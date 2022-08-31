Bishop Viganò to Civitas. The “theological” vision of the Great Reset. Which is a Religion.

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, I think it is interesting to bring to your attention this lecture given by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò at the Université d’Éte Civitas a few days ago. Enjoy reading it.

AGERE SEQUITUR ESSE

THE “THEOLOGICAL” VISION OF THE GREAT RESET

Conference of Archbishop Viganò at the Summer University – CIVITAS

August 14, 2020 – France

When human beings act, they do so with an end in view. Man’s action, what he does, represents a means to an end, which may be morally good or bad. Action proceeds from the will, and is born of thought, which is an act of the intellect. What we do is determined by who we are (all our faculties: memory, intellect and will). Scholasticism summarises this concept perfectly in three words: agere sequitur esse.

No one acts without a purpose. And even what has been happening before our eyes for more than two years now is the consequence of a set of concomitant causes that presuppose an initial thought, an informing principle, so to speak. And when we realise that the reasons given to us to justify the actions taken are not rational, it means that these reasons are pretexts, false reasons, which serve to hide an unmentionable truth.

This is the way of the Evil One. When he tempts us, he lies to make us believe that he is our friend, that he cares about our good. Like a fairground peddler, the devil offers us his miraculous finds, his elixirs of happiness and wealth, for the modest sum of our immortal soul. But this, like a swindler, he omits to say, of course; at most he writes it in small print in the clauses of the contract.

Everything is a lie when it comes to Satan. The premises are false: Your God oppresses you with heavy precepts. The promises are false: You can decide and get what you want. And everything is a lie too when Satan’s minions are organising to establish the dystopia of the New World Order.

Well, since we cannot expect the Great Reset conspirators to tell us clearly what their final goal is – since it is something unmentionable and criminal – we can nevertheless reconstruct the mens, the thought that guides their actions by knowing the principles that inspire their actions and backing them up with their own words. And we are also able to understand that the reasons given are only pretexts. And yet the pretexts, as they are presented, demonstrate malice and premeditation, for if their plan were honest and good, they would not need to disguise it with illogical and incoherent excuses.

But what is this Great Reset? It is the forced imposition of a fourth industrial revolution that will lead the present economic and social system to implosion, and will allow, through a general impoverishment and a drastic reduction of the population, the centralisation of power in the hands of an elite of aspirants to immortality and world domination. They would like to reduce us to an amorphous mass of clients/slaves confined in boxes and perpetually connected to the network.

Through the Great Reset, they want to erase Western Christian society in order to establish a liberal-communist synarchy on the model of the Chinese dictatorship, in which the entire population is controlled and manoeuvrable at will. In a society inspired, if even only in a small way by Catholic values, the financial power groups and the New World Order elite would have no place. But this should not lead us to believe that their opposition to Christian society is merely economically and politically motivated. In reality, what triggers this hatred is that there might be, even in the most remote corner of the planet, a possible alternative to the globalist dystopia, a world in which the employer can honestly pay his employees, in which the state imposes reasonable taxes on its citizens, in which charities render services free of charge and without speculation, in which the innocence of children is respected and LGBTQ+ propaganda is not permitted. A world in which the Social Reign of Jesus Christ is shown to be not only possible, but the best form of society, administered for the common good and for the glory of God.

The mere existence of a term of comparison is a burning disavowal of the globalist deception, showing its horror and failure. The lies about the need for lockdowns are disavowed by the evidence that where they have not been adopted, there have been fewer cases of serious illness than where closures and curfews have been imposed. Lies about the effectiveness of the gene serum are debunked by cases of re-infection of multi-vaccinated people, serious adverse reactions, sudden deaths. The lies about the “sovereign people” and inviolable human rights have been debunked by absurd rules, unconstitutional norms, discriminatory laws in the silence of the judiciary.

Even the term of comparison constituted by the Mass of all time makes it impossible to prefer its Montinian counterfeit: this is why the Bergoglian church wants to prevent its celebration and keep the faithful away from it. To impose this horror on us, they have resorted to deception, telling the faithful that the Apostolic Mass is incomprehensible, and that it must be translated and simplified so that the faithful may better appreciate its meaning. But this was a lie. And if they had explained to us that their aim was exactly the same as that which the Protestant heresiarchs had set themselves – that is, to destroy the heart of the Catholic Church – we would have gone after them with pitchforks in hand.

