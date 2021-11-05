Faith and Its Development. Cardinal John Henry Newman. Streaming, Today.

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, it seems interesting to me to point out this online event, in English, dedicated to the figure of Card. John Henry Newman, which will take place today. Below you will find the details. Good reading and participation.

§§§

Cardinal John Henry Newman has famously said:

“Lead, Kindly Light, amid the encircling gloom,

Lead Thou me on!

The night is dark, and I am far from home—

Lead Thou me on!

Keep Thou my feet: I do not ask to see

The distant scene,—one step enough for me.”

He was involved in the debate about the relationship between faith and modernity.

What we can still learn from him?

With host, musician and author Mº Aurelio Porfiri will debate about this topic Bishop emeritus of Hong Kong, cardinal Joseph Zen, Theologian Charles J. Talar and Professor of Catholic studies and Historical theology Kenneth Parker.

The program will be live streamed on numerous social media channels, including the You Tube channel RITORNO A ITACA, the Facebook fanpage of AURELIO PORFIRI and on Aurelio Porfiri’s TWITTER account.

§§§

SE PENSATE CHE STILUM CURIAE SIA UTILE SE PENSATE CHE SENZA STILUM CURIAE L’INFORMAZIONE NON SAREBBE LA STESSA AIUTATE STILUM CURIAE! * Chi desidera sostenere il lavoro di libera informazione, e di libera discussione e confronto costituito da Stilum Curiae, può farlo con una donazione su questo conto, intestato al sottoscritto: IBAN: IT24J0200805205000400690898 * Oppure su PayPal, marco tosatti * La causale può essere: Donazione Stilum Curiae

Condividi i miei articoli:



Tag: newman, porfiri



Categoria: Generale