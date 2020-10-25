THE HERETIC POPE? FORSOOTH! HIS ARE BAR CHATTER.

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, Don Egizio sent us some lines to read from one of his comments to a blog post. But I found them so pertinent, so lucid, so tasty, that I decided to share them with you in a post, so that a greater number of people could share Don Egizio’s dry wit. Enjoy your reading!

§§§

My anti-clerical friends are displaced; [they all want to advise the Pope!] One wants to become a Cardinal-Deacon, another wants to be the Prefect of a Congregation, another wants to be the editor of L’Osservatore Romano, another the head of the School of Bologna (actually no, not this one any longer; it has been surpassed; nobody even wants to become the prior of the Bose [Monastic Community, founded by Enzo Bianchi]).

But the Pope is the temporal sovereign of his little state: why doesn’t he just make a law on gay unions for the Vatican? It appears that they really need a law like this in the Vatican – why, today even a 22-year old winner of the “Miss Italy” pageant could become a nun in the Vatican and not one prelate would even look at her. The only people with anything to fear are bell ringers and sacristans! But seminarians, in contrast, are not being “led astray” by prelates – let’s face it, the seminaries are already gay circles.

Seriously, someone must be suggesting to Bergoglio all of these “correct” words, the right language, so that what he says is taken into consideration by the international organizations, in the world that creates public opinion. All this was well-explained by Super Ex. Bergoglio has adapted himself: the recipe is not coming out of Bergoglio’s sack, because he does not have the tools to do it – he is a simple South American left-wing Peronist-populist (not Marxist), his ideal world is a big mixed-race shanty town where the people incarnate a doctrine and truth that is already innate in them.

No, this is the stuff of academics (however poor) and third-rate professors (whose names are always those of four cats who do not quite line up).

In reality my anti-clerical friends would never want to fall in line in an environment as mediocre as Bergoglio’s “magic circle.” It is not that they hate them; they despise them, with some compliment reserved for Scalfari.

At any rate, a pope may be judged and deposed for heresy, which consists, not in error, but in the arrogance of upholding the truth of a grave dogmatic error. But this is not that at all – because these snipped, unofficial, contradicted and constantly modified declarations do not constitute an “argument”; they are only like a chat from a sports bar that change every second according to the game or the type of liquor!

He and his third-rate advisers offer politically correct confusion and nonsense, not heresy. Heresy, in order to actually be a heresy, has to be something serious and coherent. But this is something of a qualitatively lower level!

Simply put, both the Roman Curia (both temporally and spiritually) as well as the entire Church at all of its hierarchical levels has fallen to a level between ridiculous and negligible. Meanwhile, the Chinese (who are very astute) laugh at the pope, sign their “agreement” and keep on going just as they have always done.

Ah, I have terrible back pains, maybe that’s why I can’t see straight!!!

Amen.

§§§