The globalist world does not tolerate comparisons. It demands this “exclusivity” which it denounces with horror as soon as it is not itself that claims it. It tears the clothes off the temporal power of the Church – with the complicity of fornicating and heretical clerics – and then demands absolute and irrational obedience to the dogmas it proclaims from Davos or Brussels. It celebrates freedom of speech and of the press, which it generously funds, but tolerates neither dissent nor truth, which it seeks to make simply inaccessible, invisible.

And again: the globalist world has no past to show us to confirm the greatness of its ideas, its philosophy, its faith. Conversely, it lives by falsifying History, by erasing the past, by eliminating it from the new generations. So that there is no one who, in front of Chartres Cathedral, is able to recognise the images of Christ and the Saints. So that no one would know that in the Holy Chapel was kept the ampulla of the Holy Chrism carried by an Angel to consecrate the Kings of France. So that no one could know their deeds, find their tombs, or understand the treasures of art and literature that have made the Catholic Nations great. The Cancel Culture reveals the radical ontological inconsistency of globalism in the face of the splendour of Christian civilisation.

The globalist world has no future. Or rather: the future it intends to give us is the darkest and most terrifying that the human mind can conceive. The future it presents to us is false and unrealizable. “I don’t have a house, I don’t own anything, and I’m happy,” Schwab and the promoters of Agenda 2030 try to convince us. But their aim is not to make us happy – which will not happen in time, of course – but to take away our homes and possessions. When they talk to us about pacifism and disarmament, it is not because they want peace, but because, being disarmed and without ideals, we will let ourselves be invaded and dominated without reacting. By imposing welcome and “inclusiveness” on us – adopting an insider’s lexicon – they do not want us to really welcome and integrate people from other cultures and religions, but they want to create the premises for social disorder and the consequent disappearance of our traditions and our Faith. When they talk to us about “resilience”, they are not telling us that they will protect us from the disasters that threaten us, but that we must resign ourselves to absorbing them without protest. When they accuse us of extremism or fundamentalism, it is only because they know that the faithful and the citizens with noble and holy ideals can resist, organise opposition, spread dissent. And when they impose on us a mass inoculation with a gene serum that has no efficacy but many serious and deadly side effects, they do so not for our health, but to modify our DNA and make us chronically ill, with a permanently compromised immune system and a life expectancy lower than the average healthy person. And to introduce into our bodies – as we have learned from the complaint recently filed by Attorney Carlo Alberto Brusa – self-assembling graphene nanostructures, capable of making us geolocatable, including the military.

Never expect the truth from the Great Reset advocates. For where there is no Christ, there can be no Truth, and we know how much they hate Our Lord. A hatred they cannot hide, which they display in the inauguration shows of European events (think of the inauguration of the St Gothard tunnel in Switzerland or the London Olympic Games, and very recently the inauguration of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham), in the “recommendations” not to celebrate Christmas and not to use Christian names for our children. Their hatred becomes murderous when they theorise abortion as a “human right”, hiding its atrocity behind the hypocritical expression of “reproductive health”: because it is life that they hate, in which they see the image and likeness of that God they have lost forever.

This image and likeness is much deeper than we think. They consist in the Trinitarian dimension of man, with his faculties that refer to the Three Divine Persons: memory (the Father), intelligence (the Son), and will (the Holy Spirit). And just as in the Most Holy Trinity, the Holy Ghost is the Love that proceeds from the Father and the Son, so in man the will is the faculty that comes from the memory of things past and the understanding of things present. It is no coincidence that in the hellish reversal of the contemporary world, man finds himself deprived of his memories, history and traditions (think of Cancel Culture and demands for ‘forgiveness’ for falsified or distorted actions of our past), unable to express critical judgement (think of the cognitive dissonance generated by psychopandemia) and unable to order his will by subordinating it to intelligence (think of the inability to react to imposed evil or to the good of which we are deprived).

Modern society, with its fable about democracy, has taught us to think that we can possibly be Catholics, perhaps even traditionalists, as long as we do not question the fact that equal rights should be granted to anyone. We must respect the ideas of others, they tell us. But in the metaphysical sphere, in the eternity of God, this battle between Good and Evil is not secular or ecumenical: it is real, as are the armies deployed, that of the Civitas Dei and that of the civitas diaboli. The angels of Heaven and the apostate spirits of Hell have nothing to do with conciliar irenicism: they are waging a battle in which as many souls as possible must be snatched from the adversary. The saints who intercede for us have not read Fratelli Tutti, and St Michael’s scales are not calibrated to the “case-by-case morality” or “situation ethics” of a heretical Jesuit or to the pastoral contortions of the synodal path.

