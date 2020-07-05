SEATTLE, A SYMBOL OF VIOLENCE AND ANARCHY OF THE ANTI-FA.

Marco Tosatti

Dear Stilumcuriali, Prof. Maurizio Ragazzi has sent us from the United States this reflection on the eviction of the area granted by the mayor of the city to violent groups, in the climate of attempted overthrow through the programmed chaos of legitimately elected bodies. We thank him warmly, and we wish you good reading.

§§§

Finally, the Seattle Commune has been dismantled

(and should not have been allowed in the first place)

Dr. Maurizio Ragazzi

One of the epicenters of the violence triggered by George Floyd’s death on May 25 is Seattle, the metropolis on the West coast, South of the Canadian border. By now, it has become clear (assuming one wants to see) that the protests and riots of the last few weeks do not have much to do with the fight against racism, and have instead everything to do with overturning the current economic and constitutional system, defunding the police, destroying the family, and promoting abortion, homosexualism and trans-sexualism.[1] All of this under the benign sight of “progressive” local administrations, the complicity of the deep State and the giants of (dis-) information, as well as the money of interested players.

In Seattle, after clashes on June 8, the police had withdrawn from the Capitol Hill district, and rioters seized six blocks, creating an autonomous police-free zone, first known as Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) and then as Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP). In the occupants’ words, the objective was to give rise to an “ad-hoc conglomeration of people who want some change” and who would “take care of each other”.[2] (Ascertaining with any degree of precision what exactly should change, and in which direction, is presuming too much, even though we have a broad idea of what was intended.)

In a tweet from June 11, President Trump had solicited local authorities to “take back their city”, otherwise he would do it.[3] The Seattle mayor (daughter of an influential father, a Democrat like him, and the first woman and openly homosexual mayor of Seattle) had different ideas, though. Her immediate approach was to meet the protesters, not “with domination”, but “with listening and with change”.[4] Asked how long this situation would be allowed to last, she replied that we might be heading toward a “Summer of Love”[5] (an expression referring to the 1967 hippies’ gatherings in San Francisco, with a cocktail of music, drug, anti-war, and free love). The situation had a new turn after the protesters marched to the mayor’s house on June 28.[6] The mayor promptly adopted an executive order to disband CHOP.[7] Local police had no difficulty enforcing the order: in the early morning on June 30, CHOP was gone, and some of its members were arrested.

How had the occupants “taken care of each other”, and how had the “love of the summer” manifested itself within the seized area? The Seattle police chief (not a “White supremacist man” but an Afro-American woman) issued a statement that leaves no doubts. The order and its enforcement came after weeks of violence: “CHOP has become lawless and brutal. Four shootings – two fatal – [both victims were Afro-American teenagers, whose families are obviously inconsolable] robberies, assaults, violence and countless property crimes have occurred in this several block area”.[8]

What can we learn from all this? Our human nature (fallen as a consequence of the original sin), when abandoned to its sinful tendencies, without nurturing virtues and the gift of grace (and without police coercion, when necessary), leads to anarchy and to the law of the jungle, the victims of which, of course, are always the weakest ones. As to “enlightened” politicians, they are certainly capable of adopting innovative responses, especially when they are not the ones bearing their consequences. If what happened in Seattle is a preview of what we can expect from “change”, may the Lord save us!

§§§

