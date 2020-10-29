STILUM TURNS FOUR YEARS OLD, AND TOUCHES 19 MILLION VIEWS

Marco Tosatti

Stilum Curiae is four years old today! And by chance it is also the date that coincides with it reaching nineteen million views!

It actually happened a few days ago; we are now actually at 19.3 million and counting, but there has been so much work and I have been under the weather for a few days and a bit less lucid than usual, and since it was not urgent I put off sharing the news with you until now.

Four years! The child is growing; indeed, it is growing well with more or less large numbers, from single digits to tens to hundreds to thousands of daily readers almost everywhere in the world, as you can see from the image below.

Naturally, Italy makes up the lion’s share, but there is now a stable and consolidated presence in the United States, in Spain, and in general in the Spanish speaking world.

Our presence has grown in the last few months thanks to a little editorial effort. Stilum Curiae has established a relationship with a translator who is a native English speaker and a translator who is a native Spanish speaker, in order to have a certain number of articles that are of general interest to the Catholic world in these two languages each week. This has a cost, of course, and so we thank those in advance who can contribute something, as many have done in the past year, some with particular generosity, to help maintain the life of this little space of freedom. And to those who either cannot or do not wish to, please pray for us, because there is so much work, and the energy that we had twenty years ago is no longer with us…

And if anyone worries whether the voice of Stilum Curiae makes it over the Vatican Walls, you can relax: every day there are dozens of views of Stilum Curiae from across the Tiber. The numbers given in the image are from the middle of the day yesterday.

It seems to me that it is right and just to say a huge “Thank You!!” to our collaborators, to those who permit their names to be used and those who because of these difficult times are obliged to veil themselves behind a pseudonym. Everyone makes this site rich, with different voices and tones, each one precious in its own distinct way. Thank you to our friends who, perhaps seeing an interesting article in a language other than Italian, take it upon themselves to translate it, thus making a gift to our site and to all of us. And thanks to all of you who read and discuss, because Stilum Curiae originated and still exists to be a place to exchange information, and in its four years of life it has taken on an additional identity of a place to meet and gather, a familiar place for everyone. Thank you again, from my heart, and may God help us all. Because the times are difficult, and the battle is far from being close to over.

