Stilum Curiae has Reached 20 Million Views! Forward!

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, Happy Feast of the Immaculate Conception! Our blog is having a double celebration! Today we have the time and space to tell you that a few days ago we reached and surpassed twenty million views since the moment of our birth in October four years ago.

It has now become a tradition to inform you whenever we reach a new notch on the bar; and for me it is always a cause of joy and also a bit of amazement. Compared to the beginning, and in particular in the last few months when we have begun regularly offering a few articles in English and Spanish, our readership has greatly expanded, far beyond the confines of Italy, even if naturally the majority of our readership remains in the Italian language and in Italy. In the image here below you can see how the number of daily views has grown. The first number is the number of views in October 2016, the date our little boat set sail in the great sea of communications.

Here below you can see the total numbers for each year; as you can see there is a constant growth, and this too is a reason for satisfaction. We always keep in mind that the face of Stilum Curiae embraces a rather limited sector of human activities, and above all it does not touch on “light” subjects that would certainly guarantee it an influx of more visits.

And here is a breakdown by country, even if this chart only shows a few of them. We are actually viewed each month in anywhere between 70 and over 90 countries, even if there only 2 or 3 views in the countries at the bottom of the list.

And here are the global numbers, including the number of comments, which are both the Cross and the daily delight of your boatswain…More than 116,000! But who’s counting?

To conclude, as usual, I wish to offer a great thank you – to my collaborators, especially those who take care of the translations, and to all of you who follow Stilum with patience and faithfulness. A very special thank you to those of you who help concretely by financial support! We also ask all of you to give us a hand to cover our costs – if, when, and in the measure you are able – so as to enable us to proceed with our navigation…A heartfelt thank you to all of you.

