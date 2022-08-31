Msgr. X – The Pope’s Rescript on IOR knows a lot about Forced Withdrawal

Marco Tosatti

Dear readers of Stilum Curiae, we have just returned from vacation (recall that for a few days in mid-August Stilum Curiae was off the grid) and we were happy to find this article by Msgr. X, which seems very interesting…enjoy your reading.

Dear Tosatti, welcome back. I am attaching a decision by the Most Most Holy Father who smells greatly of a forced withdrawal from the patrimony of the institutions of the Holy See. Please read below right away.

I will begin with a few considerations, then I will express and formulate a couple of suspicious hypotheses.

Considerations:

I was surprised that in the attached document neither the motivation or the goals are written. A mystery?

– The document does not explain what it means by “Institutions connected with the Holy See.” Is it only talking about APSA and Bambino Gesu [Hospital], for example, or does it mean all of the Foundations that operate within the Holy See? Or does it even include ecclesial institutions that are necessarily tied to the Holy See (for example Communion and Liberation or Opus Dei?)

The document refers to article of 219 of the March 2022 Apostolic Constitution Praedicate Evangelii, which must be interpreted in the sense that the asset management and depositary activities of the non-fixed assets of the Holy See (that is, not including its real estate) and the Institutions connected to it will immediately pertain exclusively to the IOR (Vatican Bank).

– the final point number 4 specifies that all of these Institutions which possess assets in any form whatsoever held by other financial institutions that are not the IOR, must first inform it and then transfer these assets to the IOR within 30 days of September 1, 2022.

I point out the ignorance of those who edited this document, who twice demonstrate that they do not even know what the IOR means. The document says “exclusively to the IOR” and then “must inform the IOR.” Now, anyone should know that the IOR means “Insitute of Religious Works,” therefore the correct diction in use in the Vatican has always been: transfer to IOR, inform IOR, and not “inform the Institute,” or “transfer to the Institute.” Let’s move on.

The suspicions that are likely to come will be that something is wrong. Does IOR have some problems? Perhaps due to a collapse of its management and the flight of its clients? Or a collapse in income, various donations, the “eight per thousand” religious tax, etc. combined with a growth in expenditures? Above all considering that up until a few years ago IOR annually donated 50 million euros to the Pope for his expenses. Is the decision therefore aimed only at the growth of managed portfolios in order to increase revenues thanks to commissions? (I hope they are market commissions… but when will we ever know?)

Another suspicion lies in the fact that with this act IOR will be able to know all of the resources at the disposal of the Institutions linked to the Holy See, a knowledge that would be very useful it became necessary to close “holes” or various deficits. By means of a forced withdrawal of course – a potential expropriation. For this reason, until not the Institutions connected in various ways with the Holy See only kept very small amounts with IOR (simply to have an IOR account). The rest was actually managed by external professional managers.

We are slowly approaching the hoped for “poor church.” Will it survive by eating its assets? But will it even eat the assets of others that are intended for other purposes? But now we can no longer escape. You institutions are all valuable prisoners of the Holy See. But haven’t you figured this out yet?

