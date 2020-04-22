HERE ARE TRUE BISHOPS ACCORDING TO OUR HEARTS! IF WE ONLY HAD THEM….

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, a Spanish friend wanted to lighten this difficult moment we are living through by sending me a statement of Bishops’ Conference of Narnia, which we share here with you in translation…

***

STATEMENT OF THE BISHOPS’ CONFERENCE OF NARNIA –

PERMANENT COMMITTEE

Because of our concern for the faithful during these circumstances of the Coronavirus, we hereby order, until further notice, the following:

– Priests, after properly disinfecting their hands with hand sanitizer, shall administer Communion to the faithful purely and exclusively on the tongue and kneeling.

– Because currency transmits innumerable germs, the faithful are hereby exempt from contributing to the support of the Church until further notice.

They may, however, replace almsgiving with prayer and sacrifices for the good of their pastors.

– In order to fulfill the directive given above, we exhort parish priests to stop all collections.

– The Holy Mass will now be offered facing God, not facing the people, so that if the priest sneezes during Mass there will be no danger of him infecting the altar servers or viceversa.

– Until further notice, the sign of peace is hereby cancelled. In the present circumstances, it is a proximate occasion of infection.

– Until further notice, all applause, offensive songs, and whatever moves the sensibility of the People of God is to be replaced with Gregorian chant.

Asking the protection of God for all the faithful or Narnia and hoping that one day the Coronavirus will turn into the greatly desired Republic-virus, we impart our copious benediction.

Narnia, March 8, 2020

