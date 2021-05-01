Porto, Singular Protest of Catholic Laity for a Mass on May Day.

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae a Portuguese friend wrote us this letter, which we share with you. Enjoy reading it.

§§§

Dear friends,

I send, attached, a photograph of the initiative and a brief text with the description follows. We appreciate the maximum disclosure on your pages. During the morning, it is possible to take new photographs, but you can use the one attached.

In communion of prayers.

+++

A few days ago, in Porto, Portugal, the diocese newspaper reported that, to celebrate the 1st of May, the day of Saint Joseph the Worke, a Brotherhood would organize a Mass, celebrated by the Bishop of Porto, with the presence of workers’ representatives, from employers, from various health professionals, from representatives of the University and… from communist union members! Outraged by this situation, some Catholics gathered to protest against this initiative and, on the eve of the celebration, placed a padlock on the main gate of the church, accompanied by a sign with the inscription “CATHOLIC COMMUNIST CHURCH”, thus wishing to reject categorically the marxist deviation that has characterized the Church for decades and that, this time in Porto, counted on the blessing of the local Prelate himself, known for his controversial statements, namely in terms of doctrine.

§§§

Tag: mass, may day, porto



Categoria: Generale