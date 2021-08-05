After Taking Down Summorum Pontificum, the New Objective is Inter-Communion

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, a friend from inside the Vatican Walls tells us – and naturally the news still needs to be verified – that the reigning Pontiff wants to return to concerning himself with Intercommunion, that is, making it possible for the faithful of other non-Catholic Christian confessions to participate in the Eucharist.

It is said that the one being charged with this task is the new Secretary of the Congregation for Divine Worship, the Franciscan Archbishop Vittorio Francesco Viola , formerly bishop of Tortona and a teacher at the Liturgical Institute of Sant’Anselmo in Rome. He is to organize a reserved commission in September that will have two months to give the results of its work directly to the Pope.

The methodology – bypassing the organisms, Congregations, and Councils authorized to deal with these specific topics – is very appealing to Pope Bergoglio. If this news is confirmed, we would have to ask why it is all being done in such a hurry.

One of the possible reasons could be the German Synod, where the theme of Inter-communion with Protestants has been placed on the agenda. In Germany there have already been some steps taken in this direction by a few bishops. Pope Bergoglio has not expressed himself clearly on this topic, but in a 2018 meeting he invited those concerned to arrive at a unanimous decision.

What is striking however – always on the condition that these rumors are verified – is that immediately after seeking to abrogate the Motu Proprio of Benedict XVI Summorum Pontificum, the Pope wants to address such a thorny knot and perhaps resolve it in his own way. According to some, it can only be solved by conversion to the Catholic Church.

