If the Jesuits Study the Brain to Make Free Will “Evolve” – Msgr. X.

Marco Tosatti

Dear friend and foes of Stilum Curiae, today Msgr. X addresses an extremely interesting topic, one that is also “intriguing,” as he says. Which takes us into a futuristic field, or even science fiction….Enjoy your reading.

§§§

Msgr. X to Tosatti – Is the future of the idea of good and evil for man going to be established by the Jesuits?

The mathematical philosopher Piergiorgio Odifreddi wrote an interesting reflection on this topic in October 2020, which I could summarize as follows: The Jesuits know how to lie while saying the truth, or they know how to say the truth while lying. So, can evil become good and good become evil?

For almost nine years now we have become experts in a certain “Jesuitism.”

I write “of a certain Jesuitism” because I personally know holy Jesuits who are concerned only with trying to sanctify their neighbor. But in common thought (and language) the Jesuitic truth is always in evolution and will always be interpreted and explained Jesuitically.

Why am I talking about this? Because in my last two pieces for Stilum Curiae I have referred to the Jesuitic interpretation on the theme of a woman’s freedom to decide to have an abortion and the need to reflect on the freedom to decide about the end of life. But perhaps the best is yet to come.

Today I am forced to address a third crucial argument, the future of which is once again in the hands of the Jesuits.

This argument refers indirectly to the restructuring of the faculties of the human brain in order to “help” the functioning of free will. Let me explain, or rather, explain what I have been told.

A scientist friend who studies Alzheimers explained to me that they are promoting research on human memory to reconstruct the human brain (and self-awareness), when the brain becomes ill.

He told me that, on behalf of the Church, it is the Jesuits who are dealing with these evoliving scientific studies.

It is understandable and admirable that the Church wishes to establish rules of “neuro-ethics” in order to anticipate clashes and conflicts between the scientific approach and human nature.

But, according to my scientist friend, let’s imagine that the aforesaid Jesuit scholars are developing a third ethical-scientific way with reference to the conscience-mind-brain and personal responsibility which could lead to a (Teilhardian) “evolution” of Free Will.

If this were the case, the risk would emerge that the cause of irresponsibility due to a lack of logic and will is scientifically proven and therefore the risk that this explains the need to intervene regarding the functionality of the human brain.

The dispute over free will (with reference to salvation) between the Jesuits (centered above all on the will) and the Jansenists (centered only on grace) is well-known, and everyone remembers Pascal’s attack on the Jesuits on this topic.

But intervening on the functionality of the brain to strengthen the will, stimulating new capacities, is very dangerous. Science is not neutral in its applications.

It is enough to think of psycho-tropic drugs to relieve tension or to increase concentration, which can cause irreversible trauma.

Questioning (and perhaps partially denying) Free Will and proving the inadequate conscience of man in the 21st century in order to understand the evolutive process under way (including on the spiritual level) is the key theme on which our Jesuit friends are reflecting (according to what I am told).

Any confirmations or denials of what I am saying here are welcome.

Msgr. X

§§§

SE PENSATE CHE STILUM CURIAE SIA UTILE SE PENSATE CHE SENZA STILUM CURIAE L’INFORMAZIONE NON SAREBBE LA STESSA AIUTATE STILUM CURIAE! * Chi desidera sostenere il lavoro di libera informazione, e di libera discussione e confronto costituito da Stilum Curiae, può farlo con una donazione su questo conto, intestato al sottoscritto: IBAN: IT24J0200805205000400690898 * Oppure su PayPal, marco tosatti * La causale può essere: Donazione Stilum Curiae

Condividi i miei articoli:



Tag: cervello, gesuiti, ics, X



Categoria: Generale