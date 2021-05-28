Service Announcement: Stilum Curiae has reached 23 Million Views

Marco Tosatti

Dear readers of Stilum Curiae, a brief service announcement: we have reached and surpassed 23 million views from the time Stilum Curiae started in October 2016, that is, just over four and a half years ago.

There have been about 130,000 comments moderated and published; the average number of daily views is currently about 18,000, with a slight decrease compared to 2020, the highest year ever (an average of close to 20,000 views per day), which was a marked increase from 2019, when we were at about 16,000 views per day.

Stilum is viewed in dozens and dozens of countries outside of Italy, and in particular in Spanish-speaking and English-speaking countries, which I believe is also a result of the translations of many articles into these languages. This is a success for which I thank the translators, both our “official” translators as well as the occasional volunteers.

A particular thanks goes to all of our collaborators, both our “historic” ones as well as those whom we have gradually added to our little crew along the way, who lend a hand to the work of guiding this tiny boat across waters that are definitely stormy.

A sure sign of Stilum’s success – let’s call it that, with modesty – is the presence of trolls and comments of every sort, except friendly ones, which have grown in number and which are regularly banned unless your boatswain is momentarily distracted. But it is a good sign, for it means that what is written here does not leave you indifferent, for better or for worse.

As you know, it is not Stilum Curiae’s style to go around noisily with hat in hand asking for support; however, all of this work has costs, and anyone who would like to contribute and support it deserves all of our gratitude.

And thank you also to all the readers of Stilum Curiae, for their faithfulness, the kindness they show, and for their understanding when there are mistakes. You may be certain of one thing: our good faith.

As for our commitment, I believe that there has not been one day, including Christmas, Easter, and New Year’s, when Stilum has not been present on your computers and smartphones. We hope that we will be able to continue for a long time together. Thank you!

§§§

STILUM CURIAE HA UN CANALE SU TELEGRAM

@marcotosatti

(su TELEGRAM c’è anche un gruppo Stilum Curiae…)

E ANCHE SU VK.COM

stilumcuriae

SU FACEBOOK

cercate

seguite

Marco Tosatti

SE PENSATE CHE

STILUM CURIAE SIA UTILE

SE PENSATE CHE

SENZA STILUM CURIAE

L’INFORMAZIONE NON SAREBBE LA STESSA

AIUTATE STILUM CURIAE!

ANDATE ALLA HOME PAGE

SOTTO LA BIOGRAFIA

Se volete ricevere i nuovi articoli del blog, scrivete la vostra mail nella finestra a fianco.

L’articolo vi ha interessato? Condividetelo, se volete, sui social network, usando gli strumenti qui sotto

Condividi i miei articoli:



Tag: 23 millions, stilum curiae



Categoria: Generale