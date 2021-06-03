Paoloni: the Masters of the West do not live in Washington or Berlin…

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, a friend pointed out this very interesting article by the writer and blogger Elio Paoloni, which we offer for your attention and reflection. Enjoy your reading.

THE BELGIAN CONGO WAS NOT BELGIAN

or, Who is Hurt by Globalization

For a good thirty years, a country eight times the size of Italy was the personal possession of King Leopold II of Belgium. Colonialism, the embryo of globalization, was driven by the monarchies: the Company of the Indies, endowed with military power, when it became so rich that it was a state within a state, was put in its place by the Indian Act. For decades, multinationals (a very misleading term: these were very national enterprises, like the Seven Sisters [oil companies], which were state-owned companies) were the expansionist arm of the United States and other powers, but real power came from aircraft carriers, the evolution of gunboats. Power belonged to governments, which in short commanded nations.

Today we still continue to think of planetary competition in terms of conflicts between nations (the famous multi-polarism), perhaps misled by the fact that a certain country (without naming names) is still strongly dominated by political power and succeeds in deriving real advantages from globalization. But are we really certain that the government of the United States acts on its own, albeit conditioned by the well-known lobbies? Does the Biden ectoplasm defend the interests of his own country, and thus of the West?

At one time the multinationals were real companies, with partners, shareholders, and boards of directors. American politics were dominated by the military-industrial apparatus, which was simple to understand. Today one single man, George Soros, holds wealth equal to the GDP of an African nation, just like King Leopold. But Leopold embodied his country; he ruled the destiny of the nation. Of what power is Soros the agent? He is a naturalized American citizen but was born in Hungary, and furthermore is Jewish (thus already uprooted even before his birth?). Morton Abramowitz, the former ambassador of the United States to Thailand and Turkey, defined him as “the only private citizen with his own foreign policy.” However, since that policy often seems to match the interests of the White House (at least when it is inhabited by the Democrats) and his foundation enjoys the support of the State Department and the “USAID” Agency for International Development, some maintain that the speculator is a puppet, not a puppeteer. This then is the dilemma: who is the puppeteer today?

A curious detail: Soros’ father was an Esperantist: he wanted to create a new “virtual” planetary homeland by means of one artificial international language. The son is physically realizing what was only an amateur dream for his father. Individuals like Soros, Gates, (does anyone believe that the designs of Bill Gates have anything to do with the interests of the average citizen of the United States?), and Bezos (who squeezes employees as if we were in 19th-century England) do not have true national roots; they are cosmopolitans who sail above the antiquated conflicts between nations.

They do not answer to anyone. No Pope or Archbishop has crowned them; no citizen has voted for them. They legitimize themselves and they crown themselves. Like the ancient rulers, they present themselves as miracle-workers (they protect us from the virus). They are able to unleash real anthropological mutations which, at least for now, do not involve – not entirely – any solid nations; coincidentally all of them are Eastern (China, Russia, Iran, Turkey, perhaps India).

The masters of the West do not live in the White House, nor at number 10 Downing Street, nor in any specific place. They don’t live anywhere; they fly in the skies. The do not have a power for the sake of serving; they are themselves one of the poles: a pole that is not territorial. Their flag is an agenda: a humanitarian agenda, a philanthropic program that is despotic and trans-humanist.

Elio Paoloni

