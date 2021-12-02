Martian Observer: The Church has Reflected on the Deep State and Become Part of It

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and foes of Stilum Curiae, our Martian Observer today demonstrates to us how it is possible, even from a far-off place like the Red Planet, to see earthly things with clarity and depth…Happy reading.

§§§

Martian Observer to Tosatti.

Stefano Fontana, the brave philosopher from Verona who is an expert on the Social Doctrine of the Church and the director of the Van Thuan Institute founded by the great Bishop of Trieste Giampaolo Crepaldi, wrote an article at The Daily Compass on November 20. The title of the article is: “It’s Time for the Church to Consider that the “Deep State” Exists.”

Fontana is certain that this Church has been meditating on the so-called Deep State for years now.

By becoming an integral part of it.

Fontana of an international deep state that directs governments (and the Church itself?) in order to achieve global governance.

Why is Fontana only marveling at this today? Is it because he read with enthusiasm a little book written four years ago by a certain Micke Lofgren, entitled precisely “Deep State”? But the observations read in this little book are 45 years old.

That which becomes, or better has been defined as, the deep state is nothing other than a sub-consequence of the great project of Henry Kissinger and associates, elaborated since the end of the 1960s, correctly called the New World Order (a name which has been spoken badly of and abused only because it came to be known, to the point that it has been vulgarized with conspiracy theories) which debuted officially and publicly in 1972, immediately after the revolution of ’68 and the Second Vatican Council, with the famous Kissinger Report.

In practice it is what His Excellency Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has been trying to explain for two years now. But this Mr. Lofgren with a certain degree of ability writes what he wants to explain, not what is true.

Is it because he does not know? Or because he wants to direct the evaluations elsewhere? Yet he speaks of himself as a “consicious and concerned citizen.” Which, since Lofgren is an expert on political power, leaves us perplexed when he speaks about power models implemented 45 years earlier and re-adapted over the course of successive history.

What left me most perplexed is Fontana’s invitation to the Church to meditate on the reality of the Deep State.

This invitation has the scent of either naivety or irony.

The present Church of Bergoglio is a part of this Deep State, as Archbishop Viganò is trying to explain.

This Deep State is nothing other than an attempt to implement a control system organized by lobbies led by powers that are not easily identifiable, if I may give a simplifying and minimal example, as was Gelli’s P2 in Italy.

There are events that require expert observers in matters of power in order to be understood; a president of the American republic has been co-opted by a lobbying system ever since the birth of the United States.

No President of the United States was ever not a Mason. Some say that JFK was not, because otherwise it would not have been necessary to have him shot in order to get him out of the way, it would have been enough to ask him politely using dossiers or organizing also for him a “Watergate” as was sone for Nixon who did not let himself be convinced with the good ones.

If by “chance” someone comes to power who does not respect the rules of the USA power fame, he meets the end that Trump did in 2020 or Benedict XVI did in 2013.

Benedict’s resigning from the papacy was necessary for this power.

Therefore, the invitation to Bergoglio’s church to meditate on the reality of the deep state is either inconsistent or ironic.

It seems to me that the Church has given the deep state far too much thought. As Archbishop continues to explain quite well.

Martian Observer

§§§

Tag: church, deep state, martian observer, om



Categoria: Generale