Msgr. X Tells Us a True Story, about a Real Easter

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, Msgr. X sent us this true story, which represents, at least for me, a breath of fresh and invigorating air. And with this spirit, I share it with you.

§§§

Msgr. X to Tosatti.

I want to tell your readers a little story that is very consoling, which was just told to me by a priest friend. When I heard it I was moved. Since I believe that being moved in these times does much good, I would ask you, dear Tosatti, to publish this if you deem it appropriate. Thank you.

The true story is about a talented and prestigious lawyer who, although baptized and married in the Church, carried himself as an agnostic, adapting without too much effort to the secular circles that he frequents.

His wife, whom I believe is also a lawyer, has instead sought, with discretion, a path of personal holiness, attending formation for women offered by a rather important conservative Catholic institution.

They chose to have only one child at the direction of the husband, who undoubtedly has a neo-Malthusian belief about births, and this choice brought a certain suffering to his wife.

She, however, convinced her husband to entrust the education of their son (who is in his first year at university) to a collegiate level institution run by the Institution referred to. At the beginning of Lent of this year 2021 (this past February) the young man was able to come home on a break to his parent’s house, right on Ash Wednesday, and his father decided to prepare a dinner of delicious meats, despite the dissent and resignation of the mother.

The young man politely refused to eat meat on a fast day, explaining that he had been taught that it was a serious sin; he did not want to contradict a precept of the church. The father was indignant, leading to a discussion that ended with a quarrel and the inevitable conclusion: “…Well then, go to bed without dinner.”

The mother later went secretly and brought her son something “meatless” to eat. But the young man did not accept the food, explaining to his mother that he could not eat mean on Ash Wednesday, but nor did he want to disobey his father, who had ordered him to go to bed without dinner.

The mother could not refrain from telling everything to her husband, and together they were moved and wept for joy at having a son who is so exemplary in the Christian sense, a sense forgotten by the father.

The following Monday, the father accompanied his son to the college, asked to speak to the director, and said to him: “My son has re-converted me to Catholicism, thank you.”

Let’s not lose faith in the Holy Spirit, my friends.

Thank you for reading my story.

§§§