Let us stop being politically correct, always afraid that our convictions might disturb the sensitive consciences of those who do not hesitate to tear apart a defenceless creature in its mother’s womb or to smother the elderly and the sick in their sleep. Too often we have been silent in the face of things that should not even be mentioned – from the normalisation of vices to the most degrading transgressions. Yet, as Catholics, we should know that God is alive and true despite the atheists, and that Christ exercises the titles of sovereignty over us as our Creator and Redeemer despite the liberals. If we are not persuaded of these realities, we cannot even understand the action of the enemy, who is perfectly aware of this reality. If we are not persuaded of these realities, we will not set a credible example to those who, by our words and actions, might open their eyes and become compliant to Grace. It is difficult to believe those who do not like what they profess, just as it is difficult to give credence to the modernists, who by their uncharitable behaviour disavow their empty words. It is impossible to believe those who ask us to eat grasshoppers and cockroaches to save the planet, while they eat precious pieces of Kobe beef, or to abandon the diesel car, while they travel in private jets (there are hundreds of them in Davos during the World Economic Forum summits!).

We must rediscover this dimension of realism and objectivity, which they have made us lose step by step, or which they have taught us to be ashamed of. We are milites Christi, soldiers of Christ, called to fight an enemy who would like to strike us in the back or make us desert cowardly, because he knows that when he fights us openly, behind us he finds the Immaculate Virgin, terribilis ut castrorum acies ordinata. This Mother whom the Enemy hates in all the mothers of the earth, this Wife of the Lamb whom he vilifies by attacking the sanctity of Marriage and domestic virtues, this Woman whom he humiliates by disfiguring femininity or making an obscene parody of it.

The globalist doctrine is essentially satanic, because it is the most direct and implacable social and global application of the rebellion of Satan. We find in it that hybris, that defiance of Heaven which classical civilisation – still pagan but preordained to the advent of Christ’s message in the fullness of time – had wisely stigmatised and which brings us back to the rebellion of Lucifer. Hybris, the foolish pride of those who believe themselves to be like God and usurp the divine attributes, leads science today to deny its vocation to serve the good in order to place it at the service of the New Order, to accomplish with technological progress what was unthinkable in the past: to erase the separation between man and machine, between his mind and artificial intelligence.

It is therefore not surprising that transhumanism is one of the key points of Agenda 2030. Behind this crazy project of getting hold of Creation and even daring to alter the sanctuary of consciousness into which only God descends with His Grace; behind this plan to violate the human being in order to “make him more efficient” there is, once again, a doctrinal aberration, a lie opposed to the Truth of God. To create an immortal being – as some would have it – is the technological reissue of an infernal delirium, at the base of which is the presumption of being able to erase in man the consequences of Original Sin. Where Adam’s sin brought death and disease, the deception of transhumanism promises immortality and health; where it led to the weakening of the intellect and the evil inclination of the will, the fraud of the machine-man promises access to knowledge and the possibility of being one’s own law. Where sin led to work fatigue, war and epidemics, the globalist dystopia promises a universal income, peace and the prevention of all diseases. But death, disease, the weakening of the intellect and the evil inclination of the will, work fatigue, war and epidemics, are the just punishment for the infinite offence that all humanity, in its Progenitors, has caused to the Majesty of God by disobeying Him. He who deludes himself into believing that there are no consequences for this disobedience, does not want to accept his own degradation or recognise the work of Redemption of Jesus Christ, who came to earth propter nos homines et propter nostram salutem, dying on the Cross to redeem us from the yoke of Satan.

This is the true theological perspective from which to view the crisis of society and the Church. The delusion of transhumanism does not aim to make the athlete’s run faster or the soldier’s aim more precise, but to corrupt man in the body, after having struck him in the soul. Satan does not resign himself to defeat, which is all the more terrible because in it Our Lord’s obedience to the Eternal Father has shone forth, in opposition to the pride of the Luciferian Non serviam. And if God, through the ways of Grace, succeeds in touching souls and bringing them back to Himself, restoring them to eternal life, Satan is now attacking bodies, contaminating the work of the Creator and disfiguring the creature. His devastating work extends to the rest of creation as well, with abominable results that claim to rival the magnificence of God.

