Msgr. X, the Pope, Burke. But Does Bergoglio Have His Green Pass Updated? Can We See It?

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and foes of Stilum Curiae, as we wrote a few days ago, the psycho-pandemic is over everywhere, except for in China, the Vatican City State, and Italy, that is – apart from the Middle Empire – in the two countries that are most affected by Beijing Thought. Msgr. X has learned of a surreal episode that took place at the Vatican gates and has written this reaction…enjoy your reading.

§§§

But does Bergoglio have his Green Pass updated? Can we see it?

Dear, my dear friend Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke has been denied entrance to the Vatican because his Green Pass expired a few weeks ago (in March). I can understand the application of the procedure, but he was not even allowed to the rapid swab test, the one that gives you a result in 15 minutes. Yet this is the least that could be done for a person of this importance.

They do it everywhere for a VIP guest, in airports, in international hotels, museums…they even did it for me.

What’s more, Cardinal Burkes had Covid in the United States and he is now completely cured of it, guaranteeing him natural immunity.

How petty is the person who has decided to treat Cardinal Burke this way!

When the Cardinal had Covid, there was already rejoicing at Santa Marta….saying something like “it serves him right.”

Specifically, Bergoglio said that among the cardinals “there are deniers, and one of these, “poor guy” has been hospitalized. How ironic…” (Il Giornale ­– 16 Sept 2021).

It’s useless to ask if the same treatment has been reserved for other prelates and visitors received in the Vatican.

But my final consideration is the following: from now on will Cardinal Burke ever go into the Vatican?

I wish him to return only for the Conclave (with the green pass, don’t forget…) and come out as Pope.

https://gloria.tv/post/Mti1sf6hFx9k4Hq1MijHy4qGj

§§§

SE PENSATE CHE STILUM CURIAE SIA UTILE SE PENSATE CHE SENZA STILUM CURIAE L’INFORMAZIONE NON SAREBBE LA STESSA AIUTATE STILUM CURIAE! * Chi desidera sostenere il lavoro di libera informazione, e di libera discussione e confronto costituito da Stilum Curiae, può farlo con una donazione su questo conto, intestato al sottoscritto: IBAN: IT24J0200805205000400690898 * Oppure su PayPal, marco tosatti * La causale può essere: Donazione Stilum Curiae

Condividi i miei articoli:



Tag: burke, ics, X



Categoria: Generale