Msgr. X proposes a Book. Catho-nomics, or Mason-nomics?

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and foes of Stilum Curiae, Msgr. X has been inspired by the article that Stilum Curiae published by John Horvat to write his own comment… enjoy your reading.

§§§

Mason-omics or Catho-nomics?

Dear Dr. Tosatti I just read on SC the stimulating article by Horvat. The booklet to which Horvat devotes attention (CATHONOMICS) does not deserve, however, in my opinion, attention for its announced obvious and banal utopian content, it deserves it rather for the people who produced it (A.Annett and J.Sachs) and the Institutions (PAS and Jesuits) directly or indirectly involved in supporting it.

Let’s see. The author, Anthony Annett, is a semi-unknown environmental researcher by profession, who says he collaborated in the drafting of the Encyclical Laudato Sì (but how many environmentalists have worked on it?) and says he is a Consultant to the Pontiff in the Council for Justice and Peace. He is a fellow of the Jesuit University of New York (Gabelli).

The preface is J. Sachs who we know well, being a former consultant to Obama, ideological environmentalist, employed by Bergoglio at PAS (Pontifical Academy of Sciences) with Sanchez Sorondo.

The book is therefore “Jesuitic,” indeed “Jesuit-Gnostic-Gnostic” and explains what Catholics must be in economics for the common good. And they explain it to us!?. Yes, precisely for this reason, therefore, it deserves attention.

We are therefore grateful to Horvat who discovered it, because this booklet tells us instead precisely what we Catholics must NOT do in economics for the common good.

The ability to confuse poor creatures can be learned from a biblical “great teacher,” who in Genesis gave an unsurpassed lectio on how to lie (giving apples ..).

Now, my impression is that this Cathonomics, which has nothing Catholic and nothing really economic (moreover like some documents of the Magisterium of this pontificate, think of Fratelli Tutti), serves to confuse in a matter like the economy where utopia has always been at home.

Try to think if I wanted to write the equivalent of Cathonomics addressed to Masonic circles: what freemasons must be in economics for the common good, obviously with values proposed exactly the opposite, to convince them to behave like Catholics even if they are not.

Such a booklet I would title for example MASONOMICS in order to confuse. In the subtitle, I would explain how the Masonic tradition can create a more just economy in the Christian sense. In the book I would cite Masonic documents, the thought of great Masonic masters, who explain that a more just economy in the Masonic sense is based on the concept of “service,” “serving to serve,” serving for the good of humanity, etc. emphasizing that this concept is common to the Catholic spirit, indeed it is an affirmation of Jesus Christ. (Mark 10-16: “The Son of Man has come to serve…”).

Therefore, Masonomics would say, it is not necessary to be a Freemason to serve with a fraternal and egalitarian spirit. And maybe it adds that you can also be Catholic… indeed it must.

Returning to Cathonomics, Horvat complains that in the book we talk about ecology like Greta Thumberg, but we do not talk about God, the Supernatural, etc.

Why does Bergoglio do it? Does it speak of God, of the Supernatural? Horvat complains that the author does not mention Our Lady. Why Bergoglio when he does it, how does he do it? It is evident that this Cathonomics belongs to that catho-tragic strand to which we have been accustomed for eight years, no?

Msgr X

§§§

