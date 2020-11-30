Nobile: Saints, International Days and Liberalism without Christ.

Marco Tosatti

Dear Stilumcuriali, Agostino Nobile has sent us this reflection, as always extremely acute and centered, written in a flash. Enjoy your reading.

§§§

SAINT DAYS, INTERNATIONAL DAYS AND LIBERALISM WITHOUT CHRIST

Once upon a time schools and the media celebrated Saint days. Nowadays, since the servants of the Antichrist decided he did not approve of them, they have stopped. Nowadays, these days are celebrated for some other reason, or sometimes they are completely ignored.

From climate change to biodiversity, even to penguins there are now celebrations, even celebrations for pizza and hand washing. Every year, on June 21st there is World Giraffe Day. Each year on July 31st, there is World Orgasm Day. Although every November 25th there is the International Day of Stop Violence Against Women, there is no evidence which shows that violence against women is decreasing. From a report made by the Italian Criminal Analysis Service of the Directorate of the Criminal Police, examining gender violence and voluntary murder of women victims, we can read:

“The number of voluntary killings in the first six months of 2020 has dropped to 131 (is this linked to Covid?), his is compared to 161 last year. But the number of women killed rose from 56 to 59” (is this because of or despite lockdown ?)

We can see that celebrating these theme days actually serves little or no purpose. This comes as no surprise. The damage is that they cancel out the important remembrance days for saintly men and women, whose lives were dedicated to support human beings spiritually, materially and psychologically.

The British politician and diplomat Arnold J. Toynbee in 1948 published “Civilisation On Trial”.

Toynbee’s work is generally considered an intense and timeless work by educated readers.

I wish to draw attention to two concepts which Christians have always known, in spite of Bergoglio’s shameless behaviour. I report two concepts that true Christians have always known, but considered retrogrades by Bergoglio and the false progressivism. Toynbee, writes: “The Christian must love his neighbour as he loves himself, whilst he seeks to help his neighbour obtain the purpose which he also wishes for himself- brethrenship and communion with God.”

Examining the the possibility of future progress without the son of God: “Individual spiritual progress in this life will bring with it a more significant social progress, than that which could be achieved otherwise. The best way to achieve a goal is to aim, not at the goal itself, but at a higher goal.”

When man tries to make himself a God he become a loose cannon, or even a cruise missile. The behaviour of our present rulers, above all those inside the Vatican, constantly confirms this.

Agostino Nobile

§§§

STILUM CURIAE HA UN CANALE SU TELEGRAM

@marcotosatti

(su TELEGRAM c’è anche un gruppo Stilum Curiae…)

E ANCHE SU VK.COM

stilumcuriae

SU FACEBOOK

cercate

seguite

Marco Tosatti

SE PENSATE CHE

STILUM CURIAE SIA UTILE

SE PENSATE CHE

SENZA STILUM CURIAE

L’INFORMAZIONE NON SAREBBE LA STESSA

AIUTATE STILUM CURIAE!

ANDATE ALLA HOME PAGE

SOTTO LA BIOGRAFIA

Se volete ricevere i nuovi articoli del blog, scrivete la vostra mail nella finestra a fianco.

L’articolo vi ha interessato? Condividetelo, se volete, sui social network, usando gli strumenti qui sotto.

Condividi i miei articoli:



Tag: christ, international days, liberalism, progress, saints days



Categoria: Nobile