Such is the struggle between Good and Evil, which, since the creation of Adam, has also included human beings, who are called upon to choose which side to take. Because neutrality is already an alliance with those who deserve defeat. We know how powerful the enemy of the New World Order is and what his organisation is. We also know what drives him and what he wants to achieve. But it is precisely for this reason that we know that his victories are only apparent and doomed to failure; and that our duty, in this war already won by the Crucified One, is to choose which side we want to side with and to fight, first of all by opening our eyes to the lies that the mainstream information makes us swallow.

Understanding that there may be evil people who deliberately choose to side with Lucifer against God is the first step we must take if we are to resist the gigantic coup that is underway. These people are, in a sense, Satan’s “mystical body” and act to spread evil in the world and blot out the name of Christ: just as the Mystical Body of Christ, which is the Church, acts in the Communion of Saints to spread Grace and glorify the Name of God. Again, civitas diaboli and Civitas Dei. If we believe that the pandemic emergency has been handled by incompetents and not by cynical exterminators, we are completely on the wrong track. Equally so if we believe that our leaders are not subservient to this elite of criminals, usurers and subversives, even though they have their careers thanks to them.

There was a time when it was normal for the subjects of a Christian kingdom to live according to the divine commandments, in which abortion, divorce, sodomy and usury were forbidden. That world, thanks to the slow and patient work of the conspirators, has been replaced by this one – which is not yet completely theirs – in which powers that derive their legitimacy neither from God nor from the people rule. And these powers prevent everything that was previously encouraged and rewarded, and encourage what was forbidden and punished.

If in the Civitas Dei Christ reigns, who reigns in the civitas diaboli but the Antichrist? Thus, if in the bene ordinata respublica the true, the good and the beautiful are the theological expression of the perfections of God; in the globalist republic the false, the evil and the ugly are the most obvious manifestation of them. So much so that it has to become a general norm, a law of the state, a moral precept to which one must conform. Even in this case, if you pay attention, another deception is proposed again: that the tyranny of rulers and clergy justified by papist superstition has been definitively erased from revolutionary society, to be replaced by the government of the people under the auspices of the goddess Reason. Today we see how tyrannical are the globalist Leviathan and the Bergoglian Sanhedrin, united in their denial and in their betrayal of their role as rulers of the State and pastors of the Church.

Dear friends, your task – like that of many people of good will in so many other nations – is a sacred and very important one. It is the task of rebuilding, restoring, edifying. Exactly the opposite of what the followers of the civitas diaboli know how to do, capable only of destroying, demolishing, piling up rubble. And to rebuild, we must start again from the foundations, which are the foundations of the social edifice, placing Christ as the cornerstone, the keystone.

Remember that this perverse and corrupt generation has no future: it is a victim of its own blindness, its own sterility, its own inability to generate. Because to give life is a divine work, and this applies as much to the life of the body as to that of the soul; whereas the devil is only capable of giving death, and with it the dull despair of the soul torn from its ultimate and supreme end, which is God.

Be sure: the New World Order will not prevail. Its devastating fury that would reduce the world’s population to half a billion human beings will not prevail. His hatred for unborn life and for life that is dying out will not prevail. His plan of tyranny will not prevail. For it is precisely in the deprivation of the Good that we realise the price of what has been taken from us and find the determination and strength to fight and resist. Nor will prevail the apostasy which afflicts the Catholic Hierarchy, now the servant of the world: the sowers of discord and error who infest our churches will inexorably die out, leaving empty the cathedrals and churches, and the convents and seminaries which they occupied sixty years ago with the false promise of the conciliar spring. Because behind it all there is always the fraud and malice of the Liar.

Dear friends,

I am very happy to have been given the opportunity to participate in this edition of your Summer University. It is a great honor for me to be able to offer my warmest greetings to the militants of Civitas, starting with your President, Mr. Alain Escada, the Secretary General, Mr. Léon-Pierre Durin, your dear Chaplain, Father Joseph, as well as the Capuchins of the Resistance.

By fighting for the re-establishment of the Social Reign of Our Lord Jesus Christ and by fighting against the Masonic oligarchy and against the Davos sect, Civitas finds itself – like David against Goliath – at the heart of the fight of the anti-globalist Alliance that I have called for with all my heart.

I can only rejoice to know that Civitas have now been established in Switzerland, Belgium, Italy, Canada and Spain, following the example of France, and I believe it is highly desirable that the same initiative be extended everywhere. It is time for Catholics from all over the world to unite to form a common front against globalist tyranny.

The house built on the Rock is the Catholic Church and Christian civilization. It is also France, baptized in Reims by Saint Remi, built in the alliance of the Throne and the Altar on the day of the coronation of Clovis, King of the Franks.

There can be no remedy for the evils of our time except in the Social Reign of Our Lord Jesus Christ, in a society reconciled with God, honoring Him, and publicly confessing the Catholic Faith received from the Apostles and faithfully transmitted by the Holy Church down the centuries.

This is the true counter-revolution.

Dear friends, keep in your hearts and minds the example of the Martyrs to preserve Christianity and promote the Social Reign of Our Lord Jesus Christ. These martyrs who have fertilized the future of the Church, society and peoples with their blood! There can be no just and prosperous society where Christ the King does not reign, He who is the Prince of Peace. For the Peace of Christ can only exist in the Kingdom of Christ: Pax Christi in Regno Christi.

As Mr. Durin has informed me, I know you want to ask me some questions.

Question:

Excellency, Vatican II took place more than 60 years ago, the destruction of the liturgy 50 years ago, Assisi almost 50 years ago; after 60 years of religious and political disaster where everything was destroyed, where faithful Catholics are despised, even unjustly condemned, you are becoming, at 80 years old, a staunch anti-conciliar. Why are you only acting now?

Answer:

I have already had the opportunity to testify in my past interventions what my journey of progressive awareness of the crisis afflicting the Catholic Church and the deep causes of the present apostasy has been. As I said then, my involvement in the diplomatic service of the Holy See, (first as a young secretary in the Pontifical Representations in Iraq and Kuwait, then in London; in the Secretariat of State; and then as Head of Mission in Strasbourg at the Council of Europe; then as Apostolic Nuncio in Nigeria ; and again at the Secretariat of State as Delegate for the Pontifical Representations, then as Secretary General of the Governorate and finally as Apostolic Nuncio to the United States) my commitment – as I said – to the service of the Holy See, which I tried to carry out with dedication, devoting all my time and strength to it, completely absorbed me, making it practically impossible to reflect in depth on the events that were taking place in the Church.

However, this did not prevent me from harboring strong inner perplexities and even criticisms of the “novelties” introduced after the Council. I am thinking in particular of the serious liturgical abuses, the crisis in religious life, the Pantheon of Assisi, the deplorable requests for forgiveness for the Crusades, for example, during the Jubilee Year 2000. I am also thinking of what I perceived as a young student at the Gregorian University in Rome. I perceived that all of this stemmed from the new principles laid down by the Council.

But it was only much later, in the face of the grave scandals of the then Cardinal McCarrick and his entire homosexual network, and the even more serious scandals of Bergoglio, that the intrinsic link between doctrinal and moral corruption became clear to me, as well as the deep causes of the crisis that has been raging in the Church for decades, generated by the conciliar revolution.

And I could not remain silent.

The catastrophe was foreseeable from the beginning. But as I have explained, we had been trained – in our formation for the priestly ministry and even more so for diplomatic service – to consider it unthinkable that the Pope and the entire Catholic Hierarchy could abuse their authority by exercising it for a purpose contrary to that which Our Lord intended for his Church. We had been taught not to question the authority of Superiors. And this was exploited by those who, precisely by exploiting our obedience and our love for the Church of Christ, slowly, step by step, led us to accept new doctrines, alien to those that Holy Church had always taught, especially with regard to ecumenism and religious freedom.

Moreover, just as in the Church the deep church has spread by degrees towards the dissolution of the ecclesial body, so in the civil sphere the deep state has developed in what I would call a similar way, through a progressive infiltration reaching the tyrannical forms of the New World Order, the World Economic Forum and the Agenda 2030.

In this case too one might ask: Why didn’t the citizens rebel against the subversion of the state by seditious people who took power in order to destroy the institutions they should have served for the common good?

Many would answer: We could not imagine their perverse design, their plan to make us slaves to an iniquitous system. We could not believe that when they spoke of democracy or popular sovereignty, they wanted to gradually subject us to a totalitarian power that was radically anti-Christian.

I consider that the fact of not having understood yesterday the nature of the revolutionary process in progress could be excusable; on the other hand, not understanding today is irresponsible and makes us accomplices of a world coup d’état in temporal things and of apostasy in the ecclesial sphere.

Let us therefore thank those who, long before us, with their prophetic voice sounded the alarm about the threat to both civil society and the Catholic Church.

