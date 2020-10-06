MSGR. X: YOUR HOLINESS, DON’T YOU QUOTE YOURSELF A BIT TOO MUCH?

Marco Tosatti

Dear Readers of Stilum Curiae, Msgr. X found this graphic on the internet, which we share with you here courtesy of the author, which clearly shows the origin of all non-Scriptural citations in the latest encyclical Fratelli Tutti. In short, there are about 180 citations where Francis quotes himself, while John Paul II is quoted less than 20 times, and Benedict XVI little more than 20. You can count on one hand the number of times he cites Paul VI, Saint Thomas Aquinas, Saint Augustine, Saint Francis of Assisi…. Msgr. X felt inspired to write a comment. Happy reading.

§§§

Monsignor X to Tosatti.

Dear Doctor, all you have to do each day is open up a newspaper that refers to Pope Bergoglio and you will find plenty of reasons for concern, suffering, and indignation.

The two most “imposed” newspapers today promote Bergoglio’s “thought” in different ways.

-Corriere della Sera re-interprets it through the prism of Andrea Riccardi: “The third way of the Pope, between liberalism and populism.”

From Leo XIII to Benedict XVI, a social encyclical was considered the third way between liberalism and Marxism, but today the evil of Marxism has been replaced with the “evil” of populism…While Marxism seems to have now become the “third way” of the Church.

–Repubblica, more astutely (and coherently with the thought of Scalfari), emphasizes the ever-growing secularism of Bergoglio’s thought. This is explained by Cacciari, who sees it as ever more enlightened; and the physicist Cingolani who points out the secularity of Bergoglio’s values.

As reported here above, however, there is a curious revelation of the number of auto-citations (quotations of himself) made by Bergoglio in this latest encyclical (rightly called a “Publicity Spot” by Big Shot) which are much more numerous than citations of his predecessors. This has greatly intrigued me and led me to write a reflection.

-Dictators always quote themselves in their discourses. Stalin, Mao Tse-Tung, and Hitler all did it.

-But narcissistic psychopaths and self-centered solipsists also quote themselves.

-Flatterers cite their own patrons, or their masters or teachers.

Only holy Popes always quote God alone.

Bergoglio, as we were saying, according to the analysis given below, has 180 citations of himself, as compared to only 20 of John Paul II and Benedict XVI.

I asked myself, “Why?”

The reason, in my opinion, lies in a mix of the reasons we have just given.

Bergoglio did not write the encyclical; it was written by his advisers, experts, and lackeys, who have continually quoted him because they know he is a solipsist dictator and so they want to exalt him so as to please him and be flattering servants.

In today’s Daily Compass Stefano Fontana observes that “Fratelli Tutti” has more than 230,000 characters, while Leo XIII’s Rerum Novarum only needed 71,000.

And Rerum Novarum was the greatest social encyclical, the one that gave birth to the Social Doctrine of the Church.

In order to negate this Social Doctrine of the Church, Bergoglio’s flatterers needed three times more words (but all words of “blah blah blah”).

It is evident that, since every flatterer wanted to write something that would shine in the eyes of the master-dictator, 200,000 more characters than needed were used. This was necessary, because in addition to being a Publicity Spot, it also had to make a contribution to the definitive fall of Christian civilization.

Moreover, why be surprised at over 180 self-citations?

Bergoglio knows how to interpret Saint Francis of Assisi just as he wishes, but also Jesus Christ, the Blessed Mother (the Immaculate Mother of God) and also God himself.

He is re-writing the Bible (Genesis), the Gospels, the Ten Commandments, and many liturgical prayers.

But he is also changing the “Golden Rule” (“Do to the earth as you would have done unto you”) and the two Commandments of Christ (“Love the earth as yourself”). He has added a fifth cardinal virtue (Caring for the Environment), and has added a fifth sin that cries out for vengeance to God (Polluting the Earth), he has invented the seventh sin against the Holy Spirit (defending private property), he has established the eighth work of mercy (welcoming migrants and sharing your goods with them), he has added an 11thCommandment (Thou shalt not soil the earth) and even a ninth Beatitude (Blessed are those who fertilize the Vatican Gardens).

He has also unwittingly given us an eighth spiritual work of mercy: Putting up with Bergoglio, his delirium of omnipotence, and his mocking.

Naturally I am praying for him and for his conversion to the Truth.

Msgr. X

§§§

