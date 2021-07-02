Bishop Ics: Pope’s Letter to Martin opens the Great Reset of the Church. Away with Sin.

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, Msgr. X was rightly impressed by the letter that a Jesuit pope has written to another Jesuit LGBT activist in the Church to thank him for having baptized his nephew with the name Francis and for the pastoral work he does. With whom? Guess…and enjoy the irony of Msgr. X.

§§§

In his Letter to the Thessalonians, Saint Paul explains that it is only Satan who can, through deception, succeed in interpreting the Truth in such a way as to lead man to chose to live in sin convinced that it is a good.

I would like to briefly comment on the recent letter of Pope Francis to Father James Martin, who is also a Jesuit, a supported of gay pride, a promoter of LGBTQ pastoral care in which he affirms, with the rigor of an Aristotelian syllogism, that it is God who creates people with a homo identity and thus Catholics are called to be pro-LGBTQ.

Bergoglio’s support for Father Martin seems to me to be the start of the real great reform of the Creed and Catechism – a real moral “Great Reset.”

This letter, in fact, is by no means limited to supporting his LGBTQ pastoral care. This is only a pretext. It does much more: it revolutionizes the meaning of sin, sin against nature. It revolutionizes the meaning of nature and the natural law, the meaning of procreation, the value of the Book of Genesis, the Commandments given to Moses, and the Catechism of the Church.

Because the real human nature is not what they have been telling us for millennia, because the commandments given to Moses were only good for the Jews of three thousand years ago. Because the Catechism is no longer liveable today, and trying to do so weakens human action and mortifies man.

Therefore sin must be extinguished. But it’s not easy. First of all, you have to choose a sin with “strong and powerful” sinners who are ready to support the initiative, but who seem to be oppressed by those who persecute the sin.

Then you have to necessarily refer to Christ, revolutionizing the sense of his teachings, supposing a Jesus who is only merciful and welcoming, never judging.

A Jesus who never corrects the sinner by exhorting him to sin no more.

But for heaven’s sake, he doesn’t correct him because in reality he never sinned at all. And he never sinned at all because sin does not exists, only a human behavior which some people like and others don’t.

Original sin is a legend, and the story of the Redemption was invented by the first Apostles (above all Saint Paul).

Today science explains everything that used to be attributed to a divinity.

The very concept of God the Creator is tottering. Teilhard de Chardin ( a Jesuit) explained that the spirit evolves, dogmas evolve, doctrine evolves.

Not that two thousand years ago, a thousand years ago, a hundred years ago, the Popes were mistaken in their magisterium, no (otherwise what happens to the continuity of the Magisterium?).

But rather, what was correct then is no longer correct today, because human nature evolves, the spirit evolves, conscience evolves, the faith must evolve. (But then, is LGBTQ the fruit of evolution or not?).

A new religion is being born.

It will be a religion without sin, without sinners, without religions, without churches, without priests, without Stilum Curiae?

But what would we do without Stilum Curiae? We have to do something! Let’s start by defending Summorum Pontificum?

Msgr. X

§§§

