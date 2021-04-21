Msgr. Schneider: Let’s Oppose Strongly Moral Chaos and Culture of Death.
Dear friends and foes of Stilum Curiae, Msgr. Athanasius Schneider has responded to the open letter sent by seven pro-life organizations on the subject of vaccines and ethical medicine. Here is Msgr. Schneider’s message.
Nur-Sultan, 19 April 2021
To Presidents
Mirco Agerde, Gianfranco Amato, Antonio Brandi, Giorgio Celsi, Francesco Fontana, Giovanni Formicola, and Massimo Viglione
Praised be Jesus Christ!
Esteemed sirs,
Today, as moral chaos seems to be imposing itself on the world, as trans-humanist tendencies are becoming ever more explicit, as the culture of death dominates the legislation of contemporary nations, it is necessary that we oppose these forces, firmly and resolutely, with the integrity of truth and a dogged desire for the good.
This is why there is a need for a new pro-life movement, without compromises, without inferiority complexes before the world, that is never subordinate to the ideologies of modernity. A pro-life movement that courageously and firmly declares the absolute illicitness of any attack against innocent human life from conception to natural death.
This new pro-life movement cannot remain silent about that monstrous and global structure of sin that cries out for vengeance before the face of God: the habitual use of human cells obtained from aborted embryos and fetuses by the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and food industries.
The exploitation of human embryos and fetuses as a reserve of biological material is an abomination which every reasonable person of good will must oppose by denouncing its perverse and diabolical nature.
I sincerely thank you, esteemed Sirs, Mirco Agerde, Gianfranco Amato, Antonio Brandi, Giorgio Celsi, Francesco Fontana, Giovanni Formicola and Massimo Viglione for the Open Letter that you have addressed to me. I thank the associations which you lead: the Marian Movement Regina dell’Amore, the Association of Jurists for Life, the Pro-Life and Family Association, the Ora et Labora Association in Defense of Life, the Iustitia in Veritate Association, the Benedict Option Community, the Confederation of Triarii. I thank you for your commitment to establishing in Italy that new pro-life movement of which there is an absolute need. I also thank the signatories of the letter: doctors, jurists, and people of culture and science.
I hope that your noble and courageous initiative in Italy can inspire similar initiatives in other countries.
I invoke the Divine Blessing on all those who support this initiative.
§§§
If you would like to sign the petition, you can do so at this link:
https://www.provitaefamiglia.it/petizione/stop-alluso-di-linee-cellulari-di-feti-abortiti-per-produrre-vaccini-firma-anche-tu 5.300
§§§