Question:

Thank you, Monsignor, I ask you a second question: What do you think of Archbishop Lefebvre and his struggle, particularly in his most controversial act, the Episcopal Consecrations of 1988?

Response:

I can only look at Archbishop Lefebvre with admiration and much gratitude for his fidelity and courage. A courage and a fidelity that are unfailing in the face of so much adversity, hostility, and even relentlessness on the part of a Hierarchy won over to the ideas of modernity and infiltrated by the Masonic supporters of a project of capillary destruction, without precedent, the devastating scope of which we realize today in its extreme consequences.

Archbishop Lefebvre must be seen as a holy man, not as a schismatic! As a fervent missionary and confessor of the Faith, a zealous defender of Tradition, the Priesthood and the Catholic Mass. He exposed himself to severe sanctions, up to and including excommunication, because he felt that it was more right to obey God than men, to guard and transmit Tradition rather than embrace modernist doctrines.

His life is marked by piety, a spirit of sacrifice, a sense of duty, a righteousness of conscience and a great inner consistency. His is a life given to God and the Church, devoted to the service of souls, to evangelization, to the teaching and preaching of sound doctrine, to the celebration of the Holy Sacrifice and to the formation of young men called to the priesthood.

A life that is entirely a witness to the solidity of the Faith handed down to us by the Apostles, the Pontiffs, the Councils and the Holy Doctors of the Faith, and for which the Martyrs shed their blood.

Some consider the 1988 Consecrations as “a step too far”. Others recognize a vital necessity for the safeguarding of the Mass of all time.

Archbishop Lefebvre grasped the urgency of the times in which we live and the drama of a situation that has worsened and taken on new accents of gravity in recent years, making more evident the state of exception in which we find ourselves.

Some speak of disobedience; we speak of fidelity!

Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre continued to teach and do what the Holy Church has always done and taught. He opposed liberalism, the destruction of the Mass and of the whole liturgical edifice of the Church, the ruin of the priesthood, of religious life and of Christian morals.

I repeat: some speak of disobedience; we speak of fidelity!

Question:

Thank you, Monsignor, I will ask you one last question before giving you the floor for a final word. Your Excellency, could you explain to us in a few words the project of the Anti-Globalist Federation that you mentioned, and how one can participate in it concretely?

Answer:

The Anti-Globalist Alliance is a call that I launched last November, aware of the very serious and unprecedented threat that weighs on all of humanity at this time in history. Aware also of the urgency of building a front of resistance everywhere to counter the planetary coup d’état orchestrated by a very powerful elite with a view to establishing an inhuman and antichristian New World Order.

I have never pretended to be the leader of a movement or to take over its organization. Like a sower, I have cast the seed to the four winds, so that it may be wisely gathered and may bear fruit. I cannot measure the state of its germination.

The current situation, both at the level of the different nations and on the international scene, is very fluid, dark and difficult to decipher. We only know that we must prepare ourselves inwardly for the events that await us and implore God’s intervention from Heaven.

Only one thing is certain: it is impossible to resolve the civil and ecclesial crisis in which we are sinking with human means. Man must first of all kneel before his God and King, Our Lord Jesus Christ. Nations and peoples must recognize His Lordship, and the Church must be the first to restore to the King the Crown that usurpers have taken from Him. Let us put Christ back into the center of our hearts and into the center of everything, He who is the Alpha and the Omega. Let us seek first the Kingdom and its righteousness, and all the rest will be given to us in addition.

Mr Durin:

Thank you, Excellency, it is a pity that you did not see the people in the hall, and their joy at having heard a real bishop speak to them, telling them again the eternal truths of the Church. Thank you again on behalf of the Capuchins, the Dominicans of Avrillé who are here, and Father Morgan who is here with us. Thank you for everything, Monsignor. I will give you the floor one last time and thank you very personally for everything you have done for us.

Archbishop Vigano:

Dear Mr Durin, I too regret very much not having the possibility of seeing you and above all of being with you on this happy occasion in which you are gathered, to give thanks, to pray together to the Virgin Mary on this eve of the Feast of her Assumption, She who is the principal Patroness of France. Let us therefore renew our act of Hope and turn our gaze towards Heavenly things. Supported by the maternal protection and intercession of the Virgin Mary, the Woman clothed in the Sun who crushes the head of the infernal Dragon under her feet, we can persevere in the battles of this world, with greater strength and courage, but also with humility and trust. And I gladly bless you all: Benedicat vos omnipotens Deus Pater et Filius et Spiritus Sanctus. Amen.

