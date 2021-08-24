Americanism, a Forgotten Heresy. Live, Thursday Evening at 9 pm.
24 Agosto 20212 Commenti
Marco Tosatti
Cari amici e nemici di Stilum Curiae, ci sembra interessante segnalarvi questo evento online che avrà luogo dopodomani. In inglese. Qui sotto trovate i dettagli dell’annuncio.
n 1899 Pope Leo XIII wrote to Baltimore’s Cardinal James Gibbons a Letter, known as Testem Benevolentiae. In this letter the Pontiff addressed the heresy of Americanism. In this way he started the Letter: “We send to you by this letter a renewed expression of that good will which we have not failed during the course of our pontificate to manifest frequently to you and to your colleagues in the episcopate and to the whole American people, availing ourselves of every opportunity offered us by the progress of your church or whatever you have done for safeguarding and promoting Catholic interests. Moreover, we have often considered and admired the noble gifts of your nation which enable the American people to be alive to every good work which promotes the good of humanity and the splendor of civilization. Although this letter is not intended, as preceding ones, to repeat the words of praise so often spoken, but rather to call attention to some things to be avoided and corrected; still because it is conceived in that same spirit of apostolic charity which has inspired all our letters, we shall expect that you will take it as another proof of our love; the more so because it is intended to suppress certain contentions which have arisen lately among you to the detriment of the peace of many souls.
It is known to you, beloved son, that the biography of Isaac Thomas Hecker, especially through the action of those who under took to translate or interpret it in a foreign language, has excited not a little controversy, on account of certain opinions brought forward concerning the way of leading Christian life.
We, therefore, on account of our apostolic office, having to guard the integrity of the faith and the security of the faithful, are desirous of writing to you more at length concerning this whole matter.”
With Musician and Writer Aurelio Porfiri, Host of this live streaming program, will discuss about this ‘forgotten heresy’ History Professor John C. Rao, the editor of Culture Wars Magazine E. Michael Jones, Philosopher Sebastian Morello and Writer David A. Wemhoff.
The program will be live streamed on the You Tube channel RITORNO A ITACA, in the Facebook fanpage of AURELIO PORFIRI and on Aurelio Porfiri’s TWITTER account.
§§§
SE PENSATE CHE
STILUM CURIAE SIA UTILE
SE PENSATE CHE
SENZA STILUM CURIAE
L’INFORMAZIONE NON SAREBBE LA STESSA
AIUTATE STILUM CURIAE!
*
Chi desidera sostenere il lavoro di libera informazione, e di libera discussione e confronto costituito da Stilum Curiae, può farlo con una donazione su questo conto, intestato al sottoscritto:
IBAN: IT24J0200805205000400690898
*
Oppure su PayPal, marco tosatti
*
La causale può essere: Donazione Stilum Curiae
Ecco il collegamento per il libro in italiano.
And here is the link to the book in English.
Y este es el enlace al libro en español
STILUM CURIAE HA UN CANALE SU TELEGRAM
@marcotosatti
(su TELEGRAM c’è anche un gruppo Stilum Curiae…)
E ANCHE SU VK.COM
stilumcuriae
SU FACEBOOK
cercate
seguite
Marco Tosatti
SE PENSATE CHE
STILUM CURIAE SIA UTILE
SE PENSATE CHE
SENZA STILUM CURIAE
L’INFORMAZIONE NON SAREBBE LA STESSA
AIUTATE STILUM CURIAE!
*
Chi desidera sostenere il lavoro di libera informazione, e di libera discussione e confronto costituito da Stilum Curiae, può farlo con una donazione su questo conto, intestato al sottoscritto:
IBAN: IT24J0200805205000400690898
*
Oppure su PayPal, marco tosatti
*
La causale può essere: Donazione Stilum Curiae
Questo blog è il seguito naturale di San Pietro e Dintorni, presente su “La Stampa” fino a quando non fu troppo molesto. Per chi fosse interessato al lavoro già svolto, ecco il link a San Pietro e Dintorni.
Se volete ricevere i nuovi articoli del blog, scrivete la vostra mail nella finestra a fianco.
L’articolo vi ha interessato? Condividetelo, se volete, sui social network, usando gli strumenti qui sotto
Condividi i miei articoli:
Tag: americanism, porfiri
Categoria: Generale
C’è la traduzione simultanea
Grande E. Michael Jones!
Grazie per l’importante segnalazione!