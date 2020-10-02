THE SECRET AGREEMENT BETWEEN PIUS XI AND HITLER, SIGNED BY PACELLI

Marco Tosatti

An agreement that fortunately never existed. Unlike…but wait, let’s back up a bit.

When I began to follow Vatican affairs several decades ago, I met with a certain regularity a Monsignor of the Secretariat of State, who was at that time secretary of an important position at the highest levels of the Vatican. Unfortunately, he is no longer with us, for a long time now.

There was talk of many things, and naturally we also spoke of historical matters. I recall very clearly that he once said to me: the Church – at that time – made concordats especially with governments it did not trust, in order to obtain a clear situation in which the action of the local Church could take place, and also so as to have the international juridical instrument with which it could defend itself in case there were violations.

Concordats: that is, pacts made clearly in writing, signed by both parties, who therefore committed themselves to respect the agreements that were made.

Still today – and it has been this way for many years – the concordat of 1933, signed by Pope Pius XI, who left Rome so as not to be in the capital when Hitler arrived (does that remind you of something, mutatis mutandis?) has been described in a twisted way as the support of the Church for the Nazi Reich; and naturally Eugenio Pacelli has been blamed for it – because this interpretation was and is communist propaganda and the propaganda of Catholics who move along those lines and who, like church historian Alberto Melloni, contrast Pius XII with John XXIII.

1933: the Nazi regime had only just begun to show its face; there were still no extermination camps nor invasions of neighboring nations.

Let’s play a little imagination game.

Let’s imagine that Pius XI, on the advice of Msgr. Eugenio Pacelli, had signed – instead of a concordat – a secret agreement with Adolf Hitler, permitting the Brown Shirts and the Hitler Youth and those nice gentlemen who wore the swastika – and perhaps a nice association called the German National Patriotic Church – to be able to participate in the choice of bishops and propose them.

And what if, in the meantime, with this secret accord fully operational, the Reich was imprisoning and torturing recalcitrant bishops and priests, destroying places of worship, and toppling Christian crosses?

Can you imagine the shouts and cries of protest from Catholic adults, from Dialoguers, from Bridge Builders? And the eternal execration that would come upon the prelates who had done this?

Calm down – this was only an imagination game!

It is not possible that the Church of Rome, founded on the Rock of Peter, would make secret agreements with one of the worst dictatorships that ever existed, which holds millions of people – Right now! Right now! – in re-education camps for dissidents, in true and proper concentration camps, which practices cultural genocide in a country that it has occupied – Tibet – and which tramples down freedom of religion and expression in every way, to say nothing of the rest.

It is not possible – and so the Torniellis, the Valentes, and all the obsequious janissaries of the reigning papacy must be right. If only it was like the Renaissance! Instead, it is more like the court of the Queen of Hearts in Alice in Wonderland: “Off with their heads!”

Read this latest piece of news from Bitter Winter – but Bitter Winter and AsiaNews report this continually – and see what fine gentlemen our Monsignori are making secret agreements with. But why are they secret? What could they still be hiding?

§§§

(Immagine di Marco Matteucci)

STILUM CURIAE HA UN CANALE SU TELEGRAM

@marcotosatti

(su TELEGRAM c’è anche un gruppo Stilum Curiae…)

E ANCHE SU VK.COM

stilumcuriae

SU FACEBOOK C’È LA PAGINA

stilumcuriae

SE PENSATE CHE

STILUM CURIAE SIA UTILE

SE PENSATE CHE

SENZA STILUM CURIAE

L’INFORMAZIONE NON SAREBBE LA STESSA

AIUTATE STILUM CURIAE!

ANDATE ALLA HOME PAGE

SOTTO LA BIOGRAFIA

Se volete ricevere i nuovi articoli del blog, scrivete la vostra mail nella finestra a fianco.

L’articolo vi ha interessato? Condividetelo, se volete, sui social network, usando gli strumenti qui sotto.

Condividi i miei articoli:



Tag: agreement, china, hitler, pius xi



Categoria: Generale