even now the search function, which is out of order, has not worked for several months.

On some browsers – Chrome, Edge, for weeks the articles appear with a delay of several hours compared to the publication.

And it does not depend on Google: on the Stilum site powered by Chrome there were no articles that the Google search gave me, and on Safari the situation was normal.

There have been and there are difficulties in the comments; both to post and approve them; to read the comments even now some guests must first comment, even with just a letter or a period; sometimes I approve a comment and I find it again not approved on several occasions.

And for some months it has not been uncommon for delays and inconsistencies to appear in the processing of articles.

That’s why I decided, after six years, that it was time to change instruments.

I consulted with an expert, Andrea Brugnoli, and relied on him for the construction of a new site; and I thank him from the bottom of my heart for his passion, availability and the very nice result.

The new site should be more reliable, faster and more secure.

And above all less fragile; a fragility – in the old site – caused by a perhaps excessive buildup of tools and internal mechanisms, which led the system to get bogged down.

The new site is already working. I went back to school and every day I worked to learn how to manage this new ship, with which we will sail from now on.

The only big unsolvable – technically – problem is this: the new site, unlike the old one, does not send every new article directly to the email of the subscribers when it is published. In fact, this function, which you can not transfer to the new Stilum, is a luxury of the old site, and along with other widgets, one of the causes of fragility.

Comments.

To comment you will have to put your nickname of choice; and enter your email, which will NOT appear. The only thing that will appear will be the nickname, and, of course, your comment. There is also a notification function, so if you want, you can be alerted if someone replies to your comment…

And then, little by little, we will learn, you and I to use this beautiful new tool.

Warning. You will find these icons, to choose whether you want to view on a computer, tablet, or smartphone

***

One last note, a bit sordid. Like all changes, this also has cost us. I was very happy to face the expense, for the love of the service that I think to render to the information, both Church news and more general news. As you know, Stilum has no advertising revenue, at least for the time being. If you want to contribute to the effort, you are welcome.

And onward!

§§§

I PADRONI DEI SOCIAL – E GOOGLE – CERCANO DI FAR TACERE STILUM CURIAE. SE PENSATE CHE STILUM CURIAE SIA UTILE SE PENSATE CHE SENZA STILUM CURIAE L’INFORMAZIONE NON SAREBBE LA STESSA AIUTATE STILUM CURIAE! * Chi desidera sostenere il lavoro di libera informazione, e di libera discussione e confronto costituito da Stilum Curiae, può farlo con una donazione su questo conto, intestato al sottoscritto: IBAN: IT79N0200805319000400690898 * Oppure su PayPal, marco tosatti * La causale può essere: Donazione Stilum Curiae

Condividi i miei articoli:



Tag: cambio, change, stilum



Categoria: Generale