NOBILE: HERE IS HOW THEY MANIPULATED THE ELECTIONS PRO-BIDEN

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, Agostino Nobile has sent us this extremely interesting reflection on how to control the American presidential elections. Good reading.

DECEPTION OF AMERICAN VOTERS BY ELECTORAL FRAUD : THE HAMMER AND SCORECARDS.

It is now crystal clear that the international media is controlled by the left. When I mention “corruption” this covers not only the sphere of off the radar bribes which abound, but also ideological corruption regardless aversion to the truth. The oath of the Order of Journalists

demands “the protection of each individual and respect for substantive truth of fact. These are principles seen as fundamental to the freedom of information and critique.” Yet ideological fury, in the footsteps of totalitarians during the last century in Europe plus the dictatorship of China today, is manifesting utter contempt for truth and human dignity.

If we cast our eyes back to the first combative presidential debate, Joe Biden stated that he would never declare himself President until all votes were verified. Yet despite the fact that there are many votes which remain unverified, Biden has declared himself winner and the media unreservedly support him. Not content with this the newspapers are trying to smear the presidential couple by clamouring about an upcoming divorce. They have also published the story that Jared Kushner, Trump’s son in law, has been tasked with advising Trump to step aside and allow the Democratic winner to enter the White House.

Given the latest projections and obvious fraud, maybe Biden and company will end up in a rather more unpleasant place than the White House.

Now another example which will show a truly disturbing occurrence.

No newspapers and TV stations talk about the use of the Hammer and Scorecard during this election. This is a surveillance tool created by the Obama / Biden administration. In 2013 this phenomenon was examined in the Italian weekly Panorama “United Stasi of America” article. It was discovered that the Obama/Biden government was spying on major European and global governments.This news was soon suppressed, in order to allow Barack Obama to develop the image planned for him by the Deep State. Nowadays,

although Barack Obama must have the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people plus millions of homeless war refugees on his conscience, left wing journalists and intellectuals still present him as almost a Messiah .

The Hammer and Scorecard, as well as spying on governments and ordinary citizens alike, has another purpose. This has been widely employed during this year’s presidential election. Everyone must watch the following video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MzV4iIhCo64

Former US General Thomas McInerney explains how this criminal tool was used to manipulate voting data and move at least 3% of the votes for Trump over to Biden.

Concerning postal fraud, this is explained in this interview with lawyer and former mayor of New York Rudolph Giuliani https://www.facebook.com/114805270274991/videos/724372834837288

Will the global mainstream media show this?

I doubt it for the following reasons. In recent years the psychological and political Masonic-Marxist war machine has been allied with major Western governments of both right and left, plus the media, social media and with the rock solid support of the Vatican. The Coronavirus, whether desired or not, has given them a helping hand. This has been decisive in destroying world economies, apart from China. It has also destroyed the morale of citizens.

Even with the evidence and counter evidence battle, which may in the end be able prove voter fraud and win judgment in the Supreme Court of USA, I do not believe the Moloch Masonic Marxist powers will accept defeat. For this crime fraudsters receive at least a five year prison term.They also realise that another occasion, when viruses, Brussels, the Vatican, along with huge international socialism have all contributed towards the same destructive endgame, will almost certainly never occur again. Especially as now people are beginning to catch on and are starting to demonstrate in the streets.

If the counting and assessment of ballots were to overturn the election in favour of Trump, Moloch would immediately unleash the Antifa ,BLM, feminists and all other disgruntled people around the world. Since in Italy and Europe the political situation would be just as dire, the only countries to benefit from this historic debacle would be totalitarian countries. They would be able to broadcast overwhelming evidence showing the unreliability

of democracy.

Agostino nobile

