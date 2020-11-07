RAGAZZI: THE POSSIBLE DEM FRAUD HURT USA DEMOCRACY

Marco Tosatti

Dear Stilumcuriali, with great pleasure we publish this reflection of Dr. Maurizio Ragazzi on the presidential elections and especially on the implications of possible electoral fraud. A contribution for which we thank him heartily that reveals a picture of democratic corruption of which certainly will not speak to you neither the big newspapers, affiliated with “progressive” regime nor the television stations, about which the only advice I feel like giving is to turn them off. Enjoy your reading.

US ELECTIONS: WHAT IS REALLY AT STAKE IN THE FIGHT FOR THE PRESIDENCY

(DR. MAURIZIO RAGAZZI – WASHINGTON, DC)

Over the last several months, unfounded arguments on an alleged systemic racial discrimination have been deafening everybody’s ears in the United States. What we are now witnessing is another systemic phenomenon, but this time it is a real one: the systemic corruption in various states run by the Democrats. The case of Pennsylvania is instructive.

Pennsylvania is one of those states that, at the end of the November 3 elections, have not yet been called for either Trump or Biden. A Democratic stronghold for decades, Pennsylvania was won by Trump in 2016. Despite the percentages circulated by biased pollsters before the elections (with a view to inculcating in the electorate the false idea that Trump had no chance at all of winning), the reality came out to be quite different. However, to have a Trump’s victory certified, the Republicans had to bypass the hurdle of a well-oiled system that, thanks to unorthodox means, would not leave any possibility to whomever dared raise his head against the Democrats’ establishment.

Already before the elections, Justice Alito, in a statement joined by Justices Thomas and Gorsuch regarding a motion brought before the US Supreme Court on the vote in Pennsylvania,[1] had made some pertinent remarks on a shocking phenomenon. In preparation of the elections, contrary to a statutory provision by the Pennsylvania legislature that all mail ballots would have to be received by 8pm on election day, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania (the highest judicial body in that state),[2] by a vote of four to three, had decreed that mail ballots would be valid if received within three days after election day. Moreover, a ballot with no postmark or an illegible postmark would be regarded as timely, if received by the same date. These absurdities clearly expose the whole electoral system to the risk of fraud and the loss of all credibility. In addition, they are in conflict with the provision, in the US Constitution, on the allocation of power regarding federal elections, according to which only Congress and state legislatures (not state courts) may prescribe the time, places and manner of holding elections.[3] The letter of the law could not be clearer.

Accordingly, on October 28, the US Supreme Court had ordered the segregation of late ballots so that, “if the State Supreme Court’s decision is ultimately overturned, a targeted remedy will be available”. However, this clear instruction was evidently insufficient. Hence, on November 6, amidst vote counting, lawsuits, and newly arrived ballots (a great majority of which were… surprisingly for Biden), Justice Alito had to intervene again with an order to all county boards of election in Pennsylvania instructing them to comply with the guidance provided by the Secretary of Pennsylvania on October 28 and November 1, to the effect that (1) ballots received by mail after 8pm on November 3 be segregated and kept in a secure, safe and sealed container separate from the other ballots, and (2) if counted, all late ballots be counted separately.[4]

Irrespective of who will ultimately be declared the winner of the presidential elections, this (paradoxical) saga in Pennsylvania shows that President Trump’s perseverance in claiming that all legal and legitimately expressed votes, and only those, be counted (with the intervention, if need be, of the US Supreme Court) is a true service to American democracy: the US cannot become a banana republic marred by fraud, vote-rigging, and conflicts among the legislative, executive and judicial powers within states run by Democrats, expecting that no-one (and least of all the media, ever more subservient to the power and ideology of the “progressives”, and reluctant to exercise even a modicum of their investigative prerogatives) will dare say a word against this lamentable state of affairs.

[1] https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/20-542_i3dj.pdf. Here the conflicting action was between the legislature and the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania. In https://www.law.cornell.edu/supremecourt/text/20A72, instead, the conflict was between the General Assembly of North Carolina and the State Board of Elections.

[2] This is the pyramid of the judicial system in Pennsylvania, with the Supreme Court at its peak: http://www.pacourts.us/learn.

[3] Article I, section 4 of the US Constitution. Though Pennsylvania has a long tradition of voting Democrat, the General Assembly (the legislature in that state) is currently in Republican hands (while the governor is a Democrat). This is yet another example of frustrating a political decision that the Republican law-maker had adopted on the basis of its constitutional prerogatives.

[4] https://www.supremecourt.gov/orders/courtorders/110620zr_g31i.pdf.